طرحت هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب مشروع تعديلات ضوابط الرخص المهنية للوظائف التعليمية، يهدف إلى رفع جودة التعليم والتعلم وتمهين التعليم بوصفه مهنة سامية تتطلب العناية والتحفيز والتطوير المستمر على كافة المستويات، وتحديث الإطار النظامي الذي تستند إليه عمليات الترخيص المهني للمعلمين.

وتضمن المشروع تعديلاً على المادة (2) الخاصة بنطاق تطبيق الضوابط، إذ تطبق هذه الضوابط على مزاولي مهنة التعليم والمشرفين التربويين ومديري ووكلاء المدارس والموجهين الطلابيين، وكذلك على الراغبين في ممارستها في مختلف القطاعات بالمملكة العربية السعودية.

واقترح المشروع تعديلاً على المادة (3) الخاصة بأنواع الرخص المهنية ومستوياتها، وجاء نصها: أنواع الرخص المهنية معلم، إدارة مدرسية.

فيما حددت مستوياته، معلم، ممارس، متقدم، خبير.

ومن أنواع الرخص المهنية (مدير مدرسة، وكيل مدرسة)، موجه طلابي، مشرف تربوي، ومستويات هذه الرخص هي ممارس، متقدم، خبير.

ووفق المشروع يجوز إصدار أكثر من رخصة مهنية لمن استوفى شروط الحصول عليها وفقاً للمادة (4)، فيما تم حذف المادة (5) الخاصة بمراحل إصدار الرخصة، واستبدالها بنص المادة (5): مدة سريان الرخصة المهنية وتبدأ مدة سريان الرخصة المهنية من تاريخ إصدارها أو ترقيتها أو تجديدها ويكون تحديد تاريخ مدة سريانها في حال إصدار أو ترقية أو تجديد المتقدم رخصته المهنية خلال سنة ميلادية من تاريخ اجتيازه الاختبار الأحدث؛ فإن مدة سريانها تنتهي بعد خمس سنوات من تاريخ إصدارها.

كما أنه في حال إصدار أو ترقية أو تجديد المتقدم رخصته المهنية بعد انتهاء سنة ميلادية من تاريخ اجتيازه الاختبار الأحدث فإن مدة سريانها تنتهي بعد خمس سنوات من تاريخ نهاية تلك السنة.

ومن التعديلات التي تضمنها المشروع تعديل المادة (6): تجديد الرخصة المهنية، ويمكن تقديم طلب تجديد الرخصة المهنية خلال السنة الأخيرة من مدة صلاحيتها، وفي حال عدم التجديد خلال سنتين بعد انتهاء مدة سريان الرخصة فإنه يُعامل كطلب إصدار جديد.

ويشترط لتجديد الرخصة المهنية توفر اختبارات مهنية سارية الصلاحية -لم يسبق الاستفادة منها- وفق الدرجة المطلوبة الواردة في المادة (4) بحسب مستوى الرخصة لكلا الاختبارين: (الاختبار التربوي العام، والاختبار التخصصي).

وشهدت المادة (7) تعديلاً وهي خاصة بترقية مستوى الرخصة المهنية، ويمكن تقديم طلب ترقية الرخصة المهنية في التخصص ذاته من مستوى إلى مستوى أعلى عند توفر شروط المستوى المطلوب للترقية وفقاً لما ورد في المادة (4).

وحددت المادة (8) المقابل المالي وهي خاصة باختبارات الرخصة المهنية - التربوي العام - التخصص، وجاء المقابل المالي لكل اختبار 100 ريال، فيما نصت أن الرخصة المهنية سواء إصدار أو تجديد أو ترقية المقابل المالي لها 100 ريال.

ومن أبرز التعديلات ما ستشهده المادة (9) الخاصة بحالات إيقاف أو تعليق صلاحية الرخصة المهنية وفقاً لحالات تتضمن المشمولين باللائحة المُبعدين عن مزاولة مهنة التعليم وفقاً لأحكام المادة (14) من اللائحة، وما يرد من الجهات ذات العلاقة، أو عند إصدار الرخصة ببيانات غير صحيحة أو غير موثوقة.