The Education and Training Evaluation Commission has proposed a project to amend the regulations for professional licenses for educational jobs, aiming to enhance the quality of education and learning and to professionalize education as a noble profession that requires care, motivation, and continuous development at all levels, as well as to update the regulatory framework upon which the professional licensing processes for teachers are based.

The project includes an amendment to Article (2) regarding the scope of application of the regulations, stating that these regulations apply to those practicing the teaching profession, educational supervisors, school principals and vice-principals, student counselors, as well as those wishing to practice it in various sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The project proposed an amendment to Article (3) concerning the types and levels of professional licenses, which states: Types of professional licenses include Teacher, School Administration.

It specified the levels as Teacher, Practitioner, Advanced, Expert.

Among the types of professional licenses are (School Principal, Vice Principal), Student Counselor, Educational Supervisor, and the levels of these licenses are Practitioner, Advanced, Expert.

According to the project, it is permissible to issue more than one professional license to those who meet the requirements for obtaining it according to Article (4), while Article (5) concerning the stages of issuing the license has been deleted and replaced with the text of Article (5): Duration of the professional license, which begins from the date of its issuance, promotion, or renewal, and the duration is determined in the case of issuing, promoting, or renewing the applicant's professional license within a calendar year from the date of passing the latest test; its duration ends five years from the date of issuance.

Additionally, if the applicant issues, promotes, or renews their professional license after the end of a calendar year from the date of passing the latest test, its duration will end five years from the end of that year.

Among the amendments included in the project is the modification of Article (6): Renewal of the professional license, which allows for the submission of a renewal request during the last year of its validity, and if renewal does not occur within two years after the expiration of the license, it will be treated as a new issuance request.

It is required for the renewal of the professional license to have valid professional tests - that have not been previously utilized - according to the required grade stated in Article (4) based on the license level for both tests: (General Educational Test and Specialized Test).

Article (7) has witnessed an amendment related to the promotion of the professional license level, allowing for the submission of a request to promote the professional license in the same specialization from one level to a higher level when the required conditions for promotion are met according to what is stated in Article (4).

Article (8) specifies the financial fee related to the professional license tests - General Educational - Specialized, with a financial fee of 100 Riyals for each test, while it stipulates that the financial fee for the professional license, whether for issuance, renewal, or promotion, is 100 Riyals.

Among the most notable amendments is what will be addressed in Article (9) regarding cases of suspension or revocation of the professional license validity according to cases that include those covered by the regulation who are banned from practicing the teaching profession according to the provisions of Article (14) of the regulation, and what is received from the relevant authorities, or when the license is issued with incorrect or unreliable data.