ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة رعي (18) متنًا من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة (500) ريال لكل متن،

كما تم ضبط مواطن لعدم الالتزام بتعليمات وإرشادات المحافظة على الغطاء النباتي بإشعال النار في الأماكن غير المخصصة لها في محمية طويق الطبيعية، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي (3) مواطنين مخالفين لنظام البيئة لاقتلاعهم الأشجار دون ترخيص في محمية الملك خالد الملكية، بحوزتهم بندقية شوزن، و(5) ذخائر منوعة، ومنشارا كهربائيا، وجرى تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.