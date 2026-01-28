تعليم الأحساء ينظم ملتقى تحسين نواتج التعليم في الرياضيات والعلوم واللغة العربية

The General Administration of Education in Al-Ahsa organized today, Wednesday, a forum to improve learning outcomes in mathematics, science, and the Arabic language, which will continue until tomorrow, Thursday. This event was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for General Education, Dr. Hassan bin Mohsen Khurmi, and the President of King Faisal University, Dr. Adel Abu Zanadah, and it was held in the main hall of King Faisal University.

The General Director of Education in Al-Ahsa, Mr. Tawashi bin Yusuf Al-Kinani, confirmed in his opening speech that the forum comes as an extension of the significant support our wise leadership provides to the education sector. It also aligns with the directives of the Minister of Education, which emphasized the importance of improving learning outcomes and the quality of educational outputs, representing a national priority and a shared responsibility that requires serious work, precise follow-up, and a transition from procedure to impact.



Mr. Tawashi pointed out that organizing the forum is in line with the ministry's objectives, which aim to build high-quality education and distinctive educational products that contribute to preparing a Saudi student capable of competing and proficient in 21st-century skills, in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030. It also contributes to transforming educational efforts and practices into tangible results that make a real difference in the field.



He noted that the forum's focus on mathematics, science, and the Arabic language is due to their being the core of the learner's cognitive construction, the foundation of thought formation, and the deep structure of the student's mind. These are among the most prominent areas by which the quality of educational systems is measured globally, necessitating work with awareness and responsibility to achieve results worthy of our nation.

Afterward, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, accompanied by the General Director of Education, visited the accompanying exhibition of the forum, which includes the participation of 25 schools that received high scores in the national tests "Nafes." During his tour, he reviewed presentations of the schools' experiences and their distinctive initiatives that contributed to improving the results of the Nafes tests. Dr. Khurmi praised the qualitative efforts made by the schools, which reflected positively on the academic achievement of students.



Subsequently, the sessions of the forum began, witnessing the attendance of about 2,000 interested individuals and school principals. The forum featured the presentation of 7 scientific papers, and 120 male and female students participated in workshops held over two days, aimed at instilling a culture of testing and how to deal with aptitude and achievement tests.