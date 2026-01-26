Parents of students are looking forward to the alignment of the procedures of education administrations regarding school canteens with the state's direction to adopt quality of life; which has secured its place among the elements of the national vision, considering the individual as the target of its outcomes, and a contributor to the implementation of its components and the approval of its mechanisms.

The state, represented by the Food and Drug Authority, is concerned with taking the necessary measures to limit the spread of low-nutritional foods and beverages, and to prevent harmful ones from reaching consumers, while some school canteens still enjoy a wide margin of freedom, disregarding the nature of the stage, and the health of children and adolescents who consume daily some items that weaken their immunity or contribute to the spread of chronic diseases, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

The financial return for investors in the school canteens of the state will not be more valuable than the life and health of generations, which, if lost, would burden the health sector with greater costs; thus necessitating the need for a specialized contractor in healthy nutrition, and ongoing internal and external monitoring, to limit violations against bodies and souls, as long as the investor only thinks about making profits. Today, Saudi investment focuses on a person who is complete in health, awareness, safety, and free from ailments and diseases.