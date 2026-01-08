على مدى السنوات، تميزت العديد من النجمات باختيار اللون الأزرق الملكي في إطلالاتهن لما له من قدرة فريدة على لفت الأنظار وإبراز الحضور أمام الكاميرات.

هذا اللون يعكس الفخامة والثقة ويمنح البشرة إشراقة خاصة، كما يتناغم مع مختلف ألوان الشعر والمكياج، ما يجعله خياراً مثالياً للمناسبات الرسمية والسجادة الحمراء.

سر اختيار النجمات لهذا اللون يعود إلى قوته في منح الطابع الملكي والفخم للإطلالة مع الحفاظ على أناقة راقية، إذ يساعد على بروز تفاصيل التصميم وإبراز الخطوط الدقيقة للفساتين والبدلات، ما يجعل النجمات يتألقن ويتركن انطباعاً قوياً أمام الجمهور والمصورين.