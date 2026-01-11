The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by grazing (18) camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him, and the forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of (500) riyals for each camel.

Additionally, a citizen was apprehended for failing to adhere to the instructions and guidelines for preserving vegetation by starting a fire in areas not designated for it in the Tuwaiq Natural Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The special forces of environmental security also apprehended (3) citizens for violating environmental regulations by uprooting trees without a permit in the King Khalid Royal Reserve, in possession of a shotgun, (5) assorted ammunition, and a chainsaw. Legal procedures were applied against them, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authority.