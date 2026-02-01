كشف مصدر لـ«عكاظ» أن إدارة نادي النصر اتفقت بشكل نهائي مع اللاعب عبدالله الحمدان للتعاقد معه بعقد لمدة موسمين ونصف الموسم، ومن المحتمل الإعلان رسمياً خلال الساعات القادمة على حساب النادي عبر منصة «x». وقد انتهت علاقة الحمدان بالهلال رسمياً بعد أن فسخ عقده من طرفه، وبعد التأكيدات القانونية التي حصل عليها من قانونيين، وبعد أن رفض الهلال التنازل عن ما تبقى من المدة.
وقد كشفت تقارير صحفية في وقت سابق أن اللاعب عبدالله الحمدان أرسل رسالة رسمية لنادي الهلال يعلن فيها فسخ عقده من طرف واحد، في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بين الجماهير والإدارة، وأوضحت التقارير أن النادي تلقى الإيميل بالفعل، فيما يدرس الهلال الرد القانوني والإجرائي على هذا الإعلان المفاجئ، وسط تكهنات حول مستقبل اللاعب والخيارات المتاحة له في الموسم القادم.
يذكر أن الحمدان لم يظهر بالشكل المأمول خلال الموسم الحالي، حيث شارك مع الهلال في 15 مباراة فقط بمختلف المسابقات، أغلبها كبديل بمعدل زمن وصل إلى 431 دقيقة فقط، وخلال هذه المشاركات لم ينجح المهاجم الشاب في هز الشباك سوى في مناسبة واحدة، ما يعكس تراجعاً واضحاً في الفعالية الهجومية التي كانت تميزه في بداياته مع ليوث الشباب قبل انتقاله إلى الأزرق. وعلى المستوى الدولي يمتلك الحمدان سجلاً جيداً بتمثيله المنتخب السعودي في 44 مواجهة، نجح خلالها في تسجيل 10 أهداف، ما يجعله مطمعاً للأندية التي تبحث عن مهاجم محلي يمتلك الخبرة الدولية، رغم تراجع معدلاته التهديفية مع الهلال في المواسم الأخيرة، وغيابه عن الحضور في المباريات الحاسمة.
A source revealed to "Okaz" that the management of Al-Nassr Club has reached a final agreement with player Abdullah Al-Hamdan to sign a contract for two and a half seasons, and an official announcement is likely to be made in the coming hours on the club's account via the "x" platform. Al-Hamdan's relationship with Al-Hilal has officially ended after he unilaterally terminated his contract, following legal confirmations he received from lawyers, and after Al-Hilal refused to waive the remaining duration of the contract.
Earlier reports indicated that player Abdullah Al-Hamdan sent an official message to Al-Hilal Club announcing the unilateral termination of his contract, a move that sparked widespread controversy among fans and management. The reports clarified that the club indeed received the email, while Al-Hilal is considering a legal and procedural response to this sudden announcement, amid speculations about the player's future and the options available to him in the upcoming season.
It is worth noting that Al-Hamdan has not performed as expected during the current season, as he participated with Al-Hilal in only 15 matches across various competitions, most of which were as a substitute, with a total playing time of only 431 minutes. During these appearances, the young striker managed to score only once, reflecting a clear decline in the offensive effectiveness that characterized him in his early days with the Young Lions before his transfer to the blue team. On the international level, Al-Hamdan has a good record, representing the Saudi national team in 44 matches, during which he succeeded in scoring 10 goals, making him an attractive prospect for clubs looking for a local striker with international experience, despite his declining scoring rates with Al-Hilal in recent seasons and his absence from crucial matches.