دان رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي استهدفت المنشآت النفطية والصناعية في عدد من دول الخليج العربي، والتي تمثل تصعيدًا خطيرًا وغير مسبوق، وتطورًا نوعيًا بالغ الخطورة يهدد أمن واستقرار المنطقة، ويعرض أمن الطاقة العالمي لمخاطر جسيمة.

وأكد رئيس البرلمان العربي، في بيان له اليوم (الخميس)، أن هذه الأعمال العدائية تشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا وصريحًا لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، التي تحظر استهداف المنشآت المدنية والاقتصادية، بما في ذلك حقل بارس، والذي يمثل امتدادًا لحقل الغاز الشمالي في دولة قطر.

وشدد على أن استهداف البنية التحتية النفطية والصناعية، ليس فقط تعديا صارخا على سيادة الدول العربية، ولكنه يعد تهديدًا مباشرًا لاستقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية، ويقوض الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى ضمان أمن الإمدادات، الأمر الذي يضاعف من خطورة هذه الاعتداءات.

وجدد اليماحي تضامن البرلمان العربي الكامل مع دول الخليج العربي، ووقوفه صفًا واحدًا معها في مواجهة هذه التهديدات، ودعمه لكل ما تتخذه من إجراءات مشروعة لحماية سيادتها وأمنها وصون مقدراتها ومنشآتها الحيوية.