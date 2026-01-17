«نور» يرصد متغيبي أول أيام الفصل الثاني.. غداً اختبارات «مواد التعثر» والغائبين

Tomorrow (Sunday), the second semester of the current academic year will commence in boys' and girls' schools across the regions and provinces of the Kingdom for all three educational stages, following a 9-day mid-year vacation.

The Ministry of Education emphasized the necessity for schools to maintain discipline from the first day and to record absences in the "Noor" system, notifying parents of their children's absences through available communication channels, and explaining the negative effects of absenteeism on students' progress.

The ministry highlighted the importance of adhering to the provisions outlined in the discipline regulations.

Meanwhile, tomorrow will also see the start of exams for students who were absent, whether with or without an excuse, from the end-of-semester exam for the first semester and for subjects in which they struggled in high school.

Students who were absent will be tested out of 40 points for all three stages, while high school students who were absent without an excuse will be tested out of 60 points. Additionally, high school students will be tested in subjects they struggled with from previous years for the semester equivalent to the first semester out of 100 points.

The ministry set Thursday, the 17th of Sha'ban, as the final date for submitting requests to amend first-semester grades for the current academic year.

Improvement in Discipline

In Riyadh, approximately 1.8 million students will return to their classrooms, with all school preparations and arrangements completed, and textbooks having arrived.

The Riyadh Education Administration confirmed the implementation of programs for student guidance, aimed at providing psychological, social, and educational support to students and their families, noting that morning assembly according to winter hours will be at 6:45 AM, with the first class starting at 7:00 AM, emphasizing the importance of parental cooperation.

The return to school coincides with positive results from the General Education Survey 2025 published by the General Authority for Statistics, which showed an improvement in behavioral and school discipline and parental involvement, with student attendance at 92%, while 97% expressed enjoyment in studying, and 88.05% of parents participated in monitoring their children.

The completion rate for the elementary and intermediate stages reached 99.6%.

The year 2025 saw the honoring of 760 schools at the level of excellence by the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, with 10,000 schools improving in learning outcomes, and 3 out of every 5 schools improving in mathematics, and 4 out of every 5 schools in science. The number of distinguished schools doubled by 18%, while the number of schools in the preparatory stage was reduced to only 6 schools, with the number of schools at the levels of progress and excellence exceeding 13,000, accounting for about 58% of public education schools.

These indicators reflect a synergy between school readiness and performance outcomes, embodying a national approach focused on human development and enhancing the quality of education, thereby boosting the Kingdom's global competitiveness.