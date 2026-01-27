إنفاذاً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمر محمد بن سلمان، شهدت الرياض خلال 24 ساعة، وصول التوأم الملتصق التنزاني لايتيينس ولوفنس، والتوأم الملتصق الفلبيني أوليفيا وجيانا، وأيضاً التوأم الملتصق التنزاني نانسي ونايس، برفقة ذويهم من جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة وجمهورية الفلبين.
وفور وصولهم إلى مطار الملك خالد الدولي، نُقل التوائم الثلاثة إلى مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بوزارة الحرس الوطني، حيث يخضعون لفحوصات طبية دقيقة ودراسة شاملة لحالاتهم؛ تمهيداً للنظر في إمكانية إجراء عمليات الفصل.
وأكد المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي الدكتور عبدالله عبدالعزيز الربيعة، أن هذه المبادرات تجسّد القيم الإنسانية الراسخة التي تتبناها المملكة، والتي أصبحت سمة بارزة لمملكة الإنسانية. كما رفع شكره وتقديره للقيادة على دعمها المستمر للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، الذي بات نموذجاً عالمياً يعكس تميز القطاع الطبي السعودي.
وأعرب ذوو التوائم الثلاثة، من تنزانيا والفلبين، عن بالغ امتنانهم للمملكة حكومةً وشعباً على حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة، وعلى الاستجابة السريعة لحالات أطفالهم، مشيدين بالرعاية والعناية التي وجدوها منذ لحظة وصولهم إلى أرض المملكة.
In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Riyadh witnessed within 24 hours the arrival of the Tanzanian conjoined twins Laetienis and Lovens, the Filipino conjoined twins Olivia and Gianna, as well as the Tanzanian conjoined twins Nancy and Nice, accompanied by their families from the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of the Philippines.
Upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the three sets of twins were transferred to King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard, where they are undergoing thorough medical examinations and a comprehensive study of their cases; in preparation for considering the possibility of separation surgeries.
The General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works and head of the medical team, Dr. Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, confirmed that these initiatives embody the deep-rooted humanitarian values adopted by the Kingdom, which have become a prominent feature of the Kingdom of Humanity. He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for their continuous support of the Saudi program for conjoined twins, which has become a global model reflecting the excellence of the Saudi medical sector.
The families of the three sets of twins, from Tanzania and the Philippines, expressed their deep gratitude to the Kingdom, both government and people, for the warm reception and generous hospitality, and for the swift response to their children's cases, praising the care and attention they have received since the moment they arrived in the Kingdom.