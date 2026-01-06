طرحت المنصة الإلكترونية الموحدة لاستطلاع آراء العموم والجهات الحكومية (استطلاع) التابعة للمركز الوطني للتنافسية، 22 مشروعاً ذا صلة بالشأن الاقتصادي والتنموي، بالتعاون مع 19 جهة حكومية؛ لتمكين أصحاب المصلحة من إبداء المرئيات والمقترحات حولها قبل إقرارها.
وتضمنت المشروعات المطروحة عبر المنصة، مشروع «جدول تصنيف المخالفات والعقوبات»؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله الهيئة العامة للإحصاء إلى تصنيف المخالفات والعقوبات استناداً إلى المادة الـ17 من نظام الإحصاء، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 12 يناير 2026.
وطرحت الهيئة العامة للعقار، مشروع «ضوابط صرف المكافآت التشجيعية للمبلغين عن مخالفات الأحكام النظامية الخاصة بضبط العلاقة بين المؤجر والمستأجر»؛ بهدف تنظيم إجراءات صرف المكافآت التشجيعية للمبلغين عن مخالفات الأحكام النظامية الخاصة بضبط العلاقة بين المؤجر والمستأجر، بما يضمن العدالة والشفافية وحماية حقوق الأطراف المعنية، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 13 يناير 2026.
وتضمنت المشروعات المطروحة عبر المنصة، مشروع «ضوابط تملك الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة للعقار في المملكة»؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله هيئة السوق المالية إلى تنظيم آلية تملك الشركات المدرجة في السوق المالية السعودية المؤسسة وفقاً لأحكام نظام الشركات، والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة المرخَّص لها للعقار، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 14 يناير 2026.
وشهدت المنصة طرح مشروع «تنظيمات وإرشادات قطاع الفضاء»؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية إلى تنظيم وتطوير قطاع الفضاء في المملكة، وحماية المصالح الوطنية، إضافة إلى توفير بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار في قطاع الفضاء، وتمكين الاستخدام السلمي للفضاء، وإيجاد بيئة تنافسية عادلة، وتحقيق الوضوح والشفافية.
The unified electronic platform for public opinion and government entities (Survey) affiliated with the National Center for Competitiveness has launched 22 projects related to economic and developmental matters, in collaboration with 19 government entities; to enable stakeholders to express their views and suggestions on them before they are approved.
The projects presented through the platform include the "Classification of Violations and Penalties Table" project; through which the General Authority for Statistics aims to classify violations and penalties based on Article 17 of the Statistics Law, with the survey on the project ending on January 12, 2026.
The General Authority for Real Estate has proposed the "Regulations for Granting Incentive Rewards to Whistleblowers on Violations of Regulatory Provisions Related to Regulating the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants" project; aimed at organizing the procedures for granting incentive rewards to whistleblowers on violations of regulatory provisions related to regulating the relationship between landlords and tenants, ensuring fairness, transparency, and protecting the rights of the concerned parties, with the survey on the project ending on January 13, 2026.
The projects presented through the platform also include the "Regulations for Ownership of Real Estate by Listed Companies, Investment Funds, and Special Purpose Entities in the Kingdom" project; through which the Capital Market Authority aims to regulate the mechanism for ownership by listed companies in the Saudi financial market established in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law, investment funds, and special purpose entities licensed for real estate, with the survey on the project ending on January 14, 2026.
The platform has also witnessed the proposal of the "Regulations and Guidelines for the Space Sector" project; through which the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority aims to organize and develop the space sector in the Kingdom, protect national interests, in addition to providing an attractive investment environment in the space sector, enabling the peaceful use of space, creating a fair competitive environment, and achieving clarity and transparency.