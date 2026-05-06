The Governor of Al-Dhale'e, Major General Ahmed Qaid Al-Qubba, praised the generous and continuous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the health sector in the governorate, affirming that this assistance reflects the depth of brotherly ties and the great concern that the wise leadership in the Kingdom has for the people of Al-Dhale'e and the Yemeni people as a whole.



This came during the ceremony for the local authority in Al-Dhale'e receiving a significant shipment of medicines and medical supplies provided by the Medical Support Center of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, which arrived at the warehouses of Al-Dhale'e Central Hospital, amidst official and popular praise for the ongoing humanitarian contributions of the Kingdom.



​Supporting Field Hospitals



The shipment included hundreds of types of medical drugs and therapeutic supplies, which were designated to support field hospitals and enhance their health capabilities, ensuring the provision of comprehensive medical services to citizens and the injured, and improving health readiness in the governorate to face current conditions.



​Comprehensive Saudi Contributions



Major General Al-Qubba explained that this support comes within the framework of the comprehensive humanitarian and developmental efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its various arms to support service sectors in Al-Dhale'e, pointing out that these sincere brotherly stances are not surprising from the Kingdom of Good, which always stands by the Yemeni people in various circumstances and stages, contributing to normalizing life and achieving stability in all vital sectors.