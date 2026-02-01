كشف مصدر لـ«عكاظ» أن إدارة نادي النصر اتفقت بشكل نهائي مع اللاعب عبدالله الحمدان للتعاقد معه بعقد لمدة موسمين ونصف الموسم، ومن المحتمل الإعلان رسمياً خلال الساعات القادمة على حساب النادي عبر منصة «x». وقد انتهت علاقة الحمدان بالهلال رسمياً بعد أن فسخ عقده من طرفه، وبعد التأكيدات القانونية التي حصل عليها من قانونيين، وبعد أن رفض الهلال التنازل عن ما تبقى من المدة.


وقد كشفت تقارير صحفية في وقت سابق أن اللاعب عبدالله الحمدان أرسل رسالة رسمية لنادي الهلال يعلن فيها فسخ عقده من طرف واحد، في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بين الجماهير والإدارة، وأوضحت التقارير أن النادي تلقى الإيميل بالفعل، فيما يدرس الهلال الرد القانوني والإجرائي على هذا الإعلان المفاجئ، وسط تكهنات حول مستقبل اللاعب والخيارات المتاحة له في الموسم القادم.


‏يذكر أن الحمدان لم يظهر بالشكل المأمول خلال الموسم الحالي، حيث شارك مع الهلال في 15 مباراة فقط بمختلف المسابقات، أغلبها كبديل بمعدل زمن وصل إلى 431 دقيقة فقط، وخلال هذه المشاركات لم ينجح المهاجم الشاب في هز الشباك سوى في مناسبة واحدة، ما يعكس تراجعاً واضحاً في الفعالية الهجومية التي كانت تميزه في بداياته مع ليوث الشباب قبل انتقاله إلى الأزرق. وعلى المستوى الدولي يمتلك الحمدان سجلاً جيداً بتمثيله المنتخب السعودي في 44 مواجهة، نجح خلالها في تسجيل 10 أهداف، ما يجعله مطمعاً للأندية التي تبحث عن مهاجم محلي يمتلك الخبرة الدولية، رغم تراجع معدلاته التهديفية مع الهلال في المواسم الأخيرة، وغيابه عن الحضور في المباريات الحاسمة.