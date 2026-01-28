After gold was a symbol of joy and the beginning of family stability, it has today turned into a heavy burden on the shoulders of grooms, as its prices have surged to unprecedented levels described by markets as "astronomical," thus opening a new chapter of anxiety for those about to marry in the coming days and phase.



With gold reaching a historic high this afternoon (Wednesday) of $5,260 per ounce (about 632 riyals per gram of 24-carat gold), and with each new increase in the price of the gram, the circle of those affected widens, with grooms specifically standing at the forefront of the scene, considering gold an essential element in wedding ceremonies, and a gift that cannot be socially overlooked regardless of circumstances. The "dowry" and the accompanying sets and jewelry have become not just a tradition, but a social obligation that is sometimes measured by its value rather than its meaning.



One groom says that his wedding budget has doubled in just a few months, and what he had planned to buy in gold has now become out of reach, while another confirms that he had to reduce the quantity by half, while maintaining an acceptable social appearance, so that the joy does not turn into an early crisis.



Interestingly, the increase has not only affected purchasing decisions but has completely changed market behavior, as gold shops are witnessing cautious activity, with inquiries outnumbering actual purchases, at a time when comparing daily prices has become the primary topic of conversation among grooms before choosing a ring or set.

Searching for Lightweight Options!



Several workers in the gold sector say that grooms are now looking for lighter weights, as the price of 18-carat gold has exceeded 550 riyals, including workmanship, profit, and tax.



The bride (Maram) says her dowry is 30,000 riyals, and she expected to buy "bangles," a gold set, a ring, and a bracelet for around 10,000 riyals, but she was surprised that the 10,000 riyals only covered the cost of two bangles, forcing her to allocate half of her dowry to buy the least weight of gold possible.



Economists believe that the rise in gold prices is linked to complex global factors, the most prominent of which are geopolitical tensions, the decline of certain currencies, and investors' shift towards safe havens, which has directly impacted local markets, with the biggest victim being the average buyer, especially the groom preparing to start a family.



Conversely, alternative solutions have begun to emerge due to the reality, such as the trend towards lighter gold, or replacing some gifts with jewelry of lesser weight, and some families have even started to accept silver or symbolic gifts as a temporary option, in an attempt to align traditions with financial capability.



Experts believe that the continued rise may impose a real change in wedding culture, considering that the exaggeration in dowries and gifts is no longer logical in light of these prices, and that understanding between the two parties has become a necessity rather than a luxury.



Amid the sparkle of gold and the pressure of reality, grooms today face a difficult equation: maintaining the joy of marriage on one hand, and avoiding drowning in debt on the other. With every new figure recorded for gold, it becomes clear that the challenge in the coming phase will not be choosing a wedding ring, but rather the ability to purchase it without turning the dream into a long-term burden.