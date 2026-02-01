A source revealed to "Okaz" that the management of Al-Hilal Club is intensifying its direct communications with the captain of the Al-Ittihad team, Karim Benzema, and his agent, with the aim of signing him and purchasing the remaining duration of his contract with Al-Ittihad, before the closure of the ongoing winter transfer window. If the deal is completed, it will be one of the biggest surprises in the Saudi transfer market, especially since Al-Hilal is currently looking for a strong striker to bolster its ranks for the upcoming phase, particularly the anticipated match against Al-Ahli tomorrow.



It is worth mentioning that Benzema unexpectedly missed the match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Fateh that took place last Thursday amid reports of a sharp disagreement with the management due to his feeling of being undervalued after receiving an offer he described as disappointing to extend his contract. The crisis escalated after Karim Benzema once again requested to be excluded from the match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Najma scheduled for Sunday amidst tense atmospheres and a complete halt in renewal negotiations. Benzema has scored 8 goals in 14 matches he played in the Roshen Saudi Pro League this season.