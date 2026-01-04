ينتظم اليوم (الأحد) نحو ستة ملايين من طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام في مدارس البنين والبنات بمناطق ومحافظات المملكة في لجان الاختبارات لأداء الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول للعام الدراسي الحالي للصفوف من الثالث الابتدائي حتى الثالث الثانوي وتستمر خمسة أيام.

وأكدت وزارة التعليم على ضرورة أن تجرى الاختبارات خلال اليوم الدراسي وإنهاء إجراءات تصحيح أوراق الإجابات والمراجعة النهائية ورصد الدرجات في نظام «نور» الإلكتروني أولاً بأول، تمهيداً لإعلان النتائج النهائية بنهاية دوام الخميس القادم وقبل تمتع الطلاب والطالبات بإجازة منتصف العام الدراسي التي تمتد لمدة تسعة أيام.

وأدرجت الوزارة أيقونة حرمان الطلاب والطالبات لمن بلغ غيابهم 18 يوماً بغير عذر خلال العام الدراسي وذلك عبر نظام نور.

إلى ذلك تسببت الأجواء الباردة التي تعيشها بعض مناطق ومحافظات المملكة في تأجيل بداية الاختبارات، إذ قررت إدارة تعليم الرياض بداية الاختبارات النهائية في المدارس عند الـ9 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم تبوك عند الـ10 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم حائل عند الـ10 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم منطقة الحدود الشمالية عند الـ10 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم القصيم عند الـ8 صباحاً.