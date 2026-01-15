ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية لحرس الحدود في محافظة القنفذة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، خمسة مقيمين من الجنسية المصرية مخالفين للائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية للمملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك لممارستهم الصيد دون تصريح، وبحوزتهم أسماك مصيدة، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.

وأهاب حرس الحدود بالجميع الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات المتعلقة بحماية الثروات المائية الحية والإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.