يُرصد هلال شهر شعبان مساء اليوم، بعد غروب الشمس منخفضًا باتجاه الأفق الجنوبي الغربي، حيث يظهر في مشهد يتيح فرصة مثالية للرصد والتصوير في مختلف أنحاء الوطن العربي.


وأفاد رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدةماجد أبو زاهرة بأن القمر وصل إلى مرحلة الاقتران المركزي يوم الأحد 29 رجب 1447هـ عند الساعة 10:51 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة وهي اللحظة التي ينتقل فيها القمر من غرب الشمس إلى شرقها إيذانًا ببدء شهر قمري جديد.


وبيَّن أنه مع ابتعاد القمر عن وهج الشمس تصبح رؤيته بالعين المجردة أوضح مقارنة بالليلة الماضية على أن يزداد ارتفاعه تدريجيًا في الأيام القادمة مع تزايد الجزء المضاء منه، ويمكن أثناء الرصد ملاحظة ظاهرة «نور الأرض»، حيث ينعكس ضوء الشمس عن كوكب الأرض ليضيء الجزء غير المضاء من القمر بوهج خافت، لافتًا الانتباه إلى أنه مع استمرار حركة القمر نحو الشرق في مداره حول الأرض يتغير موقعه الظاهري في السماء يوميًا؛ مما يجعله مُرشدًا طبيعيًا لتحديد مواقع النجوم والكواكب.