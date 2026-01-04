كشف أمين منطقة حائل المهندس سلطان الزايدي، أن قيمة العقود الاستثمارية في المنطقة تجاوزت 3.4 مليار ريال خلال 2025م، مسجلة نمواً بمعدل عشرة أضعاف مقارنة بعام 2021م، في تحول يعكس إعادة تموضع اقتصادي للمدينة وانتقالها إلى مرحلة أكثر نضجاً في نموذج التنمية الحضرية

وأوضح الزايدي لـ«عكاظ»: أن النمو تحقق نتيجة تحسن كفاءة البيئة التنظيمية وتسريع إجراءات الترخيص، إلى جانب رفع جاهزية الأصول البلدية للاستثمار، ما أسهم في خفض كلفة الدخول الاستثماري وتعزيز جاذبية السوق المحلي للقطاع الخاص، ورفع مستوى الثقة في استدامة الفرص المطروحة.

وأضاف أن تضاعف حجم الاستثمار ارتبط بارتفاع معدل تدوير الأصول البلدية وتحسن مؤشرات استخدام الأراضي، إلى جانب استقرار السياسات التشغيلية، وهو ما دعم تدفقات استثمارية طويلة الأجل بدلاً من الاعتماد على مشاريع قصيرة الأجل أو موسمية.

وأشار إلى أن مشاريع جودة الحياة، بما في ذلك إضافة أكثر من أربعة ملايين متر مربع من المسطحات الخضراء، أسهمت في تحسين الجذب الحضري ورفع القيمة الاقتصادية للمجاورات السكنية، بما ينعكس على النشاط الاستثماري غير المباشر وعلى الإنتاجية الحضرية على المدى المتوسط.

وفي الجانب المؤسسي، قال الزايدي: إن الأمانة حققت جائزة الملك عبدالعزيز للجودة بالمستوى البرونزي، إضافة إلى الفوز بجائزة الحكومة الرقمية عن مبادرة «دروبنا»، بما يعكس تحسن نضج الحوكمة التشغيلية ومواءمة التحول الرقمي مع مستهدفات الاستثمار والخدمة.

ومن منظور اقتصادي، فإن النمو المعلن بمعدل عشرة أضعاف يعني أن قيمة العقود الاستثمارية في عام 2021 كانت عند مستويات تقارب 340 مليون ريال، ما يوضح أن ما شهدته حائل خلال أربع سنوات لم يكن توسعاً تدريجياً محدوداً، بل كان انتقالاً من قاعدة استثمارية منخفضة إلى سوق حضري أعيد تسعيره مالياً.

ويعكس هذا التحول انخفاضاً في المخاطر التنظيمية وارتفاعاً في وضوح العائد، وهي عوامل تدفع رأس المال إلى زيادة التزامه طويل الأجل، كما يشير إلى انتقال الأصول البلدية من كونها أصولاً تشغيلية منخفضة العائد إلى أصول استثمارية قادرة على توليد تدفقات نقدية أكثر استقراراً وقابلية للتنبؤ.

مالياً، فإن الفارق بين مستويات الاستثمار في 2021م، وتجاوزها 3.4 مليار ريال في 2025م، يعبّر عن تغير في وظيفة المدينة الاقتصادية، من مدينة تستقبل استثمارات محدودة الحجم إلى مدينة تمتلك محفظة أصول قابلة للتدوير، والتوسع، وتعظيم القيمة، بما يعزز موقع حائل كوجهة استثمارية صاعدة ضمن الاقتصاد الحضري للمملكة.