عقدت هيئة كبار العلماء برئاسة مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح الفوزان، اليوم، دورتها الثامنة والتسعين في مقر الرئاسة العامة للبحوث بمدينة الرياض، بحضور أعضاء الهيئة وأمينها العام.


ونوَّه المفتي في كلمته التي ألقيت في افتتاح الدورة، بدعم خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، لهيئة كبار العلماء، الذي أدَّى إلى أن تقوم الهيئة بدراسة كل الموضوعات المحالة إليها وإصدار القرارات الشرعية المناسبة لها.


وقال: «نحمد الله الذي مَنَّ علينا في هذه البلاد الطيبة المباركة باجتماع شملها، ووحدة كلمتها، حول ولاة أمرها، على كتاب الله عز وجل وسنة رسوله -صلى الله عليه وسلم، ومَنَّ الله علينا في هذه البلاد -قيادة وشعباً- بخدمة بيت الله ومسجد رسوله -صلى الله عليه وسلم، وخدمة المشاعر المقدسة، والقيام بكل ما من شأنه تأدية المسلمين مشاعر الحج والعمرة وزيارة مسجد رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- بكل طمأنينة، ومَنَّ علينا في هذه البلاد بولاة الأمر الذين يحرصون غاية الحرص على أن تكون هذه الدولة عزيزة شامخة، قوية بالله ثم بسواعد أبنائها، وما نشهده من نماء وازدهار واستقرار والتزام بتحكيم الشرع المطهر لدليل على ذلك».


وفي ختام كلمته، أردف سماحته قائلاً: «نسأل الله تعالى ونحن نعقد أول جلسة للهيئة بعد وفاة الشيخ عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله آل الشيخ أن يتغمد عبده الشيخ عبدالعزيز بواسع رحمته وأن يرفع درجته في المهديين، وأن يخلُف في عقبه في الغابرين، وأن يغفر لنا وله يا ربَّ العالمين، وأن يجمعنا به في جنات النعيم إخوانا على سرر متقابلين».


من جانبه، قال الأمين العام لهيئة كبار العلماء الأمين العام للجنة الدائمة للفتوى المشرف العام على الشؤون الإدارية والمالية في الرئاسة المشرف العام على مكتب المفتي العام الشيخ الدكتور فهد سعد الماجد: «إن جدول أعمال هذه الدورة الثامنة والتسعين تضمن عدداً من الموضوعات المهمة الواردة من المقام الكريم ومن وزارة الداخلية، ومن اللجنة الدائمة للفتوى».


وأوضح أن أعمال الجلسة يبدأ الاستعداد لها مبكراً منذ انتهاء الجلسة السابقة؛ إذ كوّنت الهيئة على هامش اجتماع المجلس لجاناً استشارية، تضم عدداً من أعضاء الهيئة ومن المختصين من ذوي الكفايات المرموقة؛ لتقديم رؤى متخصصة، ورفعت اللجان تقاريرها للهيئة للنظر فيها، وأعدت الأمانة العامة بحوثاً محكمة في الموضوعات المدرجة من مختلف التخصصات؛ بهدف دراسة جميع جوانب النظر في تلك الموضوعات، كما استدعت مجموعة من الخبراء لاستطلاع آرائهم وتقويماتهم حول بعض الموضوعات ذات الاختصاص.