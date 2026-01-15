The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in the Al-Qunfudhah Governorate in the Makkah region apprehended five residents of Egyptian nationality who were violating the security and safety regulations for practicing marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They were caught fishing without a permit and were found in possession of trapped fish. Legal actions were taken against them in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Border Guard urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the protection of living aquatic resources and to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, and the informant will bear no responsibility.