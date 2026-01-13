بتكلفة 2.3 مليار ريال، دشن أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (89) مشروعًا، ووضع حجر الأساس لـ(294) مشروعًا بتكلفة إجمالية بلغت (3) مليارات ريال.

وتضمَّن حفل التدشين، إطلاق منصة «الإبداع البلدي»، وتوقيع عددٍ من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم مع جهات حكومية وخاصة، بما يعكس التوجه نحو تنمية متكاملة تضع الإنسان في قلب كل مشروع، فيما شملت مشروعات وضع حجر الأساس، مشروعات إسكانية وبلدية واستثمارية وخدمات ووحدات سكنية وفندقية.

وتأتي هذه المشاريع ضمن جهود تعزيز التنمية الحضرية والبنية التحتية والخدمات، بما ينعكس على الإنسان والمجتمع في صميم أولويات العمل البلدي والإسكاني.

شهد الحفل، الذي أقيم في مركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري، حضور وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، وتسليم وحدات سكنية لمستفيدي الإسكان التنموي وذوي الشهداء، وتسليم صكوك تعويض لأهالي جزيرة قماح، في رسالة بأن التنمية تتكامل مع العطاء والوفاء الاجتماعي؛ لضمان حياة كريمة لكل مواطن.