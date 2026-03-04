تحوم الشكوك حول مشاركة إيران في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026،, قبل نحو 99 يومًا من انطلاق البطولة، في ظل تصاعد المواجهات بين إيران من جهة، وكل من إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة من جهة أخرى.
وأبدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عدم اكتراثه بمشاركة منتخب إيران في المونديال المقررة إقامتها في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.
وقال ترمب في تصريح لموقع Politico: «لا يهمني حقًا مشاركة إيران، أعتقد أن إيران دولة مهزومة بشدة، وهي على وشك الانهيار»، في إشارة مباشرة إلى التوترات السياسية والعسكرية المتصاعدة في المنطقة.
مونديال مشترك في ظل توترات إقليمية
وتستضيف كل من الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك نهائيات كأس العالم خلال شهري يونيو ويوليو 2026، وسط أجواء سياسية معقدة، مع تصاعد المواجهات في الشرق الأوسط، ما ألقى بظلاله على مصير مشاركة المنتخب الإيراني.
تشكيك إيراني مبكر
من جانبه، كان رئيس الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم مهدي تاج قد ألمح إلى صعوبة المشاركة، مؤكدًا في تصريحات نقلتها وكالة أسوشيتد برس أن «الأمر المؤكد هو أنه بعد هذا الهجوم، لا يمكن توقع أن نتطلع إلى كأس العالم بأمل».
«فيفا»: من المبكر الحسم
وقال أمين عام الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم ماتياس غرافستروم: «من السابق لأوانه بعض الشيء التعليق على ذلك بالتفصيل، ولكن بالطبع سنراقب التطورات المتعلقة بجميع القضايا في جميع أنحاء العالم»، مشددًا على أن الهدف الأساسي هو «ضمان سلامة الجميع خلال بطولة كأس العالم».
المجموعة السابعة
وكانت القرعة النهائية قد أُجريت في واشنطن بمشاركة جميع المنتخبات المتأهلة، حيث أوقعت منتخب إيران في المجموعة السابعة إلى جانب منتخبات بلجيكا ومصر ونيوزيلندا، ولاشك أن مصير مشاركة المنتخب الإيراني تتوقف على ما ستسفر عنه التطورات السياسية خلال الأسابيع المقبلة.
Doubts are swirling around Iran's participation in the 2026 World Cup, just about 99 days before the tournament kicks off, amid escalating confrontations between Iran on one side and both Israel and the United States on the other.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed indifference regarding Iran's participation in the World Cup scheduled to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Trump stated in a comment to Politico: "I really don't care about Iran's participation; I think Iran is a severely defeated country, and it is on the verge of collapse," in a direct reference to the rising political and military tensions in the region.
Joint World Cup Amid Regional Tensions
The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the World Cup finals during June and July 2026, amidst a complex political atmosphere, with escalating confrontations in the Middle East, casting a shadow over the fate of the Iranian national team's participation.
Early Iranian Doubts
For his part, the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, hinted at the difficulty of participation, emphasizing in statements reported by the Associated Press that "the certainty is that after this attack, we cannot expect to look forward to the World Cup with hope."
"FIFA": It's Too Early to Decide
FIFA Secretary General Matthias Grafström said: "It's a bit too early to comment on that in detail, but of course we will monitor developments related to all issues around the world," stressing that the primary goal is "to ensure the safety of everyone during the World Cup."
Group Seven
The final draw was held in Washington with the participation of all qualified teams, placing the Iranian national team in Group Seven alongside the teams of Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. Undoubtedly, the fate of the Iranian team's participation depends on the political developments in the coming weeks.