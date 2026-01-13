بتكلفة 2.3 مليار ريال، دشن أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (89) مشروعًا، ووضع حجر الأساس لـ(294) مشروعًا بتكلفة إجمالية بلغت (3) مليارات ريال.
وتضمَّن حفل التدشين، إطلاق منصة «الإبداع البلدي»، وتوقيع عددٍ من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم مع جهات حكومية وخاصة، بما يعكس التوجه نحو تنمية متكاملة تضع الإنسان في قلب كل مشروع، فيما شملت مشروعات وضع حجر الأساس، مشروعات إسكانية وبلدية واستثمارية وخدمات ووحدات سكنية وفندقية.
وتأتي هذه المشاريع ضمن جهود تعزيز التنمية الحضرية والبنية التحتية والخدمات، بما ينعكس على الإنسان والمجتمع في صميم أولويات العمل البلدي والإسكاني.
شهد الحفل، الذي أقيم في مركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري، حضور وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، وتسليم وحدات سكنية لمستفيدي الإسكان التنموي وذوي الشهداء، وتسليم صكوك تعويض لأهالي جزيرة قماح، في رسالة بأن التنمية تتكامل مع العطاء والوفاء الاجتماعي؛ لضمان حياة كريمة لكل مواطن.
With a cost of 2.3 billion riyals, the Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated (89) projects yesterday and laid the foundation stone for (294) projects with a total cost of (3) billion riyals.
The inauguration ceremony included the launch of the "Municipal Creativity" platform and the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding with governmental and private entities, reflecting the direction towards integrated development that places people at the heart of every project. The projects for which the foundation stone was laid included housing, municipal, investment, service projects, and residential and hotel units.
These projects are part of efforts to enhance urban development, infrastructure, and services, which reflect on individuals and the community at the core of municipal and housing priorities.
The ceremony, held at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center, was attended by the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid Al-Hoqail, and included the delivery of housing units to beneficiaries of developmental housing and the families of martyrs, as well as the delivery of compensation deeds to the residents of Qamah Island, sending a message that development is integrated with social giving and loyalty to ensure a dignified life for every citizen.