طرحت المنصة الإلكترونية الموحدة لاستطلاع آراء العموم والجهات الحكومية (استطلاع) التابعة للمركز الوطني للتنافسية، 22 مشروعاً ذا صلة بالشأن الاقتصادي والتنموي، بالتعاون مع 19 جهة حكومية؛ لتمكين أصحاب المصلحة من إبداء المرئيات والمقترحات حولها قبل إقرارها.

وتضمنت المشروعات المطروحة عبر المنصة، مشروع «جدول تصنيف المخالفات والعقوبات»؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله الهيئة العامة للإحصاء إلى تصنيف المخالفات والعقوبات استناداً إلى المادة الـ17 من نظام الإحصاء، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 12 يناير 2026.

وطرحت الهيئة العامة للعقار، مشروع «ضوابط صرف المكافآت التشجيعية للمبلغين عن مخالفات الأحكام النظامية الخاصة بضبط العلاقة بين المؤجر والمستأجر»؛ بهدف تنظيم إجراءات صرف المكافآت التشجيعية للمبلغين عن مخالفات الأحكام النظامية الخاصة بضبط العلاقة بين المؤجر والمستأجر، بما يضمن العدالة والشفافية وحماية حقوق الأطراف المعنية، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 13 يناير 2026.

وتضمنت المشروعات المطروحة عبر المنصة، مشروع «ضوابط تملك الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة للعقار في المملكة»؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله هيئة السوق المالية إلى تنظيم آلية تملك الشركات المدرجة في السوق المالية السعودية المؤسسة وفقاً لأحكام نظام الشركات، والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة المرخَّص لها للعقار، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 14 يناير 2026.

وشهدت المنصة طرح مشروع «تنظيمات وإرشادات قطاع الفضاء»؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية إلى تنظيم وتطوير قطاع الفضاء في المملكة، وحماية المصالح الوطنية، إضافة إلى توفير بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار في قطاع الفضاء، وتمكين الاستخدام السلمي للفضاء، وإيجاد بيئة تنافسية عادلة، وتحقيق الوضوح والشفافية.