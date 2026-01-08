شهدت صيحات الموضة أخيراً انتشار جاكيت الفرو البيبلوم الذي جمع بين الفخامة والأناقة في موسم الشتاء.

تصميم البيبلوم يشير إلى قطعة قماش إضافية تُطرز أو تُثبت عند خصر الملابس لإضفاء حجم وانسيابية على الجزء السفلي من الجسم، ما يبرز الخصر ويعطي مظهراً متوازناً للملابس.

في جاكيت الفرو، يضيف البيبلوم لمسة أنثوية راقية، حيث يُكمل شكل الجاكيت ويمنحه طابعاً عصرياً وأنيقاً يناسب المناسبات الرسمية والكاجوال على حد سواء.

هذا التصميم أصبح اختياراً مفضلاً لعاشقات الموضة الباحثات عن إطلالة فاخرة ومميزة دون التضحية بالراحة.