نفذ البرنامج الوطني لمكافحة التستر التجاري 35,280 زيارة تفتيشية بكافة مناطق المملكة خلال 2025م، استناداً إلى الدلالات ومؤشرات الاشتباه.
وأسفرت الزيارات التفتيشية عن ضبط 1,017 حالة اشتباه أولية بالتستر، كما تمت مباشرة 6,373 بلاغ شبهة تستر تجاري في المنشآت التجارية بمختلف قطاعاتها.
وشهد عام 2025م إحالة 724 مخالفة إلى لجنة النظر في مخالفات نظام مكافحة التستر، فيما بلغ إجمالي الغرامات الصادرة بحق المخالفين 8.69 مليون ريال.
كما جرى خلال العام نفسه إحالة 47 مخالفة إلى النيابة العامة لاستكمال تطبيق العقوبات الرادعة بحق المخالفين وفقاً لأحكام نظام مكافحة التستر.
