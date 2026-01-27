إنفاذاً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمر محمد بن سلمان، شهدت الرياض خلال 24 ساعة، وصول التوأم الملتصق التنزاني لايتيينس ولوفنس، والتوأم الملتصق الفلبيني أوليفيا وجيانا، وأيضاً التوأم الملتصق التنزاني نانسي ونايس، برفقة ذويهم من جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة وجمهورية الفلبين.

وفور وصولهم إلى مطار الملك خالد الدولي، نُقل التوائم الثلاثة إلى مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بوزارة الحرس الوطني، حيث يخضعون لفحوصات طبية دقيقة ودراسة شاملة لحالاتهم؛ تمهيداً للنظر في إمكانية إجراء عمليات الفصل.

وأكد المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي الدكتور عبدالله عبدالعزيز الربيعة، أن هذه المبادرات تجسّد القيم الإنسانية الراسخة التي تتبناها المملكة، والتي أصبحت سمة بارزة لمملكة الإنسانية. كما رفع شكره وتقديره للقيادة على دعمها المستمر للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، الذي بات نموذجاً عالمياً يعكس تميز القطاع الطبي السعودي.

وأعرب ذوو التوائم الثلاثة، من تنزانيا والفلبين، عن بالغ امتنانهم للمملكة حكومةً وشعباً على حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة، وعلى الاستجابة السريعة لحالات أطفالهم، مشيدين بالرعاية والعناية التي وجدوها منذ لحظة وصولهم إلى أرض المملكة.