«هذه جازان».. طفلات يرتدين الأزياء التراثية ويحيين ذكريات الماضي

In a scene that reflects the deep connection to cultural heritage, young girls caught attention during the "This is Jazan" event by wearing traditional outfits, embodying a human tableau that combines the authenticity of the past with the confidence of the present, in a message that expresses the continuity of identity towards the future as they engage in the grinding process, which was one of the fundamental customs in life in the past.

The participation of the young girls was one of the most prominent highlights of the event, as their appearances expressed the diversity of the cultural heritage in the Jazan region, contributing to the enhancement of values of belonging and pride in national identity among the emerging generations as they grind the mill's tools, rose petals, greens, and corn grains.

Visitors toured the Al-Tawal governorate corner and listened to a detailed explanation about the governorate and the activities available there. They also heard a brief overview of the governorate, its villages, and centers, as well as a summary of the media coverage conducted, and the visitors were impressed by what they saw of handicrafts and wonderful works that narrate the authenticity of the past.