في مشهد يعكس عمق الارتباط بالموروث الثقافي، لفتت طفلات الأنظار خلال فعالية «هذه جازان» بارتدائهن الأزياء التراثية، مجسّدات لوحة إنسانية تجمع بين أصالة الماضي وثقة الحاضر، في رسالة تعبّر عن استمرارية الهوية نحو المستقبل وهن يقمن بعملية الطحن التي تعد إحدى العادات التي كانت هي الأساس في الحياة في الماضي.

«هذه جازان».. طفلات يرتدين الأزياء التراثية ويحيين ذكريات الماضي

وشكّلت مشاركة الطفلات إحدى أبرز محطات الفعالية، حيث عبّرت إطلالاتهن عن تنوّع الإرث الثقافي في منطقة جازان، وأسهمت في تعزيز قيم الانتماء والاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية لدى الأجيال الناشئة وهن يطحنّ مستعملات المطحنة والوردي والخضير وحب الذرة.

«هذه جازان».. طفلات يرتدين الأزياء التراثية ويحيين ذكريات الماضي

وتجول الزوار في ركن محافظة الطوال واستمعوا لشرح مفصل عن المحافظة وما يوجد فيها من فعاليات، واستمع الزوار لنبذة عن المحافظة وما يتبعها من قرى ومركز وكذلك نبذة عن التغطيات الإعلامية المنفذة، وأُعجب الزوار بما شاهدوا من حرف يدوية وأعمال رائعة تحكي أصالة الماضي.