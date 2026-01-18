نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الأحد)، من تأثر منطقة الحدود الشمالية بموجة باردة تنخفض معها درجات الحرارة ابتداءً من الثلاثاء القادم حتى الخميس، ويُتوقَّع أن تراوح درجات الحرارة الصغرى ما بين 2 إلى -2 مئوية تحت الصفر، بحسب التقرير الصادر عن المركز الوطني للأرصاد.

ودعا المركز إلى الحرص والالتزام بتعليمات الجهات المعنية ذات الاختصاص.