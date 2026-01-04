وصف سفير جمهورية سريلانكا لدى المملكة السفير أمير أجود عمر ليبي، العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة وسريلانكا بالودّية والعريقة، التي تشهد تطورًا مطّردًا ومتواصلًا، وتقوم على الاحترام المتبادل والقيم المشتركة، إلى جانب الالتزام بتعزيز التعاون في مختلف القطاعات، مشيرًا إلى تميّز التواصل السياسي بين البلدين بالإيجابية والبناء، من خلال تبادل الزيارات بانتظام، والتنسيق الوثيق على المستويات الثنائية والإقليمية ومتعددة الأطراف.

لافتاً إلى أن مجالات التعاون بين البلدين تشمل العمل والموارد البشرية، والتجارة والاستثمار، والطاقة، والسياحة، إضافة إلى المساعدات الإنسانية، مؤكداً بأن المملكة من الشركاء الرئيسيين لسريلانكا في مجال التوظيف، إذ تساهم العمالة السريلانكية بشكل إيجابي في الاقتصاد السعودي، في وقت يشهد فيه التعاون التجاري، لا سيما في الشاي والمنتجات الغذائية ومواد البناء والخدمات، توسعًا ملحوظًا، كما يتزايد الاهتمام بفرص الاستثمار في البنية التحتية، والطاقة المتجددة والخدمات اللوجستية والسياحة، بما يتماشى مع رؤية 2030 وأولويات التنمية في سريلانكا.

وأشار السفير ليبي، إلى أن العام الماضي شهد إحياء الذكرى الخمسين لإقامة العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين، وهي محطة مهمة لاستعراض مسيرة العلاقات الممتدة، ورسم خارطة طريق للتعاون المستقبلي، كما أُنشئت آلية تنسيقية بين وزارتي الخارجية، من المقرر عقد اجتماعها الأول قريبًا، إلى جانب ما أضافته زيارة وزير الخارجية والتوظيف الخارجي والسياحة في سريلانكا إلى المملكة في نوفمبر 2025، من زخم نوعي للعلاقات الثنائية.

شراكة اقتصادية أوسع

وحول آفاق الشراكة الاقتصادية بين البلدين، قال سفير سيرلانكا لـ«عكاظ»: الرؤية المستقبلية تقوم على الارتقاء بالعلاقات من إطارها التقليدي إلى شراكة أكثر تنوعًا قائمة على الاستثمار وتحقيق المنافع المتبادلة.

فإلى جانب التجارة والعمالة، ينبغي أن تركز المرحلة القادمة على الاستثمار ونقل التكنولوجيا وخلق قيمة طويلة الأمد، بما يتوافق مع رؤية 2030 وأولويات التنمية الوطنية في سريلانكا.

ويعدّ قطاع الطاقة، ولا سيما الطاقة المتجددة مثل الطاقة الشمسية وطاقة الرياح، من أبرز القطاعات الواعدة للمستثمرين السعوديين، إلى جانب تطوير البنية التحتية بما يشمل الموانئ ومراكز الخدمات اللوجستية والمطارات والتنمية الحضرية. كما يبرز قطاع السياحة والضيافة، خصوصًا مع تنامي الطلب على السياحة عالية الجودة والمتوافقة مع متطلبات السياحة، إضافة إلى فرص في الأعمال الزراعية والأمن الغذائي، والرعاية الصحية، والصناعات الدوائية، وتقنية المعلومات، والتعليم، والصناعات التحويلية ذات القيمة المضافة.

وفي هذا الإطار، أشار السفير ليبي، إلى إنشاء مجلس أعمال مشترك بين اتحاد الغرف السعودية واتحاد غرف التجارة والصناعة في سريلانكا، بوصفه خطوة مفصلية لتعزيز علاقات الأعمال. كما شهد عام 2025، نموًا في التبادل التجاري، مع توسع حضور الشركات السريلانكية في المعارض التجارية المقامة في المملكة، وارتفاع صادرات سريلانكا إلى السوق السعودي.

التعاون في الطاقة

وفي ما يتعلق بالطاقة، قال السفير ليبي، تنظر سريلانكا إلى المملكة العربية السعودية بوصفها قائدًا عالميًا مسؤولًا في هذا القطاع، لما تضطلع به من دور في استقرار أسواق الطاقة وتعزيز أمن الإمدادات عالميًا. وتحظى جهود المملكة في التحول وتنويع مصادر الطاقة ضمن رؤية 2030 بتقدير واسع في سريلانكا.

ويؤكد السفير السريلانكي، وجود فرص حقيقية للتعاون في مجالي الطاقة التقليدية والمتجددة، سواءً في إمدادات النفط والتكرير والتخزين، أو في مشروعات الطاقة الشمسية وطاقة الرياح والهيدروجين الأخضر وكفاءة الطاقة، من خلال مشاريع مشتركة ونقل للتكنولوجيا واستثمارات طويلة الأجل.

تطوير مهارات العمالة السريلانكية

وعن العمالة السريلانكية في السعودية، قال السفير ليبي، تمثل العمالة ركيزة أساسية في العلاقات الثنائية، وتحظى باهتمام خاص من حيث تطوير مهاراتها. وتعمل السفارة، بالتعاون مع الجهات السعودية والمؤسسات السريلانكية، على مواءمة برامج التدريب مع احتياجات السوق السعودي، من خلال التدريب قبل السفر في مجالات البناء والرعاية الصحية والضيافة وتقنية المعلومات والخدمات المنزلية، إضافة إلى التدريب اللغوي والتوجيه الثقافي والتوعية بالأنظمة ومعايير بيئة العمل.

كما تدعم السفارة الحوار الثنائي بشأن شهادات المهارات والاعتراف بالمؤهلات، وتشجع مبادرات رفع المهارات وإعادة التأهيل داخل المملكة، بما يمكّن العمالة السريلانكية من الانتقال إلى وظائف أعلى قيمة وأكثر تخصصًا.

آفاق جديدة للشراكات الدولية

واعتبر السفير السريلانكي، أن رؤية 2030 أعادت تشكيل الاقتصاد السعودي بشكل جذري، من خلال تنويع مصادر الدخل وتمكين القطاع الخاص وفتح آفاق جديدة للشراكات الدولية.

وترى سريلانكا في هذا التحول فرصة مهمة لتوسيع نطاق التعاون الثنائي، ليشمل قطاعات ديناميكية مثل البنية التحتية والسياحة والخدمات اللوجستية، والطاقة المتجددة والتحول الرقمي وتنمية رأس المال البشري.

السياحة.. تجربة آمنة وغنية

وفي ما يخص السياحة، يشير السفير السريلانكي إلى وجود توجه متزايد لتعزيز السياحة المتبادلة، مدعومًا بتحسن الربط الجوي والجهود الترويجية المشتركة.

وقال: تقدم سريلانكا بنية سياحية تشمل فنادق ومنتجعات ووسائل نقل بمعايير دولية، مع اهتمام خاص بالسياحة المناسبة للعائلات والمتوافقة مع متطلبات السياحة.

ويؤكد، أن سريلانكا وجهة آمنة ومرحِّبة، وتوفر تجربة ثقافية تجمع بين التراث العريق، والمواقع المدرجة على قائمة اليونسكو، والطبيعة الخلابة، وحفاوة الضيافة.

الدور السعودي إقليميًا ودوليًا

وعن الدور السياسي والدبلوماسي للمملكة، وصف السفير السريلانكي السعودية بالفاعل الرئيس على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، وهي تتبنى نهجًا متوازنًا يسهم في تعزيز الحوار وخفض التوترات ودعم الاستقرار. واشار إلى أن دور المملكة في استقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية، ينعكس إيجابًا على دول جنوب آسيا، ويدعم مسارات التنمية فيها.

ويؤكد السفير السريلانكي، أن الدبلوماسية الاقتصادية تمثل أولوية رئيسية لعمل السفارة في الرياض خلال المرحلة القادمة، إلى جانب المهمات القنصلية والتواصل السياسي. وتشمل هذه الأولويات تعزيز التجارة والاستثمار والسياحة، ودعم المصدّرين السريلانكيين، واستقطاب الاستثمارات السعودية، إضافة إلى الاهتمام بالدبلوماسية العمالية والتواصل الثقافي وخدمة الجالية.

رسالة للمستثمرين السعوديين

وفي ختام حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، وجّه السفير السريلانكي، رسالة إلى رجال الأعمال والمستثمرين السعوديين، مؤكدًا أن سريلانكا منفتحة وجاهزة لبناء شراكات طويلة الأمد مع المملكة، وأن التوقيت الحالي مناسب في ظل مسار التعافي الاقتصادي والإصلاحات الجارية. وأشار إلى ما تتمتع به سريلانكا من موقع إستراتيجي في المحيط الهندي، وقوة عاملة متعلمة، وبيئة أعمال آخذة في التحسن، مع فرص استثمارية واسعة في الطاقة والبنية التحتية والسياحة والخدمات اللوجستية والزراعة والصناعة، مؤكدًا استعداد السفارة لتقديم الدعم والتسهيلات، للمستثمرين السعوديين في جميع مراحل الاستثمار، بما يضمن شراكات ناجحة ومستدامة تخدم مصالح البلدين