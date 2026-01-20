The President of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Jalal Al-Owaisi, issued a decision to extend the appointment of Dr. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani as the General Director of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority branch in the Medina region for another year.

Dr. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the President of the Authority for the trust placed in him, confirming that this appointment is a responsibility that requires more effort and work to achieve the aspirations of the leadership and to elevate the level of performance according to the highest standards of quality and excellence.

He affirmed his and his colleagues' commitment to developing the emergency medical services provided to visitors and residents of the region, contributing to the humanitarian mission of the Authority.