أفصح مسؤولون روس أن محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا وأوكرانيا متوقفة مؤقتاً في ظل الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران.


ونقلت صحيفة «إزفيستيا» اليوم (الخميس) عن المسؤولين قولهم إن الكرملين أكد التوقف المؤقت، معتبرا أن الحرب في إيران قد تدفع كييف نحو التوصل إلى تسوية.


أوروبا وحدها تمول الحرب


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف: إن المبعوث الرئاسي الروسي كيريل دميترييف سيواصل العمل في مجال الاستثمار والتعاون الاقتصادي لكن المحادثات الثلاثية متوقفة.


من جانبه، أقر رئيس الوزراء البلجيكي بارت دي ويفر، بأن «أوروبا وحدها هي التي تمول الحرب في أوكرانيا»، مؤكدا أن عدم مشاركة الاتحاد الأوروبي في مفاوضات التسوية الأوكرانية أمر غير طبيعي.


وقال بارت دي ويفر للصحفيين لدى وصوله إلى قمة الاتحاد الأوروبي: «أوروبا، وأوروبا وحدها، هي التي تمول الحرب، من غير الطبيعي أن نمول الحرب ولا نكون حاضرين على طاولة المفاوضات».


ودعا الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى زيادة الضغط على روسيا، ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، ينبغي على المجر رفع حق النقض (الفيتو) عن تمويل كييف البالغ 90 مليار يورو، وعن الموافقة على حزمة العقوبات العشرين ضد روسيا.


ورداً على أسئلة الصحفيين حول تصريحاته السابقة بشأن ضرورة تطبيع العلاقات مع روسيا، أفاد رئيس الوزراء البلجيكي بأن هذه «عملية طويلة الأمد» يمكن أن تبدأ بعد إبرام اتفاقية السلام، لكن بلجيكا «تدعم بشكل كامل» في الوقت الحالي حزمة العقوبات العشرين المفروضة على روسيا.


محادثات روسية أوكرانية


وعقدت روسيا وأوكرانيا محادثات في تركيا العام الماضي وعدة جلسات أخرى بوساطة أمريكية في أبوظبي وجنيف هذا العام، لكنهما لا تزالان مختلفتان على طلب روسيا تخلي أوكرانيا عن السيطرة على منطقة دونيتسك الشرقية بأكملها.


بدورها، قالت مديرة المخابرات الوطنية الأمريكية تولسي جابارد أمام لجنة المخابرات في مجلس الشيوخ أمس (الأربعاء): «حافظت روسيا العام الماضي على تفوقها في حربها ضد أوكرانيا».


وأضافت أن المفاوضات التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة بين موسكو وكييف لا تزال جارية، ولحين التوصل إلى اتفاق، من المرجح أن تواصل موسكو حرب استنزاف بهدف إضعاف قدرة كييف وإرادتها على المقاومة.


يذكر أن أوكرانيا أعلنت أنها لن تتنازل عن الأراضي التي فشلت القوات الروسية في الاستيلاء عليها خلال الحرب المستمرة منذ أربع سنوات.


وصرفت حرب إيران انتباه الولايات المتحدة عن أوكرانيا، وأدت إلى ارتفاع أسعار النفط والغاز، وروسيا دولة منتجة ومصدرة عالمياً رئيسياً للنفط والغاز.