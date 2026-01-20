رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء، اليوم، في الرياض.


وفي مستهل الجلسة؛ اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على مضمون الرسالة التي تلقاها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، من سلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، وعلى فحوى الاتصال الهاتفي الذي تلقاه ولي العهد من رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية أحمد الشرع.


وتابع المجلس المساعي الهادفة إلى إنهاء الأزمة اليمنية، ومواصلة الجهود تجاه مستقبل القضية الجنوبية عبر مؤتمر الرياض لإيجاد تصور شامل للحلول العادلة، مؤكداً أن تدشين المملكة العربية السعودية حزمة مشاريع وبرامج تنموية في مختلف محافظات الجمهورية اليمنية يأتي امتداداً لدعم الشعب اليمني الشقيق وتعزيز أمنه واستقراره، والمساهمة في تحسين ظروفه وأوضاعه على جميع الأصعدة.


وعدّ المجلس حصول المملكة على المرتبة الثانية عالمياً والأولى عربياً بين الدول المانحة في تقديم المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية وتصدرها قائمة أكبر الداعمين لليمن لعام 2025م وفق منصة التتبع المالي التابعة للأمم المتحدة؛ ترسيخاً لريادتها وسجلها الحافل بالعطاء ومد يد العون للمحتاجين والمتضررين في شتى أنحاء العالم.


وفي الشأن المحلي، وافق المجلس على الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين.


تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار في غزة


ورحّب المجلس لدى استعراضه التطورات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية بانطلاق المرحلة الثانية من خطة السلام الشاملة في غزة، وبدء اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية لإدارة القطاع مهماتها، وإعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إنشاء مجلس السلام، مقدراً الجهود الدولية التي بُذلت في هذا الإطار.


وشدّد المجلس على ضرورة تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار والانتهاكات في غزة، وضمان الدخول غير المقيّد للمساعدات الإنسانية، والتمهيد لعودة السلطة الوطنية الفلسطينية لتولي مسؤولياتها في القطاع وصولاً إلى إنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وتجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة وفق قرارات الأمم المتحدة ومبادرة السلام العربية ومبدأ حل الدولتين.


الحفاظ على سيادة ووحدة أراضي سورية


وأوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء أعرب عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار واندماج قوات سورية الديمقراطية ضمن الدولة السورية، والتأكيد على الدعم الكامل للجهود المبذولة في تعزيز السلم الأهلي، والحفاظ على سيادة ووحدة أراضي هذا البلد الشقيق، وتحقيق تطلعات شعبه نحو التنمية والازدهار.


توقيع 132 اتفاقية ومذكرة بقيمة 100 مليار ريال


وأفاد وزير الإعلام أن مجلس الوزراء تناول إثر ذلك مستجدات تعزيز الشراكات الاقتصادية للمملكة، مشيداً في هذا السياق بنجاح أعمال النسخة الخامسة لمؤتمر التعدين الدولي الذي عقد في الرياض؛ وبما شهده من مشاركة واسعة النطاق من 91 دولة، وتوقيع 132 اتفاقية ومذكرة تفاهم بقيمة تجاوزت 100 مليار ريال؛ شملت مجالات متعددة منها الاستكشاف والتعدين والتمويل والبحث والتطوير والابتكار.


ونوّه المجلس بالتوسع الملموس في القاعدة الإنتاجية لاقتصاد المملكة مع تحقيق معظم الأنشطة غير النفطية نمواً سنوياً بمعدلات تراوح بين 5% و10% خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية؛ مواصلة بذلك دورها المحوري في قيادة الازدهار الاقتصادي وتعزيز الاستدامة والشمولية في مختلف القطاعات.


قرارات:


واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهـم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهـورية باكستان الإسلامية للتعاون في مجال الربط الكهربائي.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهـم في مجال مكافحة الاتجار غير المشروع بالمخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية والسلائف الكيميائية وتهريبها بين وزارة الداخلية في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الصحة في جمهورية العراق.


- تفويض وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب السنغافوري في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية سنغافورة للتعاون في مجال التنمية الاجتماعية، والتوقيع عليه.


- قيام هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية بالتباحث مع جمعية المستكشفين الجيوفيزيائيين بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الجيولوجي بين الهيئة والجمعية، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهـم للتعاون الفني في مجال الطيران المدني بين الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في المملكة العربية السعودية واللجنة الأفريقية للطيران المدني.


- تفويض وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس مجلس إدارة المؤسسة العامة للري -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهـم بين المؤسسة العامة للري في المملكة العربية السعودية وبرنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية في مجال إعادة الاستخدام الآمن للمياه المعالجة في الري، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهـم بين الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية برئاسة أمن الدولة في المملكة العربية السعودية ودائرة الاستخبارات المالية الحكومية بوزارة المالية في جمهورية قرغيزستان في شأن التعاون في تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية المتعلقة بغسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهاب والجرائم المرتبطة بهما.


- تفويض رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الماليزي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهـم بين الديوان العام للمحاسبة في المملكة العربية السعودية ومكتب المراجعة الوطني في ماليزيا للتعاون في مجال العمل المحاسبي والرقابي والمهني، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين.


- تشكيل لجنة وزارية دائمة تُعنى بالتنسيق لمواءمة الجهود والخدمات المقدمة لمرضى طيف التوحد، ودراسة التحديات التي تواجه المرضى وأسرهم، وإيجاد الحلول اللازمة لمعالجتها.


- تجديد عضوية الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن خالد الحمودي، والدكتور عبدالرحمن بن مشبب الأحمري في اللجنة المنصوص عليها في نظام براءات الاختراع والتصميمات التخطيطية للدارات المتكاملة والأصناف النباتية والنماذج الصناعية، وتعيين الدكتور أحمد بن محمد الجوفان، والدكتور هشام بن صالح الخليفة، والأستاذ هاني بن طارق غرباوي أعضاءً في اللجنة.


- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية للهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية، وصندوق التنمية السياحي، والصندوق السعودي للتنمية، لأعوام مالية سابقة.


- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارتي البلديات والإسكان، والتعليم، وهيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية، والهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية، والهيئة السعودية للمياه، والهيئة السعودية لتسويق الاستثمار، والهيئة العامة للمنافسة، ومدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة.


ترقيات:


الموافقة على ترقيات إلى المرتبتين (الخامسة عشرة) و(الرابعة عشرة)، وذلك على النحو الآتي:


ـ ترقية محمد بن سليمان بن محمد الفريح إلى وظيفة (مستشار أول أساليب تعليم) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بوزارة التعليم.


ـ ترقية سعود بن سعيد بن عويف القثامي إلى وظيفة (أمين مجلس خبير) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة الحرس الوطني.


ـ ترقية ناصر بن عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن هويمل إلى وظيفة (مستشار بحث ديني) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة العدل.


ـ ترقية عبدالله بن هادي بن ذاكر آل محمد الغامدي إلى وظيفة (مدير مكتب) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة العدل.


ـ ترقية أحمد بن محمد بن علي عسيري إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة البلديات والإسكان.


ـ ترقية خالد بن محمد بن محمد شافعي إلى وظيفة (رئيس بلدية) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بأمانة محافظة جدة.