The National Center of Meteorology expected in its report on the weather conditions for today light rain in parts of the Medina region, while the impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand continues in parts of it

and in the eastern parts of the Makkah, Al-Baha, and Asir regions, while the formation of fog during the night and early morning hours in the southern parts of the Eastern Province is not ruled out.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the sea is from the northeast to the northwest in the northern and central parts, and from the southeast to the south in the southern part at a speed of (20 - 40) km/h, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves. Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is from the northwest to the northeast at a speed of (15 - 30) km/h, reaching (45) km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain in the southern part, and wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming choppy.