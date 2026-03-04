تحوم الشكوك حول مشاركة إيران في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026،, قبل نحو 99 يومًا من انطلاق البطولة، في ظل تصاعد المواجهات بين إيران من جهة، وكل من إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة من جهة أخرى.

وأبدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عدم اكتراثه بمشاركة منتخب إيران في المونديال المقررة إقامتها في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.

وقال ترمب في تصريح لموقع Politico: «لا يهمني حقًا مشاركة إيران، أعتقد أن إيران دولة مهزومة بشدة، وهي على وشك الانهيار»، في إشارة مباشرة إلى التوترات السياسية والعسكرية المتصاعدة في المنطقة.

مونديال مشترك في ظل توترات إقليمية

وتستضيف كل من الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك نهائيات كأس العالم خلال شهري يونيو ويوليو 2026، وسط أجواء سياسية معقدة، مع تصاعد المواجهات في الشرق الأوسط، ما ألقى بظلاله على مصير مشاركة المنتخب الإيراني.

تشكيك إيراني مبكر

من جانبه، كان رئيس الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم مهدي تاج قد ألمح إلى صعوبة المشاركة، مؤكدًا في تصريحات نقلتها وكالة أسوشيتد برس أن «الأمر المؤكد هو أنه بعد هذا الهجوم، لا يمكن توقع أن نتطلع إلى كأس العالم بأمل».

«فيفا»: من المبكر الحسم

وقال أمين عام الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم ماتياس غرافستروم: «من السابق لأوانه بعض الشيء التعليق على ذلك بالتفصيل، ولكن بالطبع سنراقب التطورات المتعلقة بجميع القضايا في جميع أنحاء العالم»، مشددًا على أن الهدف الأساسي هو «ضمان سلامة الجميع خلال بطولة كأس العالم».

المجموعة السابعة

وكانت القرعة النهائية قد أُجريت في واشنطن بمشاركة جميع المنتخبات المتأهلة، حيث أوقعت منتخب إيران في المجموعة السابعة إلى جانب منتخبات بلجيكا ومصر ونيوزيلندا، ولاشك أن مصير مشاركة المنتخب الإيراني تتوقف على ما ستسفر عنه التطورات السياسية خلال الأسابيع المقبلة.