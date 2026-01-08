Over the years, many stars have distinguished themselves by choosing royal blue in their appearances for its unique ability to attract attention and highlight their presence in front of the cameras.

This color reflects luxury and confidence, giving the skin a special glow, and it harmonizes with various hair and makeup colors, making it an ideal choice for formal occasions and the red carpet.

The secret behind the stars' choice of this color lies in its power to impart a royal and luxurious character to the look while maintaining an elegant sophistication, as it helps to accentuate the design details and highlight the fine lines of dresses and suits, allowing the stars to shine and leave a strong impression on the audience and photographers.