The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Riyadh.



At the beginning of the session, the Council of Ministers reviewed the content of the message received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz from the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and the substance of the phone call received by the Crown Prince from the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Shara.



The Council followed up on the efforts aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis and continuing efforts towards the future of the Southern issue through the Riyadh Conference to find a comprehensive vision for just solutions, affirming that the launch of a package of development projects and programs by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in various governorates of the Republic of Yemen comes as an extension of support for the brotherly Yemeni people and enhancing their security and stability, contributing to improving their conditions and situations on all fronts.



The Council considered the Kingdom's ranking as the second globally and the first Arab country among donor countries in providing humanitarian and relief assistance, leading the list of the largest supporters of Yemen for the year 2025 according to the United Nations financial tracking platform; solidifying its leadership and its record of giving and extending a helping hand to those in need and affected around the world.



On the domestic front, the Council approved the national strategy for the insurance sector.



Establishing a Ceasefire in Gaza



The Council welcomed, while reviewing developments on the regional and international fronts, the launch of the second phase of the comprehensive peace plan in Gaza, the commencement of the Palestinian National Committee for the Management of the Sector in its tasks, and the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of the establishment of a Peace Council, appreciating the international efforts made in this regard.



The Council emphasized the necessity of establishing a ceasefire and addressing violations in Gaza, ensuring the unrestricted entry of humanitarian assistance, and paving the way for the Palestinian National Authority to assume its responsibilities in the sector, leading to the end of the Israeli occupation and the realization of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with United Nations resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the two-state solution principle.



Preserving the Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Syria



Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, clarified that the Council of Ministers expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome of the ceasefire agreement and the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces within the Syrian state, reaffirming full support for efforts to enhance civil peace, preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this brotherly country, and achieve the aspirations of its people towards development and prosperity.



Signing 132 Agreements and Memos Worth 100 Billion Riyals



The Minister of Media reported that the Council of Ministers subsequently discussed the latest developments in enhancing the Kingdom's economic partnerships, praising in this context the success of the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference held in Riyadh; which witnessed extensive participation from 91 countries, and the signing of 132 agreements and memoranda of understanding worth over 100 billion Riyals; covering various fields including exploration, mining, financing, research and development, and innovation.



The Council noted the tangible expansion in the production base of the Kingdom's economy, with most non-oil activities achieving annual growth rates ranging between 5% and 10% over the past five years; thus continuing its pivotal role in leading economic prosperity and enhancing sustainability and inclusivity across various sectors.



Decisions:



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, and was briefed on the conclusions reached by both the Councils of Political and Security Affairs, and Economic and Development Affairs, as well as the General Committee of the Council of Ministers and the Experts Committee of the Council of Ministers regarding them, and the Council concluded with the following:



- Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for cooperation in the field of electrical interconnection.



- Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of combating the illicit trafficking of narcotics, psychotropic substances, and chemical precursors and their smuggling between the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health in the Republic of Iraq.



- Authorizing the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development - or his representative - to negotiate with the Singaporean side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Singapore for cooperation in the field of social development, and to sign it.



- The Saudi Geological Survey to negotiate with the American Society of Geophysicists regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the geological field between the Authority and the Society, and to sign it.



- Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding for technical cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the African Civil Aviation Commission.



- Authorizing the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Irrigation - or his representative - to negotiate with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Irrigation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme in the field of safe reuse of treated water in irrigation, and to sign it.



- Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Administration of Financial Investigations at the Presidency of State Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government Financial Intelligence Agency at the Ministry of Finance in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan regarding cooperation in the exchange of intelligence information related to money laundering and the financing of terrorism and related crimes.



- Authorizing the President of the General Court of Audit - or his representative - to negotiate with the Malaysian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Court of Audit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Audit Office in Malaysia for cooperation in the field of accounting, auditing, and professional work, and to sign it.



- Approval of the national strategy for the insurance sector.



- Formation of a permanent ministerial committee concerned with coordinating efforts and services provided to patients with autism spectrum disorders, studying the challenges facing patients and their families, and finding necessary solutions to address them.



- Renewing the membership of Dr. Abdulaziz bin Khalid Al-Hamoudi and Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mushabbab Al-Ahmari in the committee stipulated in the Patent Law and the Layout-Designs of Integrated Circuits and Plant Varieties and Industrial Models, and appointing Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jufan, Dr. Hisham bin Saleh Al-Khalifa, and Mr. Hani bin Tariq Gharbawi as members of the committee.



- Approval of the final accounts for the General Authority for Military Industries, the Tourism Development Fund, and the Saudi Fund for Development for previous financial years.



- Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the Ministries of Municipal and Housing Affairs, Education, the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority, the General Authority for Geospatial Information, the Saudi Water Authority, the Saudi Investment Marketing Authority, the General Authority for Competition, and King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy.



Promotions:



Approval of promotions to the ranks of (fifteenth) and (fourteenth), as follows:



- Promotion of Mohammed bin Suleiman bin Mohammed Al-Furaih to the position of (Senior Educational Methods Advisor) at the rank of (fifteenth) in the Ministry of Education.



- Promotion of Saud bin Said bin Owaif Al-Qathami to the position of (Secretary of the Expert Council) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Ministry of National Guard.



- Promotion of Nasser bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Huwaimil to the position of (Religious Research Advisor) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Ministry of Justice.



- Promotion of Abdullah bin Hadi bin Thakir Al-Mohamadi to the position of (Office Manager) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Ministry of Justice.



- Promotion of Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ali Asiri to the position of (Business Advisor) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Ministry of Municipal and Housing Affairs.



- Promotion of Khalid bin Mohammed bin Mohammed Shafie to the position of (Mayor) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Municipality of Jeddah.







