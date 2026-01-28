تعليم الأحساء ينظم ملتقى تحسين نواتج التعليم في الرياضيات والعلوم واللغة العربية

نظمت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة الأحساء، اليوم الأربعاء، ملتقى تحسين نواتج التعلم في الرياضيات والعلوم واللغة العربية، الذي يستمر إلى غدٍ الخميس، وذلك بحضور وكيل وزارة التعليم للتعليم العام الدكتور حسن بن محسن خرمي، ورئيس جامعة الملك فيصل الدكتور عادل أبوزناده، واحتضنته القاعة الكبرى بجامعة الملك فيصل.
وأكد مدير عام تعليم الأحساء الأستاذ طواشي بن يوسف الكناني في كلمته في افتتاح الملتقى، أن الملتقى يأتي امتداداً للدعم الكبير الذي توليه قيادتنا الرشيدة لقطاع التعليم، كما أنه يأتي امتثالاً لتوجيهات وزير التعليم، التي أكدت أهمية تحسين نواتج التعلم وجودة المخرجات التعليمية، التي تمثل أولوية وطنية ومسؤولية مشتركة تتطلب عملاً جاداً، ومتابعة دقيقة وانتقالاً من الإجراء إلى الأثر.
ولفت الأستاذ طواشي إلى أن تنظيم الملتقى يأتي متوافقاً مع مستهدفات الوزارة التي تسعى إلى بناء تعليمي عالي الجودة ومنتج تعليمي مميز، يسهم في إعداد طالب سعودي قادر على المنافسة ومتمكن من مهارات القرن الـ21، ويواكب تطلعات رؤية 2030، كما يسهم في تحويل الجهود والممارسات التعليمية إلى نتائج ملموسة تحدث فرقاً حقيقياً في الميدان.
ولفت إلى أن تركيز اهتمام الملتقى على مجالات الرياضيات والعلوم واللغة العربي وذلك بوصفها جوهر البناء المعرفي للمتعلم، وأساس تشكيل التفكير، وبناء البنية العميقة لعقل الطالب، ومن أبرز المجالات التي تقاس بها جودة الأنظمة التعليمية عالمياً، مما يستوجب العمل بوعي ومسؤولية، وتحقيق نتائج تليق بوطننا.
بعدها زار وكيل وزارة التعليم يرافقه مدير عام التعليم المعرض المصاحب للملتقى، الذي يضم مشاركة 25 مدرسة حصلت على درجات عالية في الاختبارات الوطنية «نافس»، واطلع خلال جولته على عرض لتجارب المدارس ومبادراتها النوعية والمميزة، التي أسهمت في تحسين نتائج اختبارات نافس. وأشاد الدكتور خرمي بما رآه من جهود نوعية قامت بها المدارس انعكست على التحصيل العلمي للطلاب والطالبات.
بعدها بدأت جلسات الملتقى، التي شهدت حضور نحو 2,000 من المهتمين ومديري ومديرات المدارس، وشهدت تقديم 7 أوراق عمل علمية، كما شهد الملتقى مشاركة 120 طالباً وطالبة في الورش، التي أقيمت على مدى يومين، والتي تهدف إلى زرع ثقافة الاختبارات، وكيفية التعامل مع اختبارات القدرات والتحصيلي.
The General Administration of Education in Al-Ahsa organized today, Wednesday, a forum to improve learning outcomes in mathematics, science, and the Arabic language, which will continue until tomorrow, Thursday. This event was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for General Education, Dr. Hassan bin Mohsen Khurmi, and the President of King Faisal University, Dr. Adel Abu Zanadah, and it was held in the main hall of King Faisal University.
The General Director of Education in Al-Ahsa, Mr. Tawashi bin Yusuf Al-Kinani, confirmed in his opening speech that the forum comes as an extension of the significant support our wise leadership provides to the education sector. It also aligns with the directives of the Minister of Education, which emphasized the importance of improving learning outcomes and the quality of educational outputs, representing a national priority and a shared responsibility that requires serious work, precise follow-up, and a transition from procedure to impact.
Mr. Tawashi pointed out that organizing the forum is in line with the ministry's objectives, which aim to build high-quality education and distinctive educational products that contribute to preparing a Saudi student capable of competing and proficient in 21st-century skills, in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030. It also contributes to transforming educational efforts and practices into tangible results that make a real difference in the field.
He noted that the forum's focus on mathematics, science, and the Arabic language is due to their being the core of the learner's cognitive construction, the foundation of thought formation, and the deep structure of the student's mind. These are among the most prominent areas by which the quality of educational systems is measured globally, necessitating work with awareness and responsibility to achieve results worthy of our nation.
Afterward, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, accompanied by the General Director of Education, visited the accompanying exhibition of the forum, which includes the participation of 25 schools that received high scores in the national tests "Nafes." During his tour, he reviewed presentations of the schools' experiences and their distinctive initiatives that contributed to improving the results of the Nafes tests. Dr. Khurmi praised the qualitative efforts made by the schools, which reflected positively on the academic achievement of students.
Subsequently, the sessions of the forum began, witnessing the attendance of about 2,000 interested individuals and school principals. The forum featured the presentation of 7 scientific papers, and 120 male and female students participated in workshops held over two days, aimed at instilling a culture of testing and how to deal with aptitude and achievement tests.