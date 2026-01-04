ينتظم اليوم (الأحد) نحو ستة ملايين من طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام في مدارس البنين والبنات بمناطق ومحافظات المملكة في لجان الاختبارات لأداء الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول للعام الدراسي الحالي للصفوف من الثالث الابتدائي حتى الثالث الثانوي وتستمر خمسة أيام.
وأكدت وزارة التعليم على ضرورة أن تجرى الاختبارات خلال اليوم الدراسي وإنهاء إجراءات تصحيح أوراق الإجابات والمراجعة النهائية ورصد الدرجات في نظام «نور» الإلكتروني أولاً بأول، تمهيداً لإعلان النتائج النهائية بنهاية دوام الخميس القادم وقبل تمتع الطلاب والطالبات بإجازة منتصف العام الدراسي التي تمتد لمدة تسعة أيام.
وأدرجت الوزارة أيقونة حرمان الطلاب والطالبات لمن بلغ غيابهم 18 يوماً بغير عذر خلال العام الدراسي وذلك عبر نظام نور.
إلى ذلك تسببت الأجواء الباردة التي تعيشها بعض مناطق ومحافظات المملكة في تأجيل بداية الاختبارات، إذ قررت إدارة تعليم الرياض بداية الاختبارات النهائية في المدارس عند الـ9 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم تبوك عند الـ10 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم حائل عند الـ10 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم منطقة الحدود الشمالية عند الـ10 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم القصيم عند الـ8 صباحاً.
Today (Sunday), around six million male and female students in general education are participating in the examination committees in boys' and girls' schools across various regions and governorates of the Kingdom to take the written exams for the end of the first semester of the current academic year, for grades ranging from third elementary to third secondary, which will last for five days.
The Ministry of Education emphasized the necessity for the exams to be conducted during the school day and for the procedures of correcting answer sheets, final review, and recording grades in the "Noor" electronic system to be completed continuously, in preparation for announcing the final results by the end of the workday next Thursday, before students enjoy the mid-year vacation that lasts for nine days.
The ministry has included an icon for denying students who have been absent for 18 days without an excuse during the academic year through the Noor system.
Additionally, the cold weather experienced in some regions and governorates of the Kingdom has caused a delay in the start of the exams. The Riyadh Education Administration decided to begin the final exams in schools at 9 AM, the Tabuk Education Administration at 10 AM, the Hail Education Administration at 10 AM, the Northern Borders Education Administration at 10 AM, and the Qassim Education Administration at 8 AM.