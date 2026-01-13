The Jeddah Municipality has begun disconnecting and removing services from buildings at risk of collapse in the Al-Ruwais neighborhood (west of Jeddah), as part of efforts to enhance public safety and protect lives and property, as well as to address dilapidated buildings that pose a danger to residents and the urban landscape.

The lens of "Okaz" captured the presence of specialized teams around the homes targeted by the decisions, which included old popular houses, as the process of disconnecting services has officially begun in preparation for their removal.

The Jeddah Municipality indicated that the number of buildings, according to the General Administration of Emergencies, amounts to 1,011 buildings in the first phase, for which demolition orders have been issued by the committee for buildings at risk of collapse after completing the necessary procedures and granting the owners the specified grace period before execution. The disconnection of services is being carried out in coordination with the relevant authorities in preparation for completing the demolition according to the approved plan.

It is worth noting that the Jeddah Municipality previously carried out, in coordination with the relevant authorities, the removal of 596 buildings at risk of collapse in the Al-Faisaliah, Al-Rabwa, and Al-Faruq neighborhoods, as part of a comprehensive program to monitor and address hazardous buildings in various neighborhoods of Jeddah.