As life returns to school sessions tomorrow (Sunday) after the end of the nine-day holiday, the Ministry of Education revealed that the total number of actual school days in the second semester will be 92 days across various regions of Saudi Arabia, excluding areas that are subject to special arrangements outlined in the school calendar for 19 weeks, which take into account the spiritual nature of the month of Ramadan by reducing school days. The second semester, which begins tomorrow (Sunday), will continue until Thursday, 10 Muharram 1448. The ministry has decided to limit the school days during Ramadan to just 11 days, as reported by "Okaz" last week, in consideration of the nature of fasting and worship. The ministry disclosed that the semester schedule includes 3 diverse holidays totaling 28 days, aimed at creating an ideal balance between academic discipline and rest periods. The academic calendar for the second semester includes 4 official holidays: the first on the fifth of Ramadan, which is the Foundation Day holiday; the second is the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, the seventeenth of Ramadan; the third is the Eid al-Adha holiday, which starts at the end of the workday on Thursday, the fourth of Dhul-Hijjah, and lasts for ten days, except for the education departments in Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif, where the Eid al-Adha holiday will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, the twenty-seventh of Dhul-Qi'dah. The end-of-year holiday will be the summer vacation, starting at the end of the workday on Thursday, the tenth of Muharram in the year 1448 AH, while the summer vacation for the four exempted departments will begin at the end of the workday on the seventeenth of Muharram. It is noted that male and female students will study for only 11 days during the month of Ramadan.