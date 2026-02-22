أنهت الفنانتان المصريتان غادة عبدالرازق وسمية الخشاب حالة الجدل التي أثيرت أخيراً حول طبيعة علاقتهما، بعد تداول تصريحات فُسِّرت على أنها مؤشر لخلاف قديم يعود إلى كواليس مسلسل «عائلة الحاج متولي»، قبل أن تحسم رسالة علنية كل التكهنات.

رسالة محبة

البداية كانت مع منشور عبر تطبيق «إنستغرام»، إذ نشرت سمية صورة تجمعها بغادة، وعلّقت بعبارة مقتضبة: «بحبك وكل سنة وانتي طيبة»، في إشارة ودّ واضحة أعادت التأكيد على عمق العلاقة بينهما، وأغلقت باب التأويلات التي انتشرت خلال الأيام الماضية.

تصريحات أعادت الكواليس

الجدل تصاعد عقب حديث غادة خلال استضافتها في برنامج «حبر سري»، حين تطرقت إلى كواليس العمل المشترك، وتحدثت عن اختلاف الطباع في موقع التصوير، مشيرة إلى أن سمية كانت تميل إلى الهدوء والبرود، بينما كانت هي تعيش حالة من التوتر في تلك الفترة.

تصريحات أعادت إلى الواجهة أجواء تصوير المسلسل الشهير، ودفعت بعض المتابعين إلى قراءة المشهد بوصفه خلافاً مكتوماً، رغم أن الحديث جاء في سياق استرجاع ذكريات مهنية.

اعتذار علني

وخلال اللقاء ذاته، شددت غادة عبدالرازق على أنها لم تكن تعلم بوجود أي انزعاج من جانب سمية، مؤكدة محبتها الكبيرة لها، ومبدية اعتذارها إذا كان كلامها قد تسبب في ضيق غير مقصود.

رسالة الاعتذار، تلاها ردّ المحبة، ليكتمل مشهد التصالح العلني بين نجمتين جمعتهما تجربة درامية بارزة، وتفرّقهما اليوم فقط اجتهادات مواقع التواصل، لا الوقائع.