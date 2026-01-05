تواصل السعودية كقائدة لتحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن جهودها الداعمة لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة اليمنية في مواجهة تمرد المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، الذي مارس كل أنواع العربدة في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة دون مراعاة للدعوات، وما تم الاتفاق عليه والمتضمن تسليمه لجميع المعسكرات التي سبق أن سيطر عليها في المحافظتين لقوات درع الوطن الشرعية.

ورغم النداءات التي وجهت للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي من أجل التوصل إلى حلول تجنب اليمن ويلات الحروب والصراعات، وبما يضمن استتباب الأمن والاستقرار.. إلا أن المجلس واصل تمرده سياسياً وعسكرياً إلى أن كسرت شوكته ومواجهته بحزم من قبل الشرعية اليمنية، التي أعطت الوقت الكافي لجهود التهدئة قبل أن تستعيد السيطرة على المعسكرات في حضرموت والمهرة، وإعادتها مدحورة من حيث أتت من خلال عملية عسكرية خاطفة كشفت وهم وضعف المجلس الانتقالي الذي لم يكتف بالتصعيد العسكري وإنما لجأ إلى إقفال مطار عدن في إجراء يبرهن تمرده على الشرعية، بل وتجاوز ذلك إلى إعلان فترة انتقالية في إجراء يخالف الأعراف والقوانين الدولية ويبرهن تخبط عيدروس الزبيدي، الذي برهنت الأحداث أنه يبحث عن تحقيق مصالحه الخاصة على حساب القضية الجنوبية التي اتخذها شماعة لتنفيذ أجندات خارجية تتفق مع طموحاته الوهمية.

لم يكن أمام المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي إلا الانصياع للقرارات التي اتخذها مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، من خلال إعلانه المشاركة في المؤتمر الذي تستضيفه الرياض ويجمع المكونات والقوى والشخصيات الجنوبية دون استثناء لمناقشة القضية الجنوبية التي شوهها عيدروس الزبيدي، واستغلها فقط لتحقيق مصالحه على حساب الشعب الجنوبي الذي يرى في السعودية العون في تحقيق آماله وتطلعاته.

تأتي استضافة الرياض للمؤتمر الجنوبي لتمنحه مصداقية إقليمية، وبما يسهم في حماية المحافظات الجنوبية من أي حروب أو صراعات داخلية، وبما يضمن حلولاً عادلة، وبما يحقق آمال وتطلعات الجنوبيين.