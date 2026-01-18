نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الأحد)، من تأثر منطقة الحدود الشمالية بموجة باردة تنخفض معها درجات الحرارة ابتداءً من الثلاثاء القادم حتى الخميس، ويُتوقَّع أن تراوح درجات الحرارة الصغرى ما بين 2 إلى -2 مئوية تحت الصفر، بحسب التقرير الصادر عن المركز الوطني للأرصاد.
ودعا المركز إلى الحرص والالتزام بتعليمات الجهات المعنية ذات الاختصاص.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today (Sunday) that the Northern Borders region will be affected by a cold wave, with temperatures expected to drop starting next Tuesday until Thursday. It is anticipated that the minimum temperatures will range between 2 to -2 degrees Celsius below zero, according to the report issued by the National Center of Meteorology.
The center urged everyone to be cautious and adhere to the instructions of the relevant authorities.