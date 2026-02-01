The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen announced today (Sunday) the signing of an agreement to implement 9 development projects with the Social Fund for Development, as part of the ongoing support and projects announced by the Kingdom to support Yemen.



The program confirmed that as part of the implementation of the announced support package valued at 1.9 billion Saudi Riyals, 9 projects are currently underway in collaboration with the Social Fund for Development.



The program clarified that the projects include the establishment of 4 health projects in Lahij, Taiz, and Al-Dhale'e, including the construction of the Al-Ain Rural Hospital in Al-Mawaset in Taiz, and the establishment of the Al-Dhale'e Rural Hospital, in addition to the creation of internal medicine clinics, ENT clinics, dental clinics, as well as inpatient, emergency, maternity, and surgical departments, sterilization rooms, maternal and child care rooms, vaccination rooms, pharmacies, laboratories, blood banks, and X-ray facilities. It also includes the establishment and equipping of a maternal and child center in Ras Al-Arah in Lahij, which includes a cesarean and natural delivery operating room, intensive care, recovery, laboratories, and X-rays.



The agreement also included the establishment and equipping of an emergency obstetrics center in Ras Al-Arah in Lahij, and 4 clinics, which also include a laboratory, natural and cesarean delivery rooms, inpatient, recovery, a children's incubator wing, and pediatric intensive care.



Additionally, the agreement includes the establishment of 5 new schools in Marib, Lahij, Al-Dhale'e, Shabwa, and Abyan, as well as providing a stimulating educational environment for students, scientific laboratories, and computer labs, along with facilities for sports activities such as dual sports fields, administrative and educational staff offices, and equipping schools with school furniture and educational laboratories, taking into account the needs of individuals with disabilities and their need for specialized sections.



The signing of the agreements comes as part of the support for state institutions that have proven their ability to implement development projects efficiently and effectively.



During the signing, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen was represented by the General Supervisor, the Ambassador of the Kingdom to Yemen, Muhammad bin Saeed Al-Jaber, while the Social Fund for Development was represented by the Executive Director, Hossam Qaid.



The signing was attended by the Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Qassem Muhammad Baheebeh, the Minister of Education, Tarek bin Salem Al-Akbari, and the Deputy Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Dr. Nizar Bashahib.