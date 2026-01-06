توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم هطول أمطار خفيفة على أجزاء من منطقة المدينة المنورة، كما يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء منها

وعلى الأجزاء الشرقية من مناطق مكة المكرمة، الباحة وعسير، في حين لا يستبعد تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على الأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية.

وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر شمالية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة (20 - 40) كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج، فيما تكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة (15 - 30) كم/ساعة تصل إلى (45) كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج.