Russian officials have stated that peace talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine are temporarily halted amid the American-Israeli war with Iran.



The newspaper "Izvestia" reported today (Thursday) that officials said the Kremlin confirmed the temporary halt, considering that the war in Iran could push Kyiv towards reaching a settlement.



Europe alone funds the war



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev will continue to work in the field of investment and economic cooperation, but the trilateral talks are on hold.



For his part, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever acknowledged that "Europe alone is funding the war in Ukraine," emphasizing that the European Union's lack of participation in the Ukrainian settlement negotiations is abnormal.



Bart De Wever told reporters upon his arrival at the EU summit: "Europe, and Europe alone, is funding the war; it is not normal for us to fund the war and not be present at the negotiating table."



He called on the European Union to increase pressure on Russia, and to achieve this goal, Hungary should lift its veto on the €90 billion funding for Kyiv and on approving the twentieth sanctions package against Russia.



In response to journalists' questions about his previous statements regarding the need to normalize relations with Russia, the Belgian Prime Minister stated that this is a "long-term process" that could begin after a peace agreement is reached, but Belgium "fully supports" the current twentieth sanctions package imposed on Russia.



Russian-Ukrainian talks



Russia and Ukraine held talks in Turkey last year and several other sessions mediated by the U.S. in Abu Dhabi and Geneva this year, but they still disagree on Russia's demand for Ukraine to relinquish control of the entire eastern Donetsk region.



For her part, U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard stated before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday (Wednesday): "Russia maintained its superiority in its war against Ukraine last year."



She added that U.S.-led negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are still ongoing, and until an agreement is reached, Moscow is likely to continue its war of attrition aimed at weakening Kyiv's capacity and will to resist.



It is worth noting that Ukraine has declared it will not concede any territory that Russian forces failed to seize during the ongoing four-year war.



The Iran war has diverted U.S. attention from Ukraine and led to rising oil and gas prices, with Russia being a major global producer and exporter of oil and gas.