The crescent moon of the month of Sha'ban will be observed this evening, low on the horizon in the southwestern direction after sunset, providing an ideal opportunity for observation and photography across the Arab world.



The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Majid Abu Zahra, stated that the moon reached the central conjunction phase on Sunday, 29th of Rajab 1447 AH at 10:51 PM Mecca time, which is the moment when the moon moves from west of the sun to east of it, signaling the start of a new lunar month.



He explained that as the moon moves away from the sun's glare, its visibility to the naked eye becomes clearer compared to the previous night, and its height will gradually increase in the coming days as the illuminated portion of it grows. During the observation, one can notice the phenomenon of "Earthshine," where sunlight reflects off the Earth to illuminate the unlit part of the moon with a faint glow. He pointed out that as the moon continues its eastward movement in its orbit around the Earth, its apparent position in the sky changes daily, making it a natural guide for determining the locations of stars and planets.