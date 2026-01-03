أثارت ظاهرة غامضة تتمثل في ظهور «وحل وردي اللون» على شواطئ منعزلة في تسمانيا بأستراليا مخاوف واسعة بشأن احتمال حدوث إزهار طحلبي ضار، بينما تؤكد السلطات أن مثل هذه الظواهر طبيعية في الأساس.

ظهر الوحل الوردي لأول مرة صباح أمس (الجمعة) على امتداد شاطئ راندالز باي، الواقع على بعد نحو 60 كيلومتراً جنوب هوبارت، كما سُجلت حالات مشابهة في أجزاء من شاطئ ليتل رورينغ بيتش في قناة دينتركاستو، وخليج ليتل تايلورز باي.

ظاهرة طبيعية

وقامت السلطات الأسترالية بجمع عينات من الوحل وتسليمها إلى هيئة حماية البيئة في تسمانيا لإجراء التحاليل اللازمة، وأوضح متحدث باسم إدارة الموارد الطبيعية والبيئة في تسمانيا أن «الإزهارات الطحلبية ظاهرة طبيعية تحدث استجابة لتغيرات في المغذيات أو درجة الحرارة أو الأمطار أو الإضاءة».

وأضاف: «تُعرف أحياناً بالمد الأحمر أو الوردي، لأنها تحول لون المياه، وليس كلها ضارة؛ فبعض الأنواع تشكل مصدر طاقة رئيسياً في السلسلة الغذائية البحرية».

بريق البحر السبب

وأشار المتحدث إلى أن السبب الأكثر شيوعاً للمد الأحمر في مياه تسمانيا هو العوالق النباتية البحرية المعروفة باسم «نوكتيلوكا سينتيلانس» (Noctiluca scintillans)، والتي تُلقب بـ«بريق البحر»، وتسبب عروضاً ضوئية بيولوجية مذهلة ليلاً.

رغم أن الإزهارات الطحلبية طبيعية، إلا أن تكرارها زاد في السنوات الأخيرة، جزئياً بسبب تغير المناخ والتلوث الذي يؤدي إلى مياه غنية بالمغذيات، مما يساعد على انتشار سريع للدينوفلاجيلات (نوع من العوالق النباتية تعمل عادة كمنظفات للمحيطات).

الإزهار الطحلبي وقتل الكائنات البحرية

وفي حالات الإزهار الشديد، يمكن أن يؤدي إلى اضطراب التوازن البيئي، وقتل الكائنات البحرية أو خنقها، مما يوفر مزيداً من المغذيات للإزهار.

وشهدت جنوب أستراليا مؤخراً إزهاراً طحلبياً مدمراً بعد موجات حرارة بحرية، امتد على آلاف الكيلومترات المربعة، وتسبب في تهيج عيون السباحين وسعال حاد، وربما قتل نحو 250 ألف حيوان بحري من 400 نوع مختلف.

وقالت عالمة البيئة الاستوائية فيث كولمان، التي شاركت في التحقيق في إزهار جنوب أستراليا، إن الصور من تسمانيا تشير إلى أن النوع الأرجح هو نوكتيلوكا سينتيلانس.

تهديد للثروة السمكية

وأضافت: «شهدت تسمانيا الكثير من هذه الإزهارات مؤخراً»، مشيرة إلى أن هذا النوع لا ينتج سموماً مثل ذلك في جنوب أستراليا، لكنه يتغذى على اللافقاريات الصغيرة وبيض الأسماك، مما يهدد الأسماك والقشريات بشكل أساسي.

من جانبها، أكدت عالمة البحار ليلي هينلي، الناشطة في جمعية «جيران تربية الأسماك» التي جمعت العينات، أن الإزهار المشتبه به «نما بشكل ملحوظ» خلال الـ12 ساعة الماضية، واتهمت صناعة تربية السلمون بأنها السبب الرئيسي، مستشهدة بحالات مشابهة في تشيلي، كما أعربت عن قلقها على السلامة العامة بعد شعورها بوخز في الذراعين والوجه عند رذاذ المياه الملوثة.

فيما أفادت مؤسسة بوب براون البيئية بغسل جثث أخطبوطات وخيار بحر ميت على الشواطئ، ووصف الناشط البيئي المخضرم بوب براون الوضع بـ«طوارئ بيئية»، داعياً رئيس وزراء تسمانيا جيريمي روكليف إلى زيارة الموقع واتخاذ إجراءات حكومية فورية، محذراً من كارثة اقتصادية وبيئية محتملة.

وفي ردّه يوم السبت، نفى روكليف وجود أي صلة بين الإزهار وصناعة السلمون، مؤكداً الحاجة إلى اختبارات علمية قبل استخلاص استنتاجات، وقال: «يجب ضمان سلامة واستدامة مجاري المياه لدينا، فالشواطئ الـ1200 في تسمانيا هي أصولنا، وعلينا أن نضمن تعايش المجتمع والصناعة بشكل فعال ومستدام».