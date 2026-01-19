The Heritage Authority recorded (52) violations in December 2025, related to the Antiquities and Urban Heritage System. The violations included several individuals offering items for sale without obtaining the necessary legal licenses, as well as encroachments on archaeological sites through excavation and leveling work, illegal entry into archaeological sites, and conducting archaeological surveys or excavations without the authority's approval, which constitutes a clear violation of the provisions of the system.

Violations were observed in several areas, including Riyadh, Medina, Jeddah, Asir, and Abha. The authority took legal and regulatory actions regarding these violations; the cases were referred to the Public Prosecution, and several violations were referred to the Public Security, along with the application of the fines stipulated in the Antiquities, Museums, and Urban Heritage System.

Protection from Encroachment and Tampering



The Heritage Authority confirmed the continuation of its supervisory work to protect archaeological sites and artifacts from any tampering or encroachment, emphasizing that the system criminalizes any unlawful practices related to sites or artifacts or their possession or display without a license. It also urged individuals and digital platforms to comply with the regulations and report any violations through the authority's branches and offices in various regions.