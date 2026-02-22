The two Egyptian artists, Ghada Abdel Razek and Somaya El Khashab, have put an end to the controversy that recently arose regarding the nature of their relationship, following the circulation of statements interpreted as a sign of an old dispute dating back to the behind-the-scenes of the series "A'ilat Al-Hajj Metwally," before a public message clarified all speculations.

A Message of Love

It all began with a post on the "Instagram" app, where Somaya shared a photo of herself with Ghada, captioning it with a brief phrase: "I love you and happy birthday," in a clear gesture of affection that reaffirmed the depth of their relationship and closed the door on the interpretations that had circulated in recent days.

Statements That Brought Back the Behind-the-Scenes

The controversy escalated following Ghada's comments during her appearance on the show "Hebr Sery," where she touched on the behind-the-scenes of their joint work, discussing the differences in temperament on set, noting that Somaya tended to be calm and cool, while she herself was experiencing a state of tension during that period.

These statements brought back the atmosphere of filming the famous series and led some followers to interpret the scene as a hidden conflict, even though the discussion was framed within the context of reminiscing about professional memories.

Public Apology

During the same interview, Ghada Abdel Razek emphasized that she was unaware of any discomfort on Somaya's part, affirming her deep love for her and expressing her apology if her words had caused any unintended distress.

The message of apology was followed by a response of love, completing the scene of public reconciliation between two stars brought together by a prominent dramatic experience, with their only separation today being the efforts of social media, not actual events.