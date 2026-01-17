ينطلق غداً (الأحد) الفصل الدراسي الثاني للعام الدراسي الحالي بمدارس البنين والبنات في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة للمراحل الدراسية الثلاث، بعد تمتعهم بإجازة منتصف العام الدراسي والتي امتدت لمدة 9 أيام.

و شددت وزارة التعليم على المدارس بضرورة الانضباط من اليوم الأول ورصد الغياب في نظام «نور» مع إشعار أولياء الأمور بغياب أبنائهم وبناتهم عبر وسائل التواصل المتاحة، وبيان أضرار الغياب على مسيرة الطلبة.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى أهمية التقيد بما ورد في لائحة الانضباط.
«نور» يرصد متغيبي أول أيام الفصل الثاني.. غداً اختبارات «مواد التعثر» والغائبين

في غضون ذلك تبدأ غداً اختبارات الطلاب والطالبات المتغيبين بعذر وبدون عذر عن اختبار نهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول واختبار مواد التعثر في المرحلة الثانوية.

وسيختبر المتغيبون من 40 درجة للمراحل الثلاث، فيما يختبر طلاب وطالبات المرحلة الثانوية والمتغيبون بدون عذر من 60 درجة، فيما سيختبر طلاب وطالبات المرحلة الثانوية في مواد التعثر للأعوام السابقة للفصل الدراسي الموازي للفصل الأول من 100 درجة.

وحددت الوزارة يوم الخميس السابع عشر من شهر شعبان القادم كآخر موعد لاستلام طلبات تعديل درجات الفصل الدراسي الأول من العام الدراسي الحالي.

تحسن في الانضباط

في الرياض يعود نحو 1.8 مليون طالب وطالبة إلى مقاعد الدراسة، وسط اكتمال الاستعدادات والتجهيزات المدرسية، ووصول الكتب الدراسية.

وأكدت إدارة تعليم الرياض تنفيذ برامج للتوجيه الطلابي، لتقديم الدعم النفسي والاجتماعي والتربوي للطلاب والطالبات وأسرهم، مشيرة إلى أن الاصطفاف الصباحي وفق الدوام الشتوي سيكون عند الساعة 6:45 صباحاً، وبداية الحصة الأولى الساعة 7:00 صباحاً، مع التأكيد على أهمية تعاون أولياء الأمور.

وتتزامن عودة الدراسة مع نتائج إيجابية لمسح التعليم العام 2025 الذي نشرته الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، وأظهرت تحسناً في الانضباط السلوكي والمدرسي ومشاركة أولياء الأمور، إذ بلغ التزام الطلبة بالدوام المدرسي 92%، فيما عبّر 97% عن استمتاعهم بالدراسة، وشارك 88.05% من أولياء الأمور في متابعة أبنائهم.

كما بلغت نسبة إتمام المرحلتين الابتدائية والمتوسطة 99.6%.

وشهد عام 2025 تكريم 760 مدرسة في مستوى التميز من قبل هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، وتحسّن 10 آلاف مدرسة في نواتج التعلم، مع تحسن 3 من كل 5 مدارس في الرياضيات، و4 من كل 5 مدارس في العلوم.وتضاعف عدد مدارس التميز بنسبة 18%، وتقلّصت المدارس في مرحلة التهيئة إلى 6 مدارس فقط، فيما تجاوز عدد المدارس في مستويي التقدم والتميز 13 ألف مدرسة، بما يعادل نحو 58% من مدارس التعليم العام.

وتعكس هذه المؤشرات تكاملاً بين الجاهزية المدرسية ونتائج الأداء، وتجسّد نهجاً وطنياً يركّز على بناء الإنسان ورفع جودة التعليم، بما يعزز تنافسية المملكة عالمياً.