على أعتاب انطلاق المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026، تبرز جلستان من جلسات المنتدى متقاربتان في الفكرة والغاية: تحويل الفن إلى لغة مشتركة تشرح الهوية وتبني الجسور، الجلسة الأولى تضع مفهوم الدبلوماسية الإبداعية في قلب التجربة الفنية، وتبحث كيف يحمل العمل الفني جذوره المحلية وهو يخاطب جمهورًا عالميًا بوضوح وجاذبية؟ وتقترب الجلسة الثانية من الفن السعودي المعاصر بوصفه هوية متجددة، وتتوسع في الأسئلة، التي تصوغ صورة المملكة دوليًا، وكيف يقرأها الآخر عبر السرد والكتاب والمراقبة الخارجية؟

وفي جلسة «الدبلوماسية الإبداعية: الفن كلغة عالمية لربط الثقافات»، تُقدَّم مقاربة عملية لكيفية تصميم عمل فني يحتفظ بهويته المحلية ويتحدث للعالم في آن واحد، جوهر النقاش يدور حول جعل القصة المحلية مفهومة لجمهور عالمي؛ أي الانتقال من خصوصية التجربة إلى عمومية المعنى دون فقدان الروح، وهنا يظهر الفن كجسر معرفي وعاطفي، يقدّم الثقافة بذكاء ويصنع تأثيرًا يتجاوز الحدود الجغرافية، عبر تحويل الرموز الثقافية إلى قوالب عالمية تتقبلها العيون المختلفة وتقرأها دون حواجز.

وتتقدم الجلسة خطوة أخرى نحو شرط أساسي في الدبلوماسية الإبداعية، هو فهم الآخر بوصفه مدخلًا لبناء جسور التواصل عبر الفن، فحين يتعامل الفنان مع اختلاف السياقات والذائقة والخلفيات، يصبح الوعي بالمتلقي جزءًا من عملية الإبداع نفسها، ومن هذه الزاوية تُناقش الجلسة تسويق الهوية الثقافية في المحافل الدولية، بوصفها فعلًا واعيًا يوازن بين الأصالة وقدرة الرسالة على الوصول، ثم تنتقل إلى أدوات عملية للتعاون الفني الدولي، بحيث لا يبقى الحوار في مستوى الأفكار، بل يتحول إلى طرق قابلة للتطبيق تعزز الشراكات وتفتح مسارات إنتاج مشتركة، وتتولى الحديث في هذه الجلسة مديرة القسم الإبداعي في مانجا للإنتاج سارة ولداده.

أما جلسة «الفن السعودي المعاصر: هوية متجددة بملامح عالمية»، فتتناول رحلة الفنان ومصادر إلهامه، وتستحضر قصة إحدى لوحاته، التي اختارها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان لتزيين مكتبه، بما يعكس حضور الفن في الثقافة والهوية الوطنية، يضع هذا المدخل الفن في موقع يتجاوز حدود اللوحة بوصفها منتجًا جماليًا، ليصبح أثرًا ثقافيًا يُقرأ داخل المجتمع ويُستقبل خارجه، ويطرح سؤال تمكين الفنانين المحليين باعتباره جزءًا من فهم تأثير الفن في المجتمع السعودي.

وتتسع محاور هذه الجلسة لتلامس زاوية الصورة الدولية للمملكة عبر أدوات الفهم الغربية: الدور الذي يلعبه الكِتاب في فهم السعودية من منظور غربي، ثم الأسلوب الغربي في تناول القيادة والشباب في السلطة، وتصل النقاشات إلى التغييرات الاجتماعية والسياسات الاقتصادية الكبرى وتأثيرها على صورة المملكة دوليًا، بوصفها عناصر تُشكّل الخلفية، التي تُقرأ ضمنها الأعمال الفنية وتتحدد عبرها توقعات الجمهور الخارجي، وتتحدث في هذه الجلسة رئيسة منظمة وورلد داب لولوه الحمود.

والقاسم المشترك بين الجلستين واضح: الفن بوصفه رسالة تعريفية، ومجالًا لصياغة صورة الهوية وتقديمها بوعي يتعامل مع الداخل والخارج معًا، ويضع المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، الذي ينعقد خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 بمدينة الرياض فبراير القادم، هذه الأسئلة في واجهة النقاش قبل موعد انعقاده، في لحظة يزداد فيها تأثير الثقافة البصرية والسرد الإبداعي على تشكيل الانطباعات وبناء الجسور، وبين الدبلوماسية الإبداعية والفن السعودي المعاصر، تتحدد مهمة واحدة هي تحويل الهوية إلى قصة قابلة للعبور، تُحترم محليًا وتُفهم عالميًا، وتُترجم إلى تعاونٍ وإلهامٍ وتأثيرٍ يمتد إلى ما بعد حدود المكان.