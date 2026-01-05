Saudi Arabia continues its efforts as the leader of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, supporting the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government in facing the rebellion of the Southern Transitional Council, which has exercised all kinds of chaos in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra without regard for the calls and agreements made, which included handing over all the camps it previously controlled in the two governorates to the legitimate National Shield Forces.

Despite the calls directed to the Southern Transitional Council to reach solutions that spare Yemen the horrors of wars and conflicts, and ensure security and stability, the council continued its rebellion both politically and militarily until it was decisively confronted by the Yemeni legitimacy, which allowed sufficient time for de-escalation efforts before regaining control over the camps in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, pushing them back to where they came from through a swift military operation that revealed the illusion and weakness of the Southern Transitional Council, which not only escalated militarily but also resorted to closing Aden Airport in an act that demonstrates its rebellion against legitimacy. It even went further by announcing a transitional period in a move that contradicts international norms and laws, proving Aidarus al-Zoubaidi's confusion, as events have shown that he seeks to achieve his own interests at the expense of the southern cause, which he has used as a pretext to implement foreign agendas that align with his delusional ambitions.

The Southern Transitional Council had no choice but to comply with the decisions made by the Presidential Leadership Council, by announcing its participation in the conference hosted by Riyadh, which gathers southern components, forces, and figures without exception to discuss the southern cause that Aidarus al-Zoubaidi has distorted and exploited solely to achieve his interests at the expense of the southern people, who see in Saudi Arabia the support needed to realize their hopes and aspirations.

The hosting of the southern conference in Riyadh comes to grant it regional credibility, contributing to the protection of the southern governorates from any wars or internal conflicts, ensuring fair solutions, and achieving the hopes and aspirations of the southerners.