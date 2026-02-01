أعلن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، اليوم (الأحد)، توقيع اتفاقية لتنفيذ 9 مشاريع تنموية مع الصندوق الاجتماعي للتنمية، وذلك في إطار الدعم المستمر والمشاريع التي أعلنتها المملكة لدعم اليمن.


وأكد البرنامج أنه استكمالاً لتنفيذ مشاريع حزمة الدعم المُعلن عنها بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال سعودي، تدخل 9 مشاريع قيد التنفيذ، بالتعاون مع الصندوق الاجتماعي للتنمية.


وأوضح البرنامج أن المشاريع تتضمن إنشاء 4 مشاريع صحية في لحج وتعز والضالع، منها إنشاء مستشفى العين الريفي بالمواسط في تعز، وإنشاء مستشفى الضالع الريفي، إضافة إلى إنشاء أقسام عيادات الباطنية والأنف والأذن والحنجرة والأسنان، وأقسام التنويم والطوارئ والولادة والعمليات وغرف التعقيم ورعاية الأمومة والطفولة وغرف التطعيم والصيدلية والمختبرات وبنك الدم والأشعة السينية، وإنشاء وتجهيز مركز الأمومة والطفولة في رأس العارة في لحج، متضمنةً غرفة عمليات قيصرية وولادة طبيعية، والعناية المركزة والإفاقة، والمختبرات والأشعة.


وتضمنت الاتفاقية إنشاء وتجهيز مركز طوارئ التوليد في رأس العارة في لحج، و4 عيادات، تتضمن أيضاً مختبراً، وغرف ولادة طبيعية وقيصرية، والتنويم، والإفاقة، وجناح حضانات الأطفال، وعناية مركزة للأطفال.


كما تضمن الاتفاق إنشاء 5 مدارس جديدة في مأرب ولحج والضالع وشبوة وأبين، فضلاً عن توفير بيئة تعليمية محفزّة للطلبة ومعامل علمية ومعامل للحاسب الآلي، ومرافق خاصة بالأنشطة الرياضية كملاعب مزدوجة للرياضات المختلفة، ومكاتب للكادر الإداري والتعليم، وتجهيز المدارس بالأثاث المدرسي والمعامل التعليمية مع مراعاة ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة وحاجتهم لأقسام متخصصة.


ويأتي توقيع الاتفاقيات في إطار دعم مؤسسات الدولة التي أثبتت قدرتها على تنفيذ المشاريع التنموية بكفاءة وفاعلية.


وخلال التوقيع، مثّل البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن المشرف العام سفير المملكة في اليمن محمد بن سعيد آل جابر، ومثّل الصندوق الاجتماعي للتنمية المدير التنفيذي حسام قايد.


وحضر التوقيع وزير الصحة العامة والسكان الدكتور قاسم محمد بحيبح، ووزير التربية والتعليم طارق بن سالم العكبري، ونائب وزير التخطيط والتعاون الدولي الدكتور نزار باصهيب.