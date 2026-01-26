يتطلّع أولياء أمور الطلاب والطالبات إلى أن تتناغم إجراءات إدارات التعليم في ما يخص المقاصف المدرسية مع توجه الدولة لاعتماد جودة الحياة؛ التي تبوأت مكانتها ضمن عناصر الرؤية الوطنية باعتبار الإنسان المستهدف بمخرجاتها، والمُسهم في تنفيذ مفرداتها وإقرار آلياتها.

وتُعنى الدولة، ممثلةً في هيئة الغذاء والدواء، باتخاذ التدابير اللازمة للحد من انتشار الأطعمة والأشربة قليلة النفع، ومنع وصول الضار منها إلى المستهلك، فيما لا تزال بعض المقاصف المدرسية تتمتّع بمساحة حريّة واسعة، لا تأخذ بعين الاعتبار طبيعة المرحلة، ولا صحة الأطفال واليافعين ممن يستهلكون يومياً بعض المواد التي تُضعف مناعتهم أو تكون مدعاة لانتشار الأمراض المزمنة، ومنها: السكري، وارتفاع ضغط الدم.

ولن يكون المردود المادي للمستثمر في مقاصف مدارس الدولة أثمن من حياة وصحة الأجيال، التي لو فُقدت لتكبّد قطاع الصحة أعباء أكبر؛ ما يحتّم الحاجة إلى متعهد متخصص في التغذية الصحية، ورقابة دائمة داخلية وخارجية، للحدّ من التجاوز على الأجسام والأرواح، طالما المستثمر لا يفكّرُ إلا في جني الأرباح، فالاستثمار السعودي اليوم يركّز على إنسان متكامل صحةً ووعياً وسلامة وخلواً من العلل والأسقام.