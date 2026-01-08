«أمن الدولة» تختتم التمرين التعبوي السادس لقطاعات قوى الأمن الداخلي «وطن 95»

اختتمت أمس فرضيات التمرين التعبوي السادس لقطاعات قوى الأمن الداخلي «وطن 95»، الذي استضافته رئاسة أمن الدولة ممثلة بقوات الأمن الخاصة بمدينة الرياض، بحضور عددٍ من المسؤولين، وبمشاركة القطاعات الأمنية في وزارة الداخلية والهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي.

وتضمن الحفل الختامي للتمرين تنفيذ عددٍ من الفرضيات الميدانية التي عكست مستوى الجاهزية والاحترافية العالية، والتكامل الميداني بين القطاعات الأمنية المشاركة.