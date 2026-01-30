أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية ببيان الحكومة السورية بشأن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، وذلك بموجب اتفاق شامل يتضمن دمج مؤسسات الإدارة الذاتية ضمن مؤسسات الدولة السورية.

وأعربت الخارجية عن أمل المملكة في أن يسهم هذا الاتفاق الشامل في دعم مسيرة سورية نحو السلام والأمن والاستقرار، بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب السوري الشقيق ويعزز وحدته الوطنية، مجددة دعمها الكامل لكافة الجهود التي تبذلها الحكومة السورية للحفاظ على سيادة ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها.

كما ثمنت وزارة الخارجية تجاوب الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية مع مساعي المملكة والجهود التي بذلتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في تثبيت التهدئة والوصول إلى هذا الاتفاق.