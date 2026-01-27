In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Riyadh witnessed within 24 hours the arrival of the Tanzanian conjoined twins Laetienis and Lovens, the Filipino conjoined twins Olivia and Gianna, as well as the Tanzanian conjoined twins Nancy and Nice, accompanied by their families from the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of the Philippines.

Upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the three sets of twins were transferred to King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard, where they are undergoing thorough medical examinations and a comprehensive study of their cases; in preparation for considering the possibility of separation surgeries.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works and head of the medical team, Dr. Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, confirmed that these initiatives embody the deep-rooted humanitarian values adopted by the Kingdom, which have become a prominent feature of the Kingdom of Humanity. He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for their continuous support of the Saudi program for conjoined twins, which has become a global model reflecting the excellence of the Saudi medical sector.

The families of the three sets of twins, from Tanzania and the Philippines, expressed their deep gratitude to the Kingdom, both government and people, for the warm reception and generous hospitality, and for the swift response to their children's cases, praising the care and attention they have received since the moment they arrived in the Kingdom.