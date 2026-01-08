«أمن الدولة» تختتم التمرين التعبوي السادس لقطاعات قوى الأمن الداخلي «وطن 95»

The sixth exercise drill for the internal security forces "Homeland 95" concluded yesterday, hosted by the State Security Presidency represented by the Special Security Forces in Riyadh, with the attendance of several officials and the participation of security sectors from the Ministry of Interior and the High Authority for Industrial Security.

The closing ceremony of the exercise included the implementation of several field scenarios that reflected a high level of readiness and professionalism, as well as field integration among the participating security sectors.