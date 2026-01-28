The Municipality of Qatif Governorate has launched the "Green Facade" initiative, which aims to improve the urban landscape of commercial shop facades, reflecting the municipality's commitment to enhancing the quality of the urban environment and adding beauty and joy to the streets, thereby contributing to the governorate's tourist appeal.

For his part, the head of the Qatif Municipality, Engineer Saleh Al-Qarni, explained that the initiative targets Al-Fath Street in Qatif in its first phase, with the participation of 33 male and female volunteers to provide guidance and instructions related to the initiative, which includes removing visual distortions from commercial shop facades, in addition to planting sustainable trees and shrubs in front of the shop facades and arranging them aesthetically, enhancing the beauty of the street and adding an attractive environmental touch.

The field tour included 23 commercial shops, and the initiative received a great response and enthusiasm from the shop owners, who expressed their eagerness to participate in beautifying their shop facades and contributing to enhancing the urban landscape.

He stated that this initiative is part of the municipality's efforts to promote volunteer work and community partnership, and to raise environmental awareness, contributing to the creation of an integrated urban environment that combines beauty and sustainability.