دان رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي استهدفت المنشآت النفطية والصناعية في عدد من دول الخليج العربي، والتي تمثل تصعيدًا خطيرًا وغير مسبوق، وتطورًا نوعيًا بالغ الخطورة يهدد أمن واستقرار المنطقة، ويعرض أمن الطاقة العالمي لمخاطر جسيمة.
وأكد رئيس البرلمان العربي، في بيان له اليوم (الخميس)، أن هذه الأعمال العدائية تشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا وصريحًا لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، التي تحظر استهداف المنشآت المدنية والاقتصادية، بما في ذلك حقل بارس، والذي يمثل امتدادًا لحقل الغاز الشمالي في دولة قطر.
وشدد على أن استهداف البنية التحتية النفطية والصناعية، ليس فقط تعديا صارخا على سيادة الدول العربية، ولكنه يعد تهديدًا مباشرًا لاستقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية، ويقوض الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى ضمان أمن الإمدادات، الأمر الذي يضاعف من خطورة هذه الاعتداءات.
وجدد اليماحي تضامن البرلمان العربي الكامل مع دول الخليج العربي، ووقوفه صفًا واحدًا معها في مواجهة هذه التهديدات، ودعمه لكل ما تتخذه من إجراءات مشروعة لحماية سيادتها وأمنها وصون مقدراتها ومنشآتها الحيوية.
The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting oil and industrial facilities in several Gulf countries, which represent a serious and unprecedented escalation, and a highly dangerous qualitative development that threatens the security and stability of the region, and exposes global energy security to grave risks.
The President of the Arab Parliament affirmed, in a statement today (Thursday), that these hostile acts constitute a blatant and explicit violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, which prohibit targeting civilian and economic facilities, including the Pars field, which represents an extension of the North Gas Field in the State of Qatar.
He emphasized that targeting oil and industrial infrastructure is not only a blatant infringement on the sovereignty of Arab states, but also a direct threat to the stability of global energy markets, undermining international efforts aimed at ensuring supply security, which exacerbates the seriousness of these attacks.
Al-Yamahi reiterated the full solidarity of the Arab Parliament with the Gulf countries, standing united with them in facing these threats, and supporting all legitimate measures they take to protect their sovereignty, security, and safeguard their vital resources and facilities.