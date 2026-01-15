قدّمت تفعيلة «بوابة الريح»، في مهرجان الكتّاب والقرّاء بالطائف تجربة حسّية مستلهمة من قصائد الشاعر محمد الثبيتي، ضمن مسار يقرّب الزوّار من الشعر عبر عناصر المكان والصوت والضوء، ويمنح النص حضوراً بصرياً ووجدانياً في فضاء تفاعلي.

وتقوم التفعيلة، التي أعدّتها هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة، على رحلة من خمس محطات: المدخل والعطر والأثر والضوء والماء؛ بما يستدعي الطبيعة بوصفها رافداً في كتابة الثبيتي، ويحوّل عبور الزائر إلى سلسلة مشاهد قصيرة متصلة.

وتنقل التجربة الزوّار بين روائح الورد وإيقاعات موسيقية تتفاعل مع الحركة، ثم إلى ملمس الرمل الذي يحتفظ بأثر الخطوات، قبل أن تتبدّل المشاهد الضوئية وفق حركة الزائر، وتختتم بمحطة الماء التي تمنح لحظة تأمل داخل المسار، وفي نهاية التفعيلة يتيح «سطر الريح» للزائر كتابة ذكرى قصيرة تُطبع تذكاراً مرتبطاً بالتجربة.