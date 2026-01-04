The Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom, Ambassador Amir Ajwad Omar Liby, described the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Sri Lanka as friendly and historic, witnessing steady and continuous development, based on mutual respect and shared values, along with a commitment to enhancing cooperation in various sectors. He pointed out that political communication between the two countries is characterized by positivity and constructiveness, through regular exchanges of visits and close coordination at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels.

He noted that the areas of cooperation between the two countries include labor and human resources, trade and investment, energy, tourism, in addition to humanitarian assistance, emphasizing that the Kingdom is one of Sri Lanka's key partners in the field of employment, as Sri Lankan labor contributes positively to the Saudi economy. At a time when trade cooperation, especially in tea, food products, construction materials, and services, is witnessing significant expansion, interest in investment opportunities in infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics services, and tourism is also increasing, in line with Vision 2030 and Sri Lanka's development priorities.

The ambassador Liby pointed out that last year marked the commemoration of the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is an important milestone to review the long-standing relations and to chart a roadmap for future cooperation. A coordination mechanism was also established between the foreign ministries, with its first meeting scheduled to be held soon, in addition to the qualitative momentum added to bilateral relations by the visit of the Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labor, and Tourism to the Kingdom in November 2025.

A Broader Economic Partnership

Regarding the prospects of economic partnership between the two countries, the Sri Lankan ambassador told “Okaz”: the future vision is based on elevating relations from their traditional framework to a more diversified partnership based on investment and achieving mutual benefits.

In addition to trade and labor, the upcoming phase should focus on investment, technology transfer, and creating long-term value, in line with Vision 2030 and Sri Lanka's national development priorities.

The energy sector, especially renewable energy such as solar and wind energy, is among the most promising sectors for Saudi investors, along with infrastructure development, including ports, logistics service centers, airports, and urban development. The tourism and hospitality sector also stands out, especially with the growing demand for high-quality tourism that meets tourism requirements, in addition to opportunities in agricultural business, food security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, information technology, education, and value-added manufacturing industries.

In this context, Ambassador Liby mentioned the establishment of a joint business council between the Saudi Chambers of Commerce and the Sri Lankan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as a pivotal step to enhance business relations. The year 2025 also witnessed growth in trade exchange, with an expansion of the presence of Sri Lankan companies at trade fairs held in the Kingdom, and an increase in Sri Lanka's exports to the Saudi market.

Cooperation in Energy

Regarding energy, Ambassador Liby stated that Sri Lanka views the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a responsible global leader in this sector, given its role in stabilizing energy markets and enhancing global supply security. The Kingdom's efforts in transformation and diversifying energy sources under Vision 2030 are widely appreciated in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan ambassador confirms that there are real opportunities for cooperation in both traditional and renewable energy sectors, whether in oil supply, refining, and storage, or in solar energy, wind energy, green hydrogen, and energy efficiency projects, through joint ventures, technology transfer, and long-term investments.

Developing the Skills of Sri Lankan Labor

Regarding Sri Lankan labor in Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Liby stated that labor represents a fundamental pillar in bilateral relations and receives special attention in terms of skill development. The embassy, in collaboration with Saudi authorities and Sri Lankan institutions, works to align training programs with the needs of the Saudi market, through pre-departure training in construction, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, and domestic services, in addition to language training, cultural orientation, and awareness of regulations and workplace standards.

The embassy also supports bilateral dialogue on skill certifications and recognition of qualifications, encouraging initiatives for skill enhancement and rehabilitation within the Kingdom, enabling Sri Lankan labor to transition to higher-value and more specialized jobs.

New Horizons for International Partnerships

The Sri Lankan ambassador considered that Vision 2030 has fundamentally reshaped the Saudi economy by diversifying income sources, empowering the private sector, and opening new horizons for international partnerships.

Sri Lanka sees this transformation as an important opportunity to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation to include dynamic sectors such as infrastructure, tourism, logistics services, renewable energy, digital transformation, and human capital development.

Tourism... A Safe and Rich Experience

Regarding tourism, the Sri Lankan ambassador points to an increasing trend to enhance mutual tourism, supported by improved air connectivity and joint promotional efforts.

He stated: Sri Lanka offers a tourism infrastructure that includes hotels, resorts, and transportation with international standards, with special attention to family-friendly tourism that meets tourism requirements.

He emphasizes that Sri Lanka is a safe and welcoming destination, providing a cultural experience that combines rich heritage, UNESCO-listed sites, stunning nature, and warm hospitality.

The Saudi Role Regionally and Internationally

Regarding the political and diplomatic role of the Kingdom, the Sri Lankan ambassador described Saudi Arabia as a key player on both the regional and international stages, adopting a balanced approach that contributes to enhancing dialogue, reducing tensions, and supporting stability. He pointed out that the Kingdom's role in stabilizing global energy markets positively reflects on South Asian countries and supports their development paths.

The Sri Lankan ambassador confirms that economic diplomacy represents a key priority for the embassy's work in Riyadh during the upcoming phase, alongside consular missions and political communication. These priorities include enhancing trade, investment, and tourism, supporting Sri Lankan exporters, attracting Saudi investments, in addition to focusing on labor diplomacy, cultural communication, and serving the community.

A Message to Saudi Investors

In conclusion of his talk to “Okaz”, the Sri Lankan ambassador sent a message to Saudi businessmen and investors, emphasizing that Sri Lanka is open and ready to build long-term partnerships with the Kingdom, and that the current timing is suitable in light of the economic recovery path and ongoing reforms. He pointed to Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean, an educated workforce, and an improving business environment, with wide investment opportunities in energy, infrastructure, tourism, logistics, agriculture, and industry, confirming the embassy's readiness to provide support and facilitation for Saudi investors at all stages of investment, ensuring successful and sustainable partnerships that serve the interests of both countries.