تُعدّ حرفة النقش على الصخور في محافظة العُلا إحدى أبرز ملامح الإرث الحضاري، الذي تميّزت به المنطقة منذ القدم، حيث شكّلت النقوش الصخرية سجلاً بصرياً يوثّق تعاقب الحضارات، ويعكس ما يمتلكه الإنسان من مهارة فنية ومعرفة رمزية في التعبير والتدوين على صخور الجبال الشامخة.

وعبر عصور متتابعة، حافظت هذه الحرفة على حضورها بوصفها وسيلة للتواصل والتوثيق، تنوّعت فيها الأساليب والرموز والدلالات، ما أسهم في رسم صورة واضحة لتطوّر المجتمعات التي استوطنت العُلا، وجعل من صخورها شاهداً حيّاً على مراحل تاريخية متعاقبة.

ويواصل أبناء وبنات العُلا اهتمامهم بهذا الإرث العريق وحرصهم على تعلم الحرفة، مستلهمين تقنيات الماضي، امتداداً لإبداعات الحضارات السابقة، ضمن إطار يجمع بين الأصالة والمعرفة المعاصرة.

ويأتي هذا الاهتمام من خلال عدد من الورش والبرامج المتخصصة التي تُقدَّم بهدف صون هذا الموروث الثقافي، ونقل مهاراته للأجيال الجديدة، وتشرف عليها جهات ثقافية وتعليمية، من بينها مدرسة الديرة وأكاديمية النقوش، التي تعمل على تعزيز الوعي بتاريخ النقوش، وأساليب تنفيذها، ودلالاتها الحضارية.

وتسهم هذه الجهود في ترسيخ مكانة العُلا بوصفها متحفاً مفتوحاً، تحتفظ صخورها بذاكرة الإنسان، وتؤكد أن حرفة النقش على الصخور ليست مجرد أثرٍ من الماضي، بل إرث حيّ يتجدّد مع الأجيال، ويجسد عمق الحضارة واستمراريتها.