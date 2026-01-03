أثارت ظاهرة غامضة تتمثل في ظهور «وحل وردي اللون» على شواطئ منعزلة في تسمانيا بأستراليا مخاوف واسعة بشأن احتمال حدوث إزهار طحلبي ضار، بينما تؤكد السلطات أن مثل هذه الظواهر طبيعية في الأساس.
ظهر الوحل الوردي لأول مرة صباح أمس (الجمعة) على امتداد شاطئ راندالز باي، الواقع على بعد نحو 60 كيلومتراً جنوب هوبارت، كما سُجلت حالات مشابهة في أجزاء من شاطئ ليتل رورينغ بيتش في قناة دينتركاستو، وخليج ليتل تايلورز باي.
ظاهرة طبيعية
وقامت السلطات الأسترالية بجمع عينات من الوحل وتسليمها إلى هيئة حماية البيئة في تسمانيا لإجراء التحاليل اللازمة، وأوضح متحدث باسم إدارة الموارد الطبيعية والبيئة في تسمانيا أن «الإزهارات الطحلبية ظاهرة طبيعية تحدث استجابة لتغيرات في المغذيات أو درجة الحرارة أو الأمطار أو الإضاءة».
وأضاف: «تُعرف أحياناً بالمد الأحمر أو الوردي، لأنها تحول لون المياه، وليس كلها ضارة؛ فبعض الأنواع تشكل مصدر طاقة رئيسياً في السلسلة الغذائية البحرية».
بريق البحر السبب
وأشار المتحدث إلى أن السبب الأكثر شيوعاً للمد الأحمر في مياه تسمانيا هو العوالق النباتية البحرية المعروفة باسم «نوكتيلوكا سينتيلانس» (Noctiluca scintillans)، والتي تُلقب بـ«بريق البحر»، وتسبب عروضاً ضوئية بيولوجية مذهلة ليلاً.
رغم أن الإزهارات الطحلبية طبيعية، إلا أن تكرارها زاد في السنوات الأخيرة، جزئياً بسبب تغير المناخ والتلوث الذي يؤدي إلى مياه غنية بالمغذيات، مما يساعد على انتشار سريع للدينوفلاجيلات (نوع من العوالق النباتية تعمل عادة كمنظفات للمحيطات).
الإزهار الطحلبي وقتل الكائنات البحرية
وفي حالات الإزهار الشديد، يمكن أن يؤدي إلى اضطراب التوازن البيئي، وقتل الكائنات البحرية أو خنقها، مما يوفر مزيداً من المغذيات للإزهار.
وشهدت جنوب أستراليا مؤخراً إزهاراً طحلبياً مدمراً بعد موجات حرارة بحرية، امتد على آلاف الكيلومترات المربعة، وتسبب في تهيج عيون السباحين وسعال حاد، وربما قتل نحو 250 ألف حيوان بحري من 400 نوع مختلف.
وقالت عالمة البيئة الاستوائية فيث كولمان، التي شاركت في التحقيق في إزهار جنوب أستراليا، إن الصور من تسمانيا تشير إلى أن النوع الأرجح هو نوكتيلوكا سينتيلانس.
تهديد للثروة السمكية
وأضافت: «شهدت تسمانيا الكثير من هذه الإزهارات مؤخراً»، مشيرة إلى أن هذا النوع لا ينتج سموماً مثل ذلك في جنوب أستراليا، لكنه يتغذى على اللافقاريات الصغيرة وبيض الأسماك، مما يهدد الأسماك والقشريات بشكل أساسي.
من جانبها، أكدت عالمة البحار ليلي هينلي، الناشطة في جمعية «جيران تربية الأسماك» التي جمعت العينات، أن الإزهار المشتبه به «نما بشكل ملحوظ» خلال الـ12 ساعة الماضية، واتهمت صناعة تربية السلمون بأنها السبب الرئيسي، مستشهدة بحالات مشابهة في تشيلي، كما أعربت عن قلقها على السلامة العامة بعد شعورها بوخز في الذراعين والوجه عند رذاذ المياه الملوثة.
فيما أفادت مؤسسة بوب براون البيئية بغسل جثث أخطبوطات وخيار بحر ميت على الشواطئ، ووصف الناشط البيئي المخضرم بوب براون الوضع بـ«طوارئ بيئية»، داعياً رئيس وزراء تسمانيا جيريمي روكليف إلى زيارة الموقع واتخاذ إجراءات حكومية فورية، محذراً من كارثة اقتصادية وبيئية محتملة.
وفي ردّه يوم السبت، نفى روكليف وجود أي صلة بين الإزهار وصناعة السلمون، مؤكداً الحاجة إلى اختبارات علمية قبل استخلاص استنتاجات، وقال: «يجب ضمان سلامة واستدامة مجاري المياه لدينا، فالشواطئ الـ1200 في تسمانيا هي أصولنا، وعلينا أن نضمن تعايش المجتمع والصناعة بشكل فعال ومستدام».
A mysterious phenomenon characterized by the appearance of "pink slime" on isolated beaches in Tasmania, Australia, has raised widespread concerns about the potential for harmful algal blooms, while authorities confirm that such phenomena are fundamentally natural.
The pink slime first appeared yesterday morning (Friday) along Randalls Bay, located about 60 kilometers south of Hobart, with similar cases recorded in parts of Little Roaring Beach in the D'Entrecasteaux Channel and Little Taylors Bay.
Natural Phenomenon
The Australian authorities collected samples of the slime and submitted them to the Tasmanian Environment Protection Authority for necessary analyses. A spokesperson for the Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment explained that "algal blooms are a natural phenomenon that occurs in response to changes in nutrients, temperature, rainfall, or light."
He added: "They are sometimes referred to as red or pink tides because they change the color of the water, and not all of them are harmful; some species are a major energy source in the marine food chain."
Sea Sparkle as the Cause
The spokesperson noted that the most common cause of red tides in Tasmanian waters is a type of marine phytoplankton known as "Noctiluca scintillans," nicknamed "sea sparkle," which causes stunning bioluminescent displays at night.
Although algal blooms are natural, their frequency has increased in recent years, partly due to climate change and pollution that leads to nutrient-rich waters, facilitating the rapid spread of dinoflagellates (a type of phytoplankton that usually acts as ocean cleaners).
Algal Bloom and Marine Life Death
In cases of severe blooms, they can disrupt the ecological balance, killing or suffocating marine organisms, which in turn provides more nutrients for the bloom.
Recently, South Australia experienced a devastating algal bloom following marine heatwaves, covering thousands of square kilometers, causing irritation to swimmers' eyes and severe coughing, and potentially killing around 250,000 marine animals from 400 different species.
Tropical ecologist Faith Coleman, who participated in the investigation of the South Australian bloom, stated that images from Tasmania suggest that the likely species is Noctiluca scintillans.
Threat to Fishery Resources
She added: "Tasmania has seen many of these blooms recently," noting that this species does not produce toxins like those in South Australia, but it feeds on small invertebrates and fish eggs, primarily threatening fish and crustaceans.
For her part, marine scientist Lily Henley, an activist with the "Fish Farming Neighbors" association that collected the samples, confirmed that the suspected bloom "has grown significantly" over the past 12 hours, accusing the salmon farming industry of being the main cause, citing similar cases in Chile. She also expressed concern for public safety after feeling a tingling sensation in her arms and face from the contaminated water spray.
The Bob Brown Foundation reported the washing ashore of dead octopuses and sea cucumbers, with veteran environmental activist Bob Brown describing the situation as an "environmental emergency," urging Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff to visit the site and take immediate government action, warning of a potential economic and environmental disaster.
In his response on Saturday, Rockliff denied any connection between the bloom and the salmon industry, emphasizing the need for scientific testing before drawing conclusions. He stated: "We must ensure the safety and sustainability of our waterways; the 1,200 beaches in Tasmania are our assets, and we must ensure that the community and industry coexist effectively and sustainably."