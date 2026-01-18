أكَّد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريف أن مشاركة المملكة العربية السعودية في الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي بمدينة دافوس بالاتحاد السويسري، خلال الفترة (19 - 23 يناير 2026)؛ تأتي تعزيزاً لحضور المملكة في المنصات الدولية المؤثرة، ومواصلةً لدورها بوصفها شريكاً فاعلاً في مناقشة القضايا الاقتصادية العالمية، والإسهام في استشراف التوجهات المستقبلية للاقتصاد الدولي، بما يدعم الاستقرار والنمو والتنمية المستدامة.


وأوضح الخريف أن التحولات الاقتصادية المتسارعة التي تشهدها المملكة، لا سيما في قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين، تعزز مكانتها بوصفها وجهةً جاذبة للاستثمارات النوعية وشريكاً موثوقاً ضمن سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، مستندةً إلى بيئة استثمارية تنافسية، وإطار تشريعي وتنظيمي مستقر، وبنية تحتية متقدمة، إلى جانب منظومة تمكين متكاملة في مختلف القطاعات.


وأشار الخريف إلى تطلعه، خلال مشاركته ضمن الوفد السعودي في دافوس، إلى لقاء عددٍ من قادة الشركات العالمية والمستثمرين وصنّاع القرار؛ لبحث فرص التعاون، واستعراض الممكنات والحوافز التي توفرها المملكة في منظومة الصناعة والتعدين، وبناء شراكات نوعية تُسهم في تعزيز المحتوى المحلي وتنمية الصادرات غير النفطية.