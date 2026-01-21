شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، في حفل تكريم شركاء النجاح من الداعمين وكبار المتبرعين والمانحين والجهات المتعاونة مع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بحضور المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على المركز الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، بمدينة الرياض.

وألقى الخريجي كلمة أكد فيها استمرار عمل المملكة بالوقوف إلى جانب المحتاجين والمتضررين في شتّى بقاع الأرض، ودعم وزارة الخارجية وجميع الجهات الحكومية للجهود المبذولة من ذراع المملكة الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، وتسخير إمكاناتها لتقديم المعونة، وكل أوجه الدعم المتاحة بشكل تكاملي، يحقق رؤية المملكة 2030 وتوجيهات القيادة.

وجدد حرص المملكة عبر تاريخها على مد يد العون والمساعدة للدول والشعوب المحتاجة وإغاثة المنكوبين حول العالم بلا تمييز، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة مستمرة في أداء دورها الإنساني والسياسي والاقتصادي المبني على أسس الاعتدال والمسؤولية، مؤكداً أن توجّه المملكة قائم على أهمية إيجاد حلول جذرية للأزمات الإنسانية في ضوء تصاعد الأزمات الإنسانية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

وتطرق نائب وزير الخارجية إلى حرص المملكة على تحقيق الشفافية من خلال توثيقها للمساعدات الإنسانية على المنصات الوطنية والدولية، إذ وثقت المملكة مشاريع ومساهمات تجاوزت مبلغ (537) مليار ريال، استفادت منها (173) دولة.

وأوضح الخريجي أن المملكة حصلت على المرتبة الثانية عالمياً والأولى عربياً بين الدول المانحة للمساعدات الإنسانية للعام 2025 بمبلغ تجاوز مليارَي دولار، أي ما يعادل 8.5% من إجمالي التمويل العالمي للمساعدات الإنسانية وفقاً لتقرير منصة التتبع المالي (FTS)، منوهاً بحصول المملكة على المرتبة الأولى للدول المانحة للمساعدات الإنسانية للجمهورية اليمينة بمبلغ (656.8) مليون دولار بما يعادل 49.3% من إجمالي المساعدات المقدمة لليمن، وحصولها على المرتبة الثانية للدول المانحة للمساعدات الإنسانية لسورية بمبلغ (341.6) مليون دولار، أي ما يعادل 14.3% من المساعدات الإنسانية المقدمة لسورية.