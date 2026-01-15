قدّمت تفعيلة «بوابة الريح»، في مهرجان الكتّاب والقرّاء بالطائف تجربة حسّية مستلهمة من قصائد الشاعر محمد الثبيتي، ضمن مسار يقرّب الزوّار من الشعر عبر عناصر المكان والصوت والضوء، ويمنح النص حضوراً بصرياً ووجدانياً في فضاء تفاعلي.
وتقوم التفعيلة، التي أعدّتها هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة، على رحلة من خمس محطات: المدخل والعطر والأثر والضوء والماء؛ بما يستدعي الطبيعة بوصفها رافداً في كتابة الثبيتي، ويحوّل عبور الزائر إلى سلسلة مشاهد قصيرة متصلة.
وتنقل التجربة الزوّار بين روائح الورد وإيقاعات موسيقية تتفاعل مع الحركة، ثم إلى ملمس الرمل الذي يحتفظ بأثر الخطوات، قبل أن تتبدّل المشاهد الضوئية وفق حركة الزائر، وتختتم بمحطة الماء التي تمنح لحظة تأمل داخل المسار، وفي نهاية التفعيلة يتيح «سطر الريح» للزائر كتابة ذكرى قصيرة تُطبع تذكاراً مرتبطاً بالتجربة.
The "Gateway of the Wind" performance at the Writers and Readers Festival in Taif offered a sensory experience inspired by the poems of poet Muhammad Al-Thubaiti, within a framework that brings visitors closer to poetry through elements of space, sound, and light, granting the text a visual and emotional presence in an interactive environment.
The performance, prepared by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, is based on a journey of five stations: the entrance, the scent, the trace, the light, and the water; invoking nature as a source in Al-Thubaiti's writing, transforming the visitor's passage into a series of connected short scenes.
The experience transports visitors between the scents of roses and musical rhythms that interact with movement, then to the texture of sand that retains the imprint of footsteps, before the light scenes change according to the visitor's movement, concluding with the water station that offers a moment of reflection within the journey. At the end of the performance, the "Line of the Wind" allows the visitor to write a short memory that is printed as a keepsake related to the experience.