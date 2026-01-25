The Council of Senior Scholars, chaired by the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom and President of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Saleh Al-Fawzan, held its ninety-eighth session today at the headquarters of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta in Riyadh, with the presence of council members and its Secretary-General.



The Mufti highlighted in his speech at the opening of the session the support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the Council of Senior Scholars, which has enabled the council to study all the topics referred to it and issue appropriate religious decisions.



He said: “We praise Allah who has blessed us in this good and blessed land with unity and harmony around its leaders, based on the Book of Allah Almighty and the Sunnah of His Messenger - peace be upon him. Allah has granted us in this land - both leadership and people - the service of the House of Allah and the Mosque of His Messenger - peace be upon him, the service of the sacred sites, and the fulfillment of all that enables Muslims to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah and visit the Mosque of the Messenger - peace be upon him - with complete tranquility. Allah has blessed us in this land with leaders who are keen to ensure that this state remains honorable, lofty, and strong through Allah and then through the efforts of its sons. What we witness of growth, prosperity, stability, and adherence to the application of the pure Sharia is evidence of that.”



At the end of his speech, he added: “We ask Allah, as we hold the first session of the council after the passing of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, to envelop the late Sheikh Abdulaziz in His vast mercy, to elevate his rank among the rightly guided, to grant him successors among those who came after him, to forgive us and him, O Lord of the worlds, and to gather us with him in the gardens of bliss as brothers on thrones facing one another.”



For his part, the Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars and Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Ifta, who oversees administrative and financial affairs at the presidency and the office of the Grand Mufti, Sheikh Dr. Fahd Saad Al-Majid, said: “The agenda for this ninety-eighth session includes a number of important topics referred from the esteemed authority, the Ministry of Interior, and the Permanent Committee for Ifta.”



He explained that preparations for the session begin early, right after the conclusion of the previous session; the council formed advisory committees on the sidelines of the council meeting, consisting of several council members and specialists with distinguished qualifications, to provide specialized insights. The committees submitted their reports to the council for consideration, and the General Secretariat prepared peer-reviewed research on the topics listed from various disciplines, aiming to study all aspects of those topics. Additionally, a group of experts was invited to solicit their opinions and evaluations on some specialized topics.