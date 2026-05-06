ثمن محافظ الضالع اللواء أحمد قائد القبة، الدعم السخي والمستمر الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية للقطاع الصحي في المحافظة، مؤكداً أن هذا الإسناد يعكس عمق الروابط الأخوية والاهتمام الكبير الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة في المملكة لأبناء الضالع والشعب اليمني قاطبة.


جاء ذلك خلال مراسم تسلم السلطة المحلية بالضالع شحنة نوعية من الأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية المقدمة من مركز الإسناد الطبي بتحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، وصلت إلى مخازن مستشفى الضالع المركزي، وسط إشادات رسمية وشعبية بالبصمات الإنسانية المستمرة للمملكة.


​رفد المستشفيات الميدانية


​واشتملت الشحنة على مئات الأصناف من العقاقير الطبية والمستلزمات العلاجية، التي جرى تخصيصها لرفد المستشفيات الميدانية وتعزيز قدراتها الصحية، بما يضمن تقديم خدمات طبية متكاملة للمواطنين والجرحى، ورفع كفاءة الجاهزية الصحية في المحافظة لمواجهة الظروف الراهنة.


​بصمات سعودية شاملة


وأوضح اللواء القبة أن هذا الدعم يأتي في سياق الجهود الإنسانية والتنموية الشاملة التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر أذرعها المختلفة لدعم القطاعات الخدمية بالضالع، مشيراً إلى أن هذه المواقف الأخوية الصادقة ليست بمستغربة على مملكة الخير، التي تقف دوماً إلى جانب الشعب اليمني في مختلف الظروف والمراحل، بما يسهم في تطبيع الحياة وتحقيق الاستقرار في القطاعات الحيوية كافة.