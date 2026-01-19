رصدت هيئة التراث، (52) مخالفة في ديسمبر 2025، تتعلق بنظام الآثار والتراث العمراني وتضمنت المخالفات قيام عدد من الأفراد بعرض قطع للبيع دون الحصول على التراخيص النظامية اللازمة، إضافة إلى التعدي على المواقع الأثرية من خلال أعمال حفر وتجريف، والدخول غير المشروع لمواقع أثرية، وممارسة أنشطة المسح الأثري أو التنقيب دون موافقة الهيئة، مما يُعد تجاوزًا صريحًا لأحكام النظام.

ورصدت التجاوزات في عدة مناطق من بينها الرياض، والمدينة المنورة، وجدة، وعسير، وأبها، واتخذت الهيئة بشأنها الإجراءات النظامية والقانونية؛ إذ أحيلت المخالفات للنيابة العامة، وعدد من المخالفات إلى الأمن العام، وتطبيق الغرامات المنصوص عليها في نظام الآثار والمتاحف والتراث العمراني.

الحماية من التعدي والعبث


أكدت هيئة التراث استمرار أعمالها الرقابية لحماية المواقع والقطع الأثرية من أي عبث أو تعدٍ، مشددة على أن النظام يجرّم أي ممارسة غير نظامية تتعلق بالمواقع أو القطع الأثرية أو حيازتها أو عرضها دون ترخيص، كما دعت الأفراد والمنصات الرقمية إلى الالتزام بالأنظمة والإبلاغ عن أي تجاوزات عبر فروع الهيئة ومكاتبها في مختلف المناطق.