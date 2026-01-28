أطلقت بلدية محافظة القطيف مبادرة «واجهتنا خضراء»، التي تهدف إلى تحسين المشهد الحضري لواجهات المحلات التجارية، في خطوة تعكس حرص البلدية على تعزيز جودة البيئة الحضرية وإضفاء الجمال والبهجة على الشوارع، بما يسهم في تعزيز جاذبية المحافظة سياحياً.

من جانبه، أوضح رئيس بلدية محافظة القطيف المهندس صالح القرني بأن المبادرة تستهدف في مرحلتها الأولى شارع الفتح بالقطيف، إذ يشارك فيها 33 متطوعاً ومتطوعة لتقديم الإرشادات والتوجيهات الخاصة بالمبادرة، والتي تشمل إزالة التشوهات البصرية من واجهات المحلات التجارية، إضافة إلى زراعة الأشجار والشجيرات المستدامة أمام واجهات المحلات وتنسيقها بطريقة جمالية، بما يعزز من جمالية الشارع ويضفي لمسة بيئية جذابة.
وشملت الجولة الميدانية 23 محلاً تجارياً، ولاقت المبادرة تجاوباً وحماساً كبيراً من أصحاب المحلات، مؤكدين حرصهم على المشاركة في تجميل واجهات محلاتهم والمساهمة في تعزيز المشهد الحضري.

وقال بأن هذه المبادرة تأتي في إطار جهود البلدية لتعزيز العمل التطوعي والشراكة المجتمعية، ورفع مستوى الوعي البيئي، بما يسهم في خلق بيئة حضرية متكاملة تجمع بين الجمال والاستدامة.