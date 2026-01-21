شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، في حفل تكريم شركاء النجاح من الداعمين وكبار المتبرعين والمانحين والجهات المتعاونة مع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بحضور المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على المركز الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، بمدينة الرياض.
وألقى الخريجي كلمة أكد فيها استمرار عمل المملكة بالوقوف إلى جانب المحتاجين والمتضررين في شتّى بقاع الأرض، ودعم وزارة الخارجية وجميع الجهات الحكومية للجهود المبذولة من ذراع المملكة الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، وتسخير إمكاناتها لتقديم المعونة، وكل أوجه الدعم المتاحة بشكل تكاملي، يحقق رؤية المملكة 2030 وتوجيهات القيادة.
وجدد حرص المملكة عبر تاريخها على مد يد العون والمساعدة للدول والشعوب المحتاجة وإغاثة المنكوبين حول العالم بلا تمييز، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة مستمرة في أداء دورها الإنساني والسياسي والاقتصادي المبني على أسس الاعتدال والمسؤولية، مؤكداً أن توجّه المملكة قائم على أهمية إيجاد حلول جذرية للأزمات الإنسانية في ضوء تصاعد الأزمات الإنسانية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
وتطرق نائب وزير الخارجية إلى حرص المملكة على تحقيق الشفافية من خلال توثيقها للمساعدات الإنسانية على المنصات الوطنية والدولية، إذ وثقت المملكة مشاريع ومساهمات تجاوزت مبلغ (537) مليار ريال، استفادت منها (173) دولة.
وأوضح الخريجي أن المملكة حصلت على المرتبة الثانية عالمياً والأولى عربياً بين الدول المانحة للمساعدات الإنسانية للعام 2025 بمبلغ تجاوز مليارَي دولار، أي ما يعادل 8.5% من إجمالي التمويل العالمي للمساعدات الإنسانية وفقاً لتقرير منصة التتبع المالي (FTS)، منوهاً بحصول المملكة على المرتبة الأولى للدول المانحة للمساعدات الإنسانية للجمهورية اليمينة بمبلغ (656.8) مليون دولار بما يعادل 49.3% من إجمالي المساعدات المقدمة لليمن، وحصولها على المرتبة الثانية للدول المانحة للمساعدات الإنسانية لسورية بمبلغ (341.6) مليون دولار، أي ما يعادل 14.3% من المساعدات الإنسانية المقدمة لسورية.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, participated today in a ceremony honoring the partners of success from supporters, major donors, and cooperating entities with the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, in the presence of the advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, in the city of Riyadh.
Al-Khreeji delivered a speech in which he affirmed the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to standing by those in need and the affected in various parts of the world, and the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all government entities for the efforts made by the Kingdom's humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, utilizing its capabilities to provide aid and all available forms of support in a complementary manner that achieves the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the directives of the leadership.
He reiterated the Kingdom's historical commitment to extending a helping hand to countries and peoples in need and providing relief to the afflicted around the world without discrimination, pointing out that the Kingdom continues to play its humanitarian, political, and economic role based on principles of moderation and responsibility, emphasizing that the Kingdom's approach is focused on the importance of finding root solutions to humanitarian crises in light of the escalation of humanitarian crises in recent years.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs touched on the Kingdom's commitment to achieving transparency through documenting its humanitarian aid on national and international platforms, as the Kingdom has documented projects and contributions exceeding (537) billion riyals, benefiting (173) countries.
Al-Khreeji clarified that the Kingdom ranked second globally and first Arabically among donor countries for humanitarian aid in 2025, with an amount exceeding two billion dollars, which represents 8.5% of the total global funding for humanitarian aid according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS) report, noting that the Kingdom ranked first among donor countries for humanitarian aid to the Republic of Yemen with an amount of (656.8) million dollars, which is equivalent to 49.3% of the total aid provided to Yemen, and ranked second among donor countries for humanitarian aid to Syria with an amount of (341.6) million dollars, equivalent to 14.3% of the humanitarian aid provided to Syria.