وصف سفير جمهورية سريلانكا لدى المملكة السفير أمير أجود عمر ليبي، العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة وسريلانكا بالودّية والعريقة، التي تشهد تطورًا مطّردًا ومتواصلًا، وتقوم على الاحترام المتبادل والقيم المشتركة، إلى جانب الالتزام بتعزيز التعاون في مختلف القطاعات، مشيرًا إلى تميّز التواصل السياسي بين البلدين بالإيجابية والبناء، من خلال تبادل الزيارات بانتظام، والتنسيق الوثيق على المستويات الثنائية والإقليمية ومتعددة الأطراف.
لافتاً إلى أن مجالات التعاون بين البلدين تشمل العمل والموارد البشرية، والتجارة والاستثمار، والطاقة، والسياحة، إضافة إلى المساعدات الإنسانية، مؤكداً بأن المملكة من الشركاء الرئيسيين لسريلانكا في مجال التوظيف، إذ تساهم العمالة السريلانكية بشكل إيجابي في الاقتصاد السعودي، في وقت يشهد فيه التعاون التجاري، لا سيما في الشاي والمنتجات الغذائية ومواد البناء والخدمات، توسعًا ملحوظًا، كما يتزايد الاهتمام بفرص الاستثمار في البنية التحتية، والطاقة المتجددة والخدمات اللوجستية والسياحة، بما يتماشى مع رؤية 2030 وأولويات التنمية في سريلانكا.
وأشار السفير ليبي، إلى أن العام الماضي شهد إحياء الذكرى الخمسين لإقامة العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين، وهي محطة مهمة لاستعراض مسيرة العلاقات الممتدة، ورسم خارطة طريق للتعاون المستقبلي، كما أُنشئت آلية تنسيقية بين وزارتي الخارجية، من المقرر عقد اجتماعها الأول قريبًا، إلى جانب ما أضافته زيارة وزير الخارجية والتوظيف الخارجي والسياحة في سريلانكا إلى المملكة في نوفمبر 2025، من زخم نوعي للعلاقات الثنائية.
شراكة اقتصادية أوسع
وحول آفاق الشراكة الاقتصادية بين البلدين، قال سفير سيرلانكا لـ«عكاظ»: الرؤية المستقبلية تقوم على الارتقاء بالعلاقات من إطارها التقليدي إلى شراكة أكثر تنوعًا قائمة على الاستثمار وتحقيق المنافع المتبادلة.
فإلى جانب التجارة والعمالة، ينبغي أن تركز المرحلة القادمة على الاستثمار ونقل التكنولوجيا وخلق قيمة طويلة الأمد، بما يتوافق مع رؤية 2030 وأولويات التنمية الوطنية في سريلانكا.
ويعدّ قطاع الطاقة، ولا سيما الطاقة المتجددة مثل الطاقة الشمسية وطاقة الرياح، من أبرز القطاعات الواعدة للمستثمرين السعوديين، إلى جانب تطوير البنية التحتية بما يشمل الموانئ ومراكز الخدمات اللوجستية والمطارات والتنمية الحضرية. كما يبرز قطاع السياحة والضيافة، خصوصًا مع تنامي الطلب على السياحة عالية الجودة والمتوافقة مع متطلبات السياحة، إضافة إلى فرص في الأعمال الزراعية والأمن الغذائي، والرعاية الصحية، والصناعات الدوائية، وتقنية المعلومات، والتعليم، والصناعات التحويلية ذات القيمة المضافة.
وفي هذا الإطار، أشار السفير ليبي، إلى إنشاء مجلس أعمال مشترك بين اتحاد الغرف السعودية واتحاد غرف التجارة والصناعة في سريلانكا، بوصفه خطوة مفصلية لتعزيز علاقات الأعمال. كما شهد عام 2025، نموًا في التبادل التجاري، مع توسع حضور الشركات السريلانكية في المعارض التجارية المقامة في المملكة، وارتفاع صادرات سريلانكا إلى السوق السعودي.
التعاون في الطاقة
وفي ما يتعلق بالطاقة، قال السفير ليبي، تنظر سريلانكا إلى المملكة العربية السعودية بوصفها قائدًا عالميًا مسؤولًا في هذا القطاع، لما تضطلع به من دور في استقرار أسواق الطاقة وتعزيز أمن الإمدادات عالميًا. وتحظى جهود المملكة في التحول وتنويع مصادر الطاقة ضمن رؤية 2030 بتقدير واسع في سريلانكا.
ويؤكد السفير السريلانكي، وجود فرص حقيقية للتعاون في مجالي الطاقة التقليدية والمتجددة، سواءً في إمدادات النفط والتكرير والتخزين، أو في مشروعات الطاقة الشمسية وطاقة الرياح والهيدروجين الأخضر وكفاءة الطاقة، من خلال مشاريع مشتركة ونقل للتكنولوجيا واستثمارات طويلة الأجل.
تطوير مهارات العمالة السريلانكية
وعن العمالة السريلانكية في السعودية، قال السفير ليبي، تمثل العمالة ركيزة أساسية في العلاقات الثنائية، وتحظى باهتمام خاص من حيث تطوير مهاراتها. وتعمل السفارة، بالتعاون مع الجهات السعودية والمؤسسات السريلانكية، على مواءمة برامج التدريب مع احتياجات السوق السعودي، من خلال التدريب قبل السفر في مجالات البناء والرعاية الصحية والضيافة وتقنية المعلومات والخدمات المنزلية، إضافة إلى التدريب اللغوي والتوجيه الثقافي والتوعية بالأنظمة ومعايير بيئة العمل.
كما تدعم السفارة الحوار الثنائي بشأن شهادات المهارات والاعتراف بالمؤهلات، وتشجع مبادرات رفع المهارات وإعادة التأهيل داخل المملكة، بما يمكّن العمالة السريلانكية من الانتقال إلى وظائف أعلى قيمة وأكثر تخصصًا.
آفاق جديدة للشراكات الدولية
واعتبر السفير السريلانكي، أن رؤية 2030 أعادت تشكيل الاقتصاد السعودي بشكل جذري، من خلال تنويع مصادر الدخل وتمكين القطاع الخاص وفتح آفاق جديدة للشراكات الدولية.
وترى سريلانكا في هذا التحول فرصة مهمة لتوسيع نطاق التعاون الثنائي، ليشمل قطاعات ديناميكية مثل البنية التحتية والسياحة والخدمات اللوجستية، والطاقة المتجددة والتحول الرقمي وتنمية رأس المال البشري.
السياحة.. تجربة آمنة وغنية
وفي ما يخص السياحة، يشير السفير السريلانكي إلى وجود توجه متزايد لتعزيز السياحة المتبادلة، مدعومًا بتحسن الربط الجوي والجهود الترويجية المشتركة.
وقال: تقدم سريلانكا بنية سياحية تشمل فنادق ومنتجعات ووسائل نقل بمعايير دولية، مع اهتمام خاص بالسياحة المناسبة للعائلات والمتوافقة مع متطلبات السياحة.
ويؤكد، أن سريلانكا وجهة آمنة ومرحِّبة، وتوفر تجربة ثقافية تجمع بين التراث العريق، والمواقع المدرجة على قائمة اليونسكو، والطبيعة الخلابة، وحفاوة الضيافة.
الدور السعودي إقليميًا ودوليًا
وعن الدور السياسي والدبلوماسي للمملكة، وصف السفير السريلانكي السعودية بالفاعل الرئيس على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، وهي تتبنى نهجًا متوازنًا يسهم في تعزيز الحوار وخفض التوترات ودعم الاستقرار. واشار إلى أن دور المملكة في استقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية، ينعكس إيجابًا على دول جنوب آسيا، ويدعم مسارات التنمية فيها.
ويؤكد السفير السريلانكي، أن الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية تمثل أولوية رئيسية لعمل السفارة في الرياض خلال المرحلة القادمة، إلى جانب المهمات القنصلية والتواصل السياسي. وتشمل هذه الأولويات تعزيز التجارة والاستثمار والسياحة، ودعم المصدّرين السريلانكيين، واستقطاب الاستثمارات السعودية، إضافة إلى الاهتمام بالدبلوماسية العمالية والتواصل الثقافي وخدمة الجالية.
رسالة للمستثمرين السعوديين
وفي ختام حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، وجّه السفير السريلانكي، رسالة إلى رجال الأعمال والمستثمرين السعوديين، مؤكدًا أن سريلانكا منفتحة وجاهزة لبناء شراكات طويلة الأمد مع المملكة، وأن التوقيت الحالي مناسب في ظل مسار التعافي الاقتصادي والإصلاحات الجارية. وأشار إلى ما تتمتع به سريلانكا من موقع إستراتيجي في المحيط الهندي، وقوة عاملة متعلمة، وبيئة أعمال آخذة في التحسن، مع فرص استثمارية واسعة في الطاقة والبنية التحتية والسياحة والخدمات اللوجستية والزراعة والصناعة، مؤكدًا استعداد السفارة لتقديم الدعم والتسهيلات، للمستثمرين السعوديين في جميع مراحل الاستثمار، بما يضمن شراكات ناجحة ومستدامة تخدم مصالح البلدين
The Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom, Ambassador Amir Ajwad Omar Liby, described the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Sri Lanka as friendly and historic, witnessing steady and continuous development, based on mutual respect and shared values, along with a commitment to enhancing cooperation in various sectors. He pointed out that political communication between the two countries is characterized by positivity and constructiveness, through regular exchanges of visits and close coordination at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels.
He noted that the areas of cooperation between the two countries include labor and human resources, trade and investment, energy, tourism, in addition to humanitarian assistance, emphasizing that the Kingdom is one of Sri Lanka's key partners in the field of employment, as Sri Lankan labor contributes positively to the Saudi economy. At a time when trade cooperation, especially in tea, food products, construction materials, and services, is witnessing significant expansion, interest in investment opportunities in infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics services, and tourism is also increasing, in line with Vision 2030 and Sri Lanka's development priorities.
The ambassador Liby pointed out that last year marked the commemoration of the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is an important milestone to review the long-standing relations and to chart a roadmap for future cooperation. A coordination mechanism was also established between the foreign ministries, with its first meeting scheduled to be held soon, in addition to the qualitative momentum added to bilateral relations by the visit of the Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labor, and Tourism to the Kingdom in November 2025.
A Broader Economic Partnership
Regarding the prospects of economic partnership between the two countries, the Sri Lankan ambassador told “Okaz”: the future vision is based on elevating relations from their traditional framework to a more diversified partnership based on investment and achieving mutual benefits.
In addition to trade and labor, the upcoming phase should focus on investment, technology transfer, and creating long-term value, in line with Vision 2030 and Sri Lanka's national development priorities.
The energy sector, especially renewable energy such as solar and wind energy, is among the most promising sectors for Saudi investors, along with infrastructure development, including ports, logistics service centers, airports, and urban development. The tourism and hospitality sector also stands out, especially with the growing demand for high-quality tourism that meets tourism requirements, in addition to opportunities in agricultural business, food security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, information technology, education, and value-added manufacturing industries.
In this context, Ambassador Liby mentioned the establishment of a joint business council between the Saudi Chambers of Commerce and the Sri Lankan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as a pivotal step to enhance business relations. The year 2025 also witnessed growth in trade exchange, with an expansion of the presence of Sri Lankan companies at trade fairs held in the Kingdom, and an increase in Sri Lanka's exports to the Saudi market.
Cooperation in Energy
Regarding energy, Ambassador Liby stated that Sri Lanka views the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a responsible global leader in this sector, given its role in stabilizing energy markets and enhancing global supply security. The Kingdom's efforts in transformation and diversifying energy sources under Vision 2030 are widely appreciated in Sri Lanka.
The Sri Lankan ambassador confirms that there are real opportunities for cooperation in both traditional and renewable energy sectors, whether in oil supply, refining, and storage, or in solar energy, wind energy, green hydrogen, and energy efficiency projects, through joint ventures, technology transfer, and long-term investments.
Developing the Skills of Sri Lankan Labor
Regarding Sri Lankan labor in Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Liby stated that labor represents a fundamental pillar in bilateral relations and receives special attention in terms of skill development. The embassy, in collaboration with Saudi authorities and Sri Lankan institutions, works to align training programs with the needs of the Saudi market, through pre-departure training in construction, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, and domestic services, in addition to language training, cultural orientation, and awareness of regulations and workplace standards.
The embassy also supports bilateral dialogue on skill certifications and recognition of qualifications, encouraging initiatives for skill enhancement and rehabilitation within the Kingdom, enabling Sri Lankan labor to transition to higher-value and more specialized jobs.
New Horizons for International Partnerships
The Sri Lankan ambassador considered that Vision 2030 has fundamentally reshaped the Saudi economy by diversifying income sources, empowering the private sector, and opening new horizons for international partnerships.
Sri Lanka sees this transformation as an important opportunity to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation to include dynamic sectors such as infrastructure, tourism, logistics services, renewable energy, digital transformation, and human capital development.
Tourism... A Safe and Rich Experience
Regarding tourism, the Sri Lankan ambassador points to an increasing trend to enhance mutual tourism, supported by improved air connectivity and joint promotional efforts.
He stated: Sri Lanka offers a tourism infrastructure that includes hotels, resorts, and transportation with international standards, with special attention to family-friendly tourism that meets tourism requirements.
He emphasizes that Sri Lanka is a safe and welcoming destination, providing a cultural experience that combines rich heritage, UNESCO-listed sites, stunning nature, and warm hospitality.
The Saudi Role Regionally and Internationally
Regarding the political and diplomatic role of the Kingdom, the Sri Lankan ambassador described Saudi Arabia as a key player on both the regional and international stages, adopting a balanced approach that contributes to enhancing dialogue, reducing tensions, and supporting stability. He pointed out that the Kingdom's role in stabilizing global energy markets positively reflects on South Asian countries and supports their development paths.
The Sri Lankan ambassador confirms that economic diplomacy represents a key priority for the embassy's work in Riyadh during the upcoming phase, alongside consular missions and political communication. These priorities include enhancing trade, investment, and tourism, supporting Sri Lankan exporters, attracting Saudi investments, in addition to focusing on labor diplomacy, cultural communication, and serving the community.
A Message to Saudi Investors
In conclusion of his talk to “Okaz”, the Sri Lankan ambassador sent a message to Saudi businessmen and investors, emphasizing that Sri Lanka is open and ready to build long-term partnerships with the Kingdom, and that the current timing is suitable in light of the economic recovery path and ongoing reforms. He pointed to Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean, an educated workforce, and an improving business environment, with wide investment opportunities in energy, infrastructure, tourism, logistics, agriculture, and industry, confirming the embassy's readiness to provide support and facilitation for Saudi investors at all stages of investment, ensuring successful and sustainable partnerships that serve the interests of both countries.