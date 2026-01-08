The National Program for Combating Commercial Concealment conducted 35,280 inspection visits across all regions of the Kingdom during 2025, based on indicators and signs of suspicion.

The inspection visits resulted in the detection of 1,017 initial cases of suspicion of concealment, and 6,373 reports of suspected commercial concealment were initiated in various sectors of commercial establishments.

The year 2025 saw 724 violations referred to the committee for reviewing violations of the Anti-Concealment Law, with total fines imposed on violators amounting to 8.69 million riyals.

Additionally, during the same year, 47 violations were referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the application of deterrent penalties against violators in accordance with the provisions of the Anti-Concealment Law.