The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome to the statement of the Syrian government regarding the ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), under a comprehensive agreement that includes the integration of self-administration institutions within the institutions of the Syrian state.

The Ministry expressed the Kingdom's hope that this comprehensive agreement would contribute to supporting Syria's path towards peace, security, and stability, achieving the aspirations of the Syrian brotherly people and enhancing its national unity, reiterating its full support for all efforts made by the Syrian government to maintain the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of its lands.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also appreciated the response of the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces to the Kingdom's efforts and the efforts made by the United States of America in stabilizing the ceasefire and reaching this agreement.