أطلقت بلدية محافظة القطيف مبادرة «واجهتنا خضراء»، التي تهدف إلى تحسين المشهد الحضري لواجهات المحلات التجارية، في خطوة تعكس حرص البلدية على تعزيز جودة البيئة الحضرية وإضفاء الجمال والبهجة على الشوارع، بما يسهم في تعزيز جاذبية المحافظة سياحياً.
من جانبه، أوضح رئيس بلدية محافظة القطيف المهندس صالح القرني بأن المبادرة تستهدف في مرحلتها الأولى شارع الفتح بالقطيف، إذ يشارك فيها 33 متطوعاً ومتطوعة لتقديم الإرشادات والتوجيهات الخاصة بالمبادرة، والتي تشمل إزالة التشوهات البصرية من واجهات المحلات التجارية، إضافة إلى زراعة الأشجار والشجيرات المستدامة أمام واجهات المحلات وتنسيقها بطريقة جمالية، بما يعزز من جمالية الشارع ويضفي لمسة بيئية جذابة.
وشملت الجولة الميدانية 23 محلاً تجارياً، ولاقت المبادرة تجاوباً وحماساً كبيراً من أصحاب المحلات، مؤكدين حرصهم على المشاركة في تجميل واجهات محلاتهم والمساهمة في تعزيز المشهد الحضري.
وقال بأن هذه المبادرة تأتي في إطار جهود البلدية لتعزيز العمل التطوعي والشراكة المجتمعية، ورفع مستوى الوعي البيئي، بما يسهم في خلق بيئة حضرية متكاملة تجمع بين الجمال والاستدامة.
The Municipality of Qatif Governorate has launched the "Green Facade" initiative, which aims to improve the urban landscape of commercial shop facades, reflecting the municipality's commitment to enhancing the quality of the urban environment and adding beauty and joy to the streets, thereby contributing to the governorate's tourist appeal.
For his part, the head of the Qatif Municipality, Engineer Saleh Al-Qarni, explained that the initiative targets Al-Fath Street in Qatif in its first phase, with the participation of 33 male and female volunteers to provide guidance and instructions related to the initiative, which includes removing visual distortions from commercial shop facades, in addition to planting sustainable trees and shrubs in front of the shop facades and arranging them aesthetically, enhancing the beauty of the street and adding an attractive environmental touch.
The field tour included 23 commercial shops, and the initiative received a great response and enthusiasm from the shop owners, who expressed their eagerness to participate in beautifying their shop facades and contributing to enhancing the urban landscape.
He stated that this initiative is part of the municipality's efforts to promote volunteer work and community partnership, and to raise environmental awareness, contributing to the creation of an integrated urban environment that combines beauty and sustainability.