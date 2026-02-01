«الملكية السعودية» تختتم مناورات التمرين البحري الثنائي المختلط «رياح السلام 2026»

The joint naval exercise "Peace Winds 2026" between the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Royal Omani Navy concluded in the Sultanate of Oman, with the attendance of several military leaders from both sides.

The exercise commander, Rear Admiral Mohammed bin Ayyad Al-Otaibi, confirmed that the exercise achieved its objectives, which included the exchange of experiences in maritime operations and maritime security, rapid response to various threats, unifying concepts in preparation, planning, and execution, as well as cooperation and coordination between the two navies in monitoring and protecting maritime navigation routes.

He explained that the exercise included a series of specialized drills that encompassed scenarios and naval formations, naval aviation training, maritime counter-terrorism, the right of visit and inspection, search and rescue, electronic warfare, countering fast boat attacks, securing maritime passages, and protecting commercial vessels.

The exercise commander indicated that the ship maneuvers included live missile and ammunition firing by His Majesty's ships in the operational theater, noting that participants from both the Saudi and Omani navies demonstrated a high level of professionalism and combat readiness, as well as proficiency in executing various operations that took place during the exercise.