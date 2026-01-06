The craft of rock engraving in the Al-Ula region is one of the most prominent features of the cultural heritage that has characterized the area since ancient times. The rock engravings form a visual record that documents the succession of civilizations and reflects the artistic skills and symbolic knowledge that humans possess in expressing and recording on the towering mountain rocks.

Throughout successive eras, this craft has maintained its presence as a means of communication and documentation, with diverse styles, symbols, and meanings, contributing to a clear depiction of the development of the communities that inhabited Al-Ula, making its rocks a living witness to successive historical stages.

The sons and daughters of Al-Ula continue to show interest in this rich heritage and are keen to learn the craft, drawing inspiration from the techniques of the past, extending the creativity of previous civilizations within a framework that combines authenticity and contemporary knowledge.

This interest is manifested through a number of specialized workshops and programs aimed at preserving this cultural heritage and transferring its skills to new generations, overseen by cultural and educational entities, including Al-Dira School and the Engraving Academy, which work to enhance awareness of the history of engravings, their execution methods, and their cultural significance.

These efforts contribute to establishing Al-Ula's status as an open museum, where its rocks retain the memory of humanity, affirming that the craft of rock engraving is not merely a relic of the past but a living heritage that renews with each generation, embodying the depth and continuity of civilization.