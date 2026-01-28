بعد أن كان الذهب رمزاً للفرح وبداية الاستقرار الأسري، تحوّل اليوم إلى عبء ثقيل على كاهل العرسان، إذ قفزت أسعاره إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة وصفتها الأسواق بـ«الفلكية»، لتفتح بذلك فصلاً جديداً من القلق أمام المقبلين على الزواج خلال الأيام والمرحلة المقبلة.


ومع تسجيل الذهب، عصر اليوم (الأربعاء)، ارتفاعاً تاريخياً وصولاً إلى 5,260 دولاراً للأونصة (نحو 632 ريال لغرام الذهب عيار 24)، ومع كل ارتفاع جديد في سعر الغرام تتسع دائرة المتأثرين، ويقف العرسان تحديداً في واجهة المشهد، باعتبار الذهب عنصراً أساسياً في مراسم الزواج، وهدية لا يمكن تجاوزها اجتماعياً مهما اختلفت الظروف. فـ«الشبكة» وما يتبعها من أطقم ومشغولات لم تعد مجرد تقليد، بل التزام اجتماعي يُقاس أحياناً بقيمته لا بمعناه.


يقول أحد العرسان إن ميزانية زواجه تضاعفت خلال أشهر قليلة، أن ما كان يخطط لشرائه من ذهب أصبح اليوم خارج الحسابات، بينما يؤكد آخر أنه اضطر لتقليص الكمية إلى النصف، مع الإبقاء على الشكل الاجتماعي المقبول، حتى لا يتحول الفرح إلى أزمة مبكرة.


اللافت أن الارتفاع لم ينعكس فقط على قرارات الشراء، بل غيّر سلوك السوق بالكامل إذ تشهد محلات الذهب حركة حذرة، واستفسارات أكثر من عمليات شراء فعلية، في وقت باتت فيه المقارنة بين الأسعار اليومية حديث العرسان الأول قبل اختيار الخاتم أو الطقم.

البحث عن الوزن الخفيف!


يقول عدد من العاملين في مجال الذهب إن العرسان باتوا يبحثون عن الوزن الخفيف، إذ إن عيار 18 تجاوز 550 ريالاً شاملاً المصنعية والمكسب والضريبة.


وتقول العروس (مرام) إن مهرها 30 ألف ريال، وكانت تتوقع أن تشتري «بناجر» وطقم ذهب وخاتماً وأسورة في حدود 10 آلاف ريال، لكنها فوجئت أن الـ10 آلاف ريال قيمة بنجرتين، لتضطر أن يكون نصف مهرها لشراء أقل ما يمكن وزنه من الذهب.


ويرى اقتصاديون أن صعود الذهب يرتبط بعوامل عالمية معقدة، أبرزها التوترات الجيوسياسية، وتراجع بعض العملات، واتجاه المستثمرين نحو الملاذات الآمنة، ما انعكس مباشرة على الأسواق المحلية والمتضرر الأكبر هو المشتري البسيط، خصوصاً العريس الذي يستعد لبناء أسرة.


في المقابل، بدأت تظهر حلول بديلة فرضها الواقع، مثل الاتجاه نحو الذهب الخفيف، أو استبدال بعض الهدايا بالمجوهرات ذات الوزن الأقل، بل إن بعض الأسر باتت تتقبل الفضة أو الهدايا الرمزية خياراً مؤقتاً، في محاولة لمواءمة التقاليد مع القدرة المالية.


ويرى مختصون أن استمرار الارتفاع قد يفرض تغييراً حقيقياً في ثقافة الزواج، معتبرين أن المبالغة في المهور والهدايا لم تعد منطقية في ظل هذه الأسعار، وأن التفاهم بين الطرفين أصبح ضرورة لا رفاهية.


وبين بريق الذهب وضغط الواقع، يقف العرسان اليوم أمام معادلة صعبة: الحفاظ على فرحة الزواج من جهة، وتجنب الغرق في الديون من جهة أخرى. فمع كل رقم جديد يسجله الذهب، يتأكد أن التحدي في المرحلة المقبلة لن يكون اختيار خاتم الزواج، بل القدرة على شرائه دون أن يتحول الحلم إلى عبء طويل.