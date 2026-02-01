A source revealed to "Okaz" that the management of Al-Nassr Club has reached a final agreement with player Abdullah Al-Hamdan to sign a contract for two and a half seasons, and an official announcement is likely to be made in the coming hours on the club's account via the "x" platform. Al-Hamdan's relationship with Al-Hilal has officially ended after he unilaterally terminated his contract, following legal confirmations he received from lawyers, and after Al-Hilal refused to waive the remaining duration of the contract.



Earlier reports indicated that player Abdullah Al-Hamdan sent an official message to Al-Hilal Club announcing the unilateral termination of his contract, a move that sparked widespread controversy among fans and management. The reports clarified that the club indeed received the email, while Al-Hilal is considering a legal and procedural response to this sudden announcement, amid speculations about the player's future and the options available to him in the upcoming season.



It is worth noting that Al-Hamdan has not performed as expected during the current season, as he participated with Al-Hilal in only 15 matches across various competitions, most of which were as a substitute, with a total playing time of only 431 minutes. During these appearances, the young striker managed to score only once, reflecting a clear decline in the offensive effectiveness that characterized him in his early days with the Young Lions before his transfer to the blue team. On the international level, Al-Hamdan has a good record, representing the Saudi national team in 44 matches, during which he succeeded in scoring 10 goals, making him an attractive prospect for clubs looking for a local striker with international experience, despite his declining scoring rates with Al-Hilal in recent seasons and his absence from crucial matches.