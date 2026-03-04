أعلن نادي برشلونة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، نتائج الفحوصات الطبية لثنائي الفريق جول كوندي وأليخاندرو بالدي، بعد تعرضهما للإصابة خلال المواجهة أمام أتلتيكو مدريد مساء أمس، ضمن منافسات إياب الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس ملك إسبانيا.

وودع برشلونة كأس ملك إسبانيا رغم فوزه 3-0 في لقاء الإياب، إذ كان قد خسر 4-0 في مباراة الذهاب، ليتأهل أتلتيكو مدريد متفوقاً 4-3 بمجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب.

تشخيص إصابتي كوندي وبالدي

وأوضح نادي برشلونة عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس» أن جول كوندي يعاني من إصابة في العضلة ذات الرأسين للفخذ الأيسر، وتتوقف مدة غيابه على وتيرة تعافيه.

كما أظهرت الفحوصات إصابة أليخاندرو بالدي في العضلة ذات الرأسين للفخذ الأيسر، وتقدر مدة التعافي بنحو 4 أسابيع.