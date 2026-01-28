نظمت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة الأحساء، اليوم الأربعاء، ملتقى تحسين نواتج التعلم في الرياضيات والعلوم واللغة العربية، الذي يستمر إلى غدٍ الخميس، وذلك بحضور وكيل وزارة التعليم للتعليم العام الدكتور حسن بن محسن خرمي، ورئيس جامعة الملك فيصل الدكتور عادل أبوزناده، واحتضنته القاعة الكبرى بجامعة الملك فيصل.

وأكد مدير عام تعليم الأحساء الأستاذ طواشي بن يوسف الكناني في كلمته في افتتاح الملتقى، أن الملتقى يأتي امتداداً للدعم الكبير الذي توليه قيادتنا الرشيدة لقطاع التعليم، كما أنه يأتي امتثالاً لتوجيهات وزير التعليم، التي أكدت أهمية تحسين نواتج التعلم وجودة المخرجات التعليمية، التي تمثل أولوية وطنية ومسؤولية مشتركة تتطلب عملاً جاداً، ومتابعة دقيقة وانتقالاً من الإجراء إلى الأثر.

ولفت الأستاذ طواشي إلى أن تنظيم الملتقى يأتي متوافقاً مع مستهدفات الوزارة التي تسعى إلى بناء تعليمي عالي الجودة ومنتج تعليمي مميز، يسهم في إعداد طالب سعودي قادر على المنافسة ومتمكن من مهارات القرن الـ21، ويواكب تطلعات رؤية 2030، كما يسهم في تحويل الجهود والممارسات التعليمية إلى نتائج ملموسة تحدث فرقاً حقيقياً في الميدان.
تعليم الأحساء ينظم ملتقى تحسين نواتج التعليم في الرياضيات والعلوم واللغة العربية


ولفت إلى أن تركيز اهتمام الملتقى على مجالات الرياضيات والعلوم واللغة العربي وذلك بوصفها جوهر البناء المعرفي للمتعلم، وأساس تشكيل التفكير، وبناء البنية العميقة لعقل الطالب، ومن أبرز المجالات التي تقاس بها جودة الأنظمة التعليمية عالمياً، مما يستوجب العمل بوعي ومسؤولية، وتحقيق نتائج تليق بوطننا.
تعليم الأحساء ينظم ملتقى تحسين نواتج التعليم في الرياضيات والعلوم واللغة العربية

بعدها زار وكيل وزارة التعليم يرافقه مدير عام التعليم المعرض المصاحب للملتقى، الذي يضم مشاركة 25 مدرسة حصلت على درجات عالية في الاختبارات الوطنية «نافس»، واطلع خلال جولته على عرض لتجارب المدارس ومبادراتها النوعية والمميزة، التي أسهمت في تحسين نتائج اختبارات نافس. وأشاد الدكتور خرمي بما رآه من جهود نوعية قامت بها المدارس انعكست على التحصيل العلمي للطلاب والطالبات.

بعدها بدأت جلسات الملتقى، التي شهدت حضور نحو 2,000 من المهتمين ومديري ومديرات المدارس، وشهدت تقديم 7 أوراق عمل علمية، كما شهد الملتقى مشاركة 120 طالباً وطالبة في الورش، التي أقيمت على مدى يومين، والتي تهدف إلى زرع ثقافة الاختبارات، وكيفية التعامل مع اختبارات القدرات والتحصيلي.