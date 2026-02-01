اختُتمت في سلطنة عُمان مناورات التمرين البحري الثنائي المختلط «رياح السلام 2026» بين القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية والقوات البحرية السلطانية العُمانية، وذلك بحضور عدد من القادة العسكريين من الجانبين.

«الملكية السعودية» تختتم مناورات التمرين البحري الثنائي المختلط «رياح السلام 2026»

وأكد قائد التمرين العميد البحري الركن محمد بن عايض العتيبي أن التمرين حقق أهدافه المتمثلة في تبادل الخبرات في مجالات العمليات البحرية والأمن البحري، والاستجابة السريعة لمواجهة التهديدات المختلفة، وتوحيد المفاهيم في الإعداد والتخطيط والتنفيذ، إلى جانب التعاون والتنسيق بين البحريتين في مراقبة وحماية خطوط الملاحة البحرية.

«الملكية السعودية» تختتم مناورات التمرين البحري الثنائي المختلط «رياح السلام 2026»

وأوضح أن التمرين شهد تنفيذ مجموعة من التدريبات النوعية شملت فرضيات وتشكيلات بحرية، وتدريبات للطيران البحري، ومكافحة الإرهاب البحري، وحق الزيارة والتفتيش، والبحث والإنقاذ، والحرب الإلكترونية، والتصدي لهجمات الزوارق السريعة، وتأمين الممرات البحرية وحماية السفن التجارية.

«الملكية السعودية» تختتم مناورات التمرين البحري الثنائي المختلط «رياح السلام 2026»
«الملكية السعودية» تختتم مناورات التمرين البحري الثنائي المختلط «رياح السلام 2026»

وبيَّن قائد التمرين أن مناورات السفن تضمنت تنفيذ سفن جلالة الملك رماية بالصواريخ والذخائر الحية في مسرح العمليات، مشيراً إلى أن المشاركين من البحريتين السعودية والعُمانية أظهروا مستوى عالياً من الاحترافية والجاهزية القتالية، وإتقاناً في تنفيذ مختلف العمليات التي جرت أثناء التمرين.