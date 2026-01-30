أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية ببيان الحكومة السورية بشأن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، وذلك بموجب اتفاق شامل يتضمن دمج مؤسسات الإدارة الذاتية ضمن مؤسسات الدولة السورية.
وأعربت الخارجية عن أمل المملكة في أن يسهم هذا الاتفاق الشامل في دعم مسيرة سورية نحو السلام والأمن والاستقرار، بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب السوري الشقيق ويعزز وحدته الوطنية، مجددة دعمها الكامل لكافة الجهود التي تبذلها الحكومة السورية للحفاظ على سيادة ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها.
كما ثمنت وزارة الخارجية تجاوب الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية مع مساعي المملكة والجهود التي بذلتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في تثبيت التهدئة والوصول إلى هذا الاتفاق.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome to the statement of the Syrian government regarding the ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), under a comprehensive agreement that includes the integration of self-administration institutions within the institutions of the Syrian state.
The Ministry expressed the Kingdom's hope that this comprehensive agreement would contribute to supporting Syria's path towards peace, security, and stability, achieving the aspirations of the Syrian brotherly people and enhancing its national unity, reiterating its full support for all efforts made by the Syrian government to maintain the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of its lands.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also appreciated the response of the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces to the Kingdom's efforts and the efforts made by the United States of America in stabilizing the ceasefire and reaching this agreement.