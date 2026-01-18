The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, confirmed that the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, during the period (January 19 - 23, 2026); comes as a reinforcement of the Kingdom's presence on influential international platforms, and a continuation of its role as an active partner in discussing global economic issues, and contributing to anticipating future trends in the international economy, which supports stability, growth, and sustainable development.



Al-Khorayef explained that the rapid economic transformations taking place in the Kingdom, particularly in the industrial and mining sectors, enhance its position as an attractive destination for quality investments and a reliable partner within global supply chains, based on a competitive investment environment, a stable legislative and regulatory framework, advanced infrastructure, in addition to a comprehensive enabling system across various sectors.



Al-Khorayef expressed his hope, during his participation as part of the Saudi delegation in Davos, to meet with several leaders of global companies, investors, and decision-makers; to discuss opportunities for cooperation, and to showcase the capabilities and incentives provided by the Kingdom in the industrial and mining sectors, and to build quality partnerships that contribute to enhancing local content and developing non-oil exports.