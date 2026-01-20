أصدر رئيس هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي الدكتور جلال العويسى قرارًا بتمديد تكليف الدكتور أحمد بن علي الزهراني مديرًا عامًا لفرع هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة المدينة المنورة لمدة عام.

وأعرب الدكتور أحمد بن علي الزهراني عن شكره وتقديره لرئيس الهيئة على الثقة الممنوحة له، مؤكدًا أن هذا التكليف يُعد مسؤولية تستوجب بذل المزيد من الجهد والعمل لتحقيق تطلعات القيادة، والارتقاء بمستوى الأداء وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والتميز.

وأكد سعيه وزملاءه إلى تطوير الخدمات الطبية الإسعافية المقدمة لزوار وسكان المنطقة، بما يسهم في أداء رسالة الهيئة الإنسانية.