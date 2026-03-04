Barcelona announced today (Wednesday) the results of the medical examinations for the team's duo, Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde, after they sustained injuries during the match against Atlético Madrid last night, in the second leg of the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona was eliminated from the Copa del Rey despite winning 3-0 in the second leg, as they had lost 4-0 in the first leg, allowing Atlético Madrid to advance with an aggregate score of 4-3 over the two matches.

Diagnosis of Koundé and Balde's injuries

Barcelona clarified through its account on the "X" platform that Jules Koundé is suffering from a hamstring injury in his left thigh, and the duration of his absence will depend on the pace of his recovery.

Medical examinations also revealed that Alejandro Balde has a hamstring injury in his left thigh, with an estimated recovery time of about 4 weeks.