The Secretary of the Hail Region, Engineer Sultan Al-Zaydi, revealed that the value of investment contracts in the region exceeded 3.4 billion riyals during 2025, recording a growth rate of ten times compared to 2021, in a transformation that reflects an economic repositioning of the city and its transition to a more mature phase in the urban development model.

Al-Zaydi explained to "Okaz": that this growth was achieved as a result of improving the efficiency of the regulatory environment and accelerating licensing procedures, in addition to enhancing the readiness of municipal assets for investment, which contributed to reducing the cost of investment entry and enhancing the attractiveness of the local market for the private sector, and increasing the level of confidence in the sustainability of the opportunities presented.

He added that the doubling of investment size was linked to an increase in the turnover rate of municipal assets and improved land use indicators, along with the stability of operational policies, which supported long-term investment flows instead of relying on short-term or seasonal projects.

He pointed out that quality of life projects, including the addition of more than four million square meters of green spaces, contributed to improving urban attraction and increasing the economic value of residential neighborhoods, which reflects on indirect investment activity and urban productivity in the medium term.

On the institutional side, Al-Zaydi stated that the municipality achieved the King Abdulaziz Quality Award at the bronze level, in addition to winning the Digital Government Award for the "Drobna" initiative, reflecting the improvement in the maturity of operational governance and the alignment of digital transformation with investment and service objectives.

From an economic perspective, the announced growth rate of ten times means that the value of investment contracts in 2021 was at levels close to 340 million riyals, indicating that what Hail witnessed over four years was not a limited gradual expansion, but rather a transition from a low investment base to a financially repriced urban market.

This transformation reflects a decrease in regulatory risks and an increase in the clarity of returns, which are factors that drive capital to increase its long-term commitment, and it indicates the transition of municipal assets from being low-yield operational assets to investment assets capable of generating more stable and predictable cash flows.

Financially, the difference between investment levels in 2021 and exceeding 3.4 billion riyals in 2025 expresses a change in the economic function of the city, from a city receiving limited-size investments to a city that possesses a portfolio of assets capable of being recycled, expanded, and maximizing value, thereby enhancing Hail's position as an emerging investment destination within the urban economy of the Kingdom.