بعد أن كان الذهب رمزاً للفرح وبداية الاستقرار الأسري، تحوّل اليوم إلى عبء ثقيل على كاهل العرسان، إذ قفزت أسعاره إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة وصفتها الأسواق بـ«الفلكية»، لتفتح بذلك فصلاً جديداً من القلق أمام المقبلين على الزواج خلال الأيام والمرحلة المقبلة.
ومع تسجيل الذهب، عصر اليوم (الأربعاء)، ارتفاعاً تاريخياً وصولاً إلى 5,260 دولاراً للأونصة (نحو 632 ريال لغرام الذهب عيار 24)، ومع كل ارتفاع جديد في سعر الغرام تتسع دائرة المتأثرين، ويقف العرسان تحديداً في واجهة المشهد، باعتبار الذهب عنصراً أساسياً في مراسم الزواج، وهدية لا يمكن تجاوزها اجتماعياً مهما اختلفت الظروف. فـ«الشبكة» وما يتبعها من أطقم ومشغولات لم تعد مجرد تقليد، بل التزام اجتماعي يُقاس أحياناً بقيمته لا بمعناه.
يقول أحد العرسان إن ميزانية زواجه تضاعفت خلال أشهر قليلة، أن ما كان يخطط لشرائه من ذهب أصبح اليوم خارج الحسابات، بينما يؤكد آخر أنه اضطر لتقليص الكمية إلى النصف، مع الإبقاء على الشكل الاجتماعي المقبول، حتى لا يتحول الفرح إلى أزمة مبكرة.
اللافت أن الارتفاع لم ينعكس فقط على قرارات الشراء، بل غيّر سلوك السوق بالكامل إذ تشهد محلات الذهب حركة حذرة، واستفسارات أكثر من عمليات شراء فعلية، في وقت باتت فيه المقارنة بين الأسعار اليومية حديث العرسان الأول قبل اختيار الخاتم أو الطقم.
البحث عن الوزن الخفيف!
يقول عدد من العاملين في مجال الذهب إن العرسان باتوا يبحثون عن الوزن الخفيف، إذ إن عيار 18 تجاوز 550 ريالاً شاملاً المصنعية والمكسب والضريبة.
وتقول العروس (مرام) إن مهرها 30 ألف ريال، وكانت تتوقع أن تشتري «بناجر» وطقم ذهب وخاتماً وأسورة في حدود 10 آلاف ريال، لكنها فوجئت أن الـ10 آلاف ريال قيمة بنجرتين، لتضطر أن يكون نصف مهرها لشراء أقل ما يمكن وزنه من الذهب.
ويرى اقتصاديون أن صعود الذهب يرتبط بعوامل عالمية معقدة، أبرزها التوترات الجيوسياسية، وتراجع بعض العملات، واتجاه المستثمرين نحو الملاذات الآمنة، ما انعكس مباشرة على الأسواق المحلية والمتضرر الأكبر هو المشتري البسيط، خصوصاً العريس الذي يستعد لبناء أسرة.
في المقابل، بدأت تظهر حلول بديلة فرضها الواقع، مثل الاتجاه نحو الذهب الخفيف، أو استبدال بعض الهدايا بالمجوهرات ذات الوزن الأقل، بل إن بعض الأسر باتت تتقبل الفضة أو الهدايا الرمزية خياراً مؤقتاً، في محاولة لمواءمة التقاليد مع القدرة المالية.
ويرى مختصون أن استمرار الارتفاع قد يفرض تغييراً حقيقياً في ثقافة الزواج، معتبرين أن المبالغة في المهور والهدايا لم تعد منطقية في ظل هذه الأسعار، وأن التفاهم بين الطرفين أصبح ضرورة لا رفاهية.
وبين بريق الذهب وضغط الواقع، يقف العرسان اليوم أمام معادلة صعبة: الحفاظ على فرحة الزواج من جهة، وتجنب الغرق في الديون من جهة أخرى. فمع كل رقم جديد يسجله الذهب، يتأكد أن التحدي في المرحلة المقبلة لن يكون اختيار خاتم الزواج، بل القدرة على شرائه دون أن يتحول الحلم إلى عبء طويل.
After gold was a symbol of joy and the beginning of family stability, it has today turned into a heavy burden on the shoulders of grooms, as its prices have surged to unprecedented levels described by markets as "astronomical," thus opening a new chapter of anxiety for those about to marry in the coming days and phase.
With gold reaching a historic high this afternoon (Wednesday) of $5,260 per ounce (about 632 riyals per gram of 24-carat gold), and with each new increase in the price of the gram, the circle of those affected widens, with grooms specifically standing at the forefront of the scene, considering gold an essential element in wedding ceremonies, and a gift that cannot be socially overlooked regardless of circumstances. The "dowry" and the accompanying sets and jewelry have become not just a tradition, but a social obligation that is sometimes measured by its value rather than its meaning.
One groom says that his wedding budget has doubled in just a few months, and what he had planned to buy in gold has now become out of reach, while another confirms that he had to reduce the quantity by half, while maintaining an acceptable social appearance, so that the joy does not turn into an early crisis.
Interestingly, the increase has not only affected purchasing decisions but has completely changed market behavior, as gold shops are witnessing cautious activity, with inquiries outnumbering actual purchases, at a time when comparing daily prices has become the primary topic of conversation among grooms before choosing a ring or set.
Searching for Lightweight Options!
Several workers in the gold sector say that grooms are now looking for lighter weights, as the price of 18-carat gold has exceeded 550 riyals, including workmanship, profit, and tax.
The bride (Maram) says her dowry is 30,000 riyals, and she expected to buy "bangles," a gold set, a ring, and a bracelet for around 10,000 riyals, but she was surprised that the 10,000 riyals only covered the cost of two bangles, forcing her to allocate half of her dowry to buy the least weight of gold possible.
Economists believe that the rise in gold prices is linked to complex global factors, the most prominent of which are geopolitical tensions, the decline of certain currencies, and investors' shift towards safe havens, which has directly impacted local markets, with the biggest victim being the average buyer, especially the groom preparing to start a family.
Conversely, alternative solutions have begun to emerge due to the reality, such as the trend towards lighter gold, or replacing some gifts with jewelry of lesser weight, and some families have even started to accept silver or symbolic gifts as a temporary option, in an attempt to align traditions with financial capability.
Experts believe that the continued rise may impose a real change in wedding culture, considering that the exaggeration in dowries and gifts is no longer logical in light of these prices, and that understanding between the two parties has become a necessity rather than a luxury.
Amid the sparkle of gold and the pressure of reality, grooms today face a difficult equation: maintaining the joy of marriage on one hand, and avoiding drowning in debt on the other. With every new figure recorded for gold, it becomes clear that the challenge in the coming phase will not be choosing a wedding ring, but rather the ability to purchase it without turning the dream into a long-term burden.