Doubts are swirling around Iran's participation in the 2026 World Cup, just about 99 days before the tournament kicks off, amid escalating confrontations between Iran on one side and both Israel and the United States on the other.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed indifference regarding Iran's participation in the World Cup scheduled to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Trump stated in a comment to Politico: "I really don't care about Iran's participation; I think Iran is a severely defeated country, and it is on the verge of collapse," in a direct reference to the rising political and military tensions in the region.

Joint World Cup Amid Regional Tensions

The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the World Cup finals during June and July 2026, amidst a complex political atmosphere, with escalating confrontations in the Middle East, casting a shadow over the fate of the Iranian national team's participation.

Early Iranian Doubts

For his part, the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, hinted at the difficulty of participation, emphasizing in statements reported by the Associated Press that "the certainty is that after this attack, we cannot expect to look forward to the World Cup with hope."

"FIFA": It's Too Early to Decide

FIFA Secretary General Matthias Grafström said: "It's a bit too early to comment on that in detail, but of course we will monitor developments related to all issues around the world," stressing that the primary goal is "to ensure the safety of everyone during the World Cup."

Group Seven

The final draw was held in Washington with the participation of all qualified teams, placing the Iranian national team in Group Seven alongside the teams of Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. Undoubtedly, the fate of the Iranian team's participation depends on the political developments in the coming weeks.