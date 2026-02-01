كشف مصدر لـ«عكاظ» أن إدارة نادي الهلال تكثف اتصالاتها المباشرة مع قائد الفريق الاتحادي كريم بنزيما، ووكيل أعماله، بهدف التعاقد معه وشراء المدة المتبقية من عقده مع الاتحاد، قبل إغلاق فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الجارية. وفي حال إتمام الصفقة ستكون واحدة من أكبر مفاجآت سوق الانتقالات السعودية، خصوصاً أن الهلال يبحث حالياً عن مهاجم قوي لتدعيم صفوفه في المرحلة القادمة، وخصوصاً مواجهة الأهلي المرتقبة غداً.


يذكر أن بنزيما غاب وبشكل مفاجئ عن مواجهة الاتحاد أمام الفتح التي أُقيمت الخميس الماضي وسط تقارير تحدثت عن خلاف حاد مع الإدارة بسبب شعوره بعدم التقدير عقب تلقيه عرضاً وصفه بالمخيب لتمديد عقده. وتصاعدت الأزمة بعدما طلب كريم بنزيما مجدداً استبعاده من مباراة الاتحاد أمام النجمة المقررة الأحد في ظل أجواء مشحونة وتوقف مفاوضات التجديد بشكل كامل. وسجل بنزيما مع الاتحاد 8 أهداف في 14 مباراة خاضها في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين هذا الموسم.