On the brink of the launch of the Saudi Media Forum 2026, two sessions of the forum stand out as closely aligned in idea and purpose: transforming art into a common language that explains identity and builds bridges. The first session places the concept of creative diplomacy at the heart of the artistic experience, exploring how an artwork can carry its local roots while addressing a global audience with clarity and appeal. The second session approaches contemporary Saudi art as a renewed identity, expanding on the questions that shape the Kingdom's international image, and how it is perceived by others through narrative, literature, and external observation.

In the session titled "Creative Diplomacy: Art as a Global Language for Connecting Cultures," a practical approach is presented on how to design an artwork that retains its local identity while speaking to the world simultaneously. The essence of the discussion revolves around making the local story understandable to a global audience; that is, transitioning from the specificity of experience to the universality of meaning without losing the spirit. Here, art emerges as a cognitive and emotional bridge, presenting culture intelligently and creating an impact that transcends geographical boundaries by transforming cultural symbols into universal forms that can be accepted and read by diverse eyes without barriers.

The session takes another step towards a fundamental requirement in creative diplomacy, which is understanding the other as a gateway to building communication bridges through art. When an artist engages with the differences in contexts, tastes, and backgrounds, awareness of the audience becomes part of the creative process itself. From this perspective, the session discusses marketing cultural identity in international forums as a conscious act that balances authenticity with the message's ability to reach. It then moves on to practical tools for international artistic collaboration, ensuring that the dialogue does not remain at the level of ideas but transforms into applicable methods that enhance partnerships and open pathways for joint production. This session is led by Sarah Woldadah, the Creative Director at Manga Productions.

As for the session "Contemporary Saudi Art: A Renewed Identity with Global Features," it addresses the artist's journey and sources of inspiration, recalling the story of one of his paintings, which was chosen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to adorn his office, reflecting the presence of art in culture and national identity. This approach places art in a position that transcends the boundaries of the painting as an aesthetic product, becoming a cultural impact that is read within the community and received outside it. It raises the question of empowering local artists as part of understanding the impact of art on Saudi society.

The themes of this session expand to touch upon the international image of the Kingdom through Western understanding tools: the role that literature plays in understanding Saudi Arabia from a Western perspective, as well as the Western approach to discussing leadership and youth in power. The discussions reach social changes and major economic policies and their impact on the Kingdom's international image, as elements that shape the background within which artworks are read and through which external audience expectations are defined. This session is led by Lulu Al-Hamoud, the President of the World Dab Organization.

The common thread between the two sessions is clear: art as an introductory message and a field for shaping identity and presenting it with awareness that addresses both the internal and external simultaneously. The Saudi Media Forum, which will be held from February 2 to 4 in Riyadh, places these questions at the forefront of discussion ahead of its convening, at a moment when the influence of visual culture and creative narrative is increasing in shaping impressions and building bridges. Between creative diplomacy and contemporary Saudi art, a single mission is defined: to transform identity into a story that is respected locally and understood globally, translated into collaboration, inspiration, and impact that extends beyond the boundaries of place.