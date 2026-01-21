The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, participated today in a ceremony honoring the partners of success from supporters, major donors, and cooperating entities with the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, in the presence of the advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, in the city of Riyadh.

Al-Khreeji delivered a speech in which he affirmed the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to standing by those in need and the affected in various parts of the world, and the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all government entities for the efforts made by the Kingdom's humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, utilizing its capabilities to provide aid and all available forms of support in a complementary manner that achieves the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the directives of the leadership.

He reiterated the Kingdom's historical commitment to extending a helping hand to countries and peoples in need and providing relief to the afflicted around the world without discrimination, pointing out that the Kingdom continues to play its humanitarian, political, and economic role based on principles of moderation and responsibility, emphasizing that the Kingdom's approach is focused on the importance of finding root solutions to humanitarian crises in light of the escalation of humanitarian crises in recent years.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs touched on the Kingdom's commitment to achieving transparency through documenting its humanitarian aid on national and international platforms, as the Kingdom has documented projects and contributions exceeding (537) billion riyals, benefiting (173) countries.

Al-Khreeji clarified that the Kingdom ranked second globally and first Arabically among donor countries for humanitarian aid in 2025, with an amount exceeding two billion dollars, which represents 8.5% of the total global funding for humanitarian aid according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS) report, noting that the Kingdom ranked first among donor countries for humanitarian aid to the Republic of Yemen with an amount of (656.8) million dollars, which is equivalent to 49.3% of the total aid provided to Yemen, and ranked second among donor countries for humanitarian aid to Syria with an amount of (341.6) million dollars, equivalent to 14.3% of the humanitarian aid provided to Syria.