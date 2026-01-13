بدأت أمانة جدة في فصل ورفع الخدمات عن المباني الآيلة للسقوط في حي الرويس (غربي جدة)، ضمن الجهود لتعزيز السلامة العامة وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات ومعالجة المباني المتهالكة التي تشكّل خطراً على السكان والمشهد العمراني.

ورصدت عدسة «عكاظ» وجود الفرق المختصة حول المنازل المستهدفة بالقرارات، وضمّت منازل شعبية قديمة، إذ تم البدء فعليا في فصل الخدمات تمهيداً لإزالتها.

وبينت أمانة جدة أن عدد المباني وفق رصد الإدارة العامة للطوارئ يبلغ 1011 مبنى في المرحلة الأولى، صدرت بحقها قرارات إزالة من لجنة المباني الآيلة للسقوط بعد استكمال الإجراءات النظامية ومنح الملاك المهلة المحددة قبل التنفيذ، وتجري أعمال فصل الخدمات بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية؛ تمهيداً لاستكمال الإزالة وفق الخطة المعتمدة.

يشار إلى أن أمانة جدة نفذت سابقاً بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية أعمال إزالة 596 مبنى آيلاً للسقوط في أحياء الفيصلية والربوة والفاروق، ضمن برنامج متكامل لرصد ومعالجة المباني الخطرة في مختلف أحياء جدة.