‏ليست الدول مجرد نصوصٍ تُكتب في دفاتر التاريخ، بل لحظاتٌ تتجسد في فعلٍ حيٍّ، قد تختصره خطوة. وفي تاريخ المملكة العربية السعودية كانت بيعة أهل جدة عام 1344هـ لحظة اكتمالٍ لمعنى الدولة، لا بوصفها غلبةً سياسية، بل بوصفها عقدًا اجتماعيًا تأسس على الرضا والميثاق. وفي تلك اللحظة، لم يكن المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز –طيب الله ثراه– يرسخ سلطانًا بقدر ما كان يرسخ عهدًا، وقد تجسد ذلك في مشيه داخل جدة التاريخية بعد تلقي البيعة، في مسارٍ محدد أثبتناه بالوثائق والشواهد، حتى أُقر رسميًا عام 1439هـ بمشاركة جهاتٍ متعددة، ليغدو الطريق شاهدًا معتمدًا على لحظة التأسيس.

‏إن المشي ليس تفصيلًا عابرًا في المشهد، بل هو رسالة سياسية وأخلاقية؛ فالقائد الذي يمشي بين الناس يعلن أن الدولة ليست فوقهم بل معهم، وأن الشرعية ليست صكًا جامدًا بل علاقة حيّة تُعاش في الشارع كما تُعلن في المجالس. من هنا كان توثيق «ممشى المؤسس» فعلًا يتجاوز التسمية إلى صيانة الذاكرة الوطنية، لأن الجغرافيا إن لم تُقرأ ضاعت، وإن لم تُسمَّ ذابت في صمت المدن الحديثة.

‏ويأتي رمضان، شهر الغفران وتجديد العهود، ليمنح هذه الرمزية بُعدًا أعمق. ففي رمضان تُراجع الأمة نفسها، وتستحضر قيمها الأولى، وتعود إلى أصل المعنى. وليس من الوفاء أن نحتفي بيوم التأسيس في الخطاب، ثم نحجب أثر خطوته في الواقع. الوفاء الحقيقي أن نُشهِر طريق المؤسس، وأن نُعيد إليه حضوره الرمزي والفعلي، وأن نمارس المشي فيه كما مشى، لا أن نحوّل المسار عنه أو نُذيب معناه في ازدحام التنظيمات المؤقتة.

‏إن المشي في ممشى المؤسس في رمضان ليس نشاطًا عابرًا، بل هو استحضارٌ لمعنى البيعة الأولى في سياقٍ تعبديٍّ روحي؛ فكما يجدد الصائم نيته كل يوم، تجدد الأمة عهدها مع قيم تأسيسها. الطريق الذي شهد اكتمال الوحدة لا ينبغي أن يتحول إلى ذكرى هامشية، بل إلى مسارٍ حيٍّ يُزار، ويُروى، ويُعاش. إن الأمم التي تحفظ خطوات مؤسسيها في وجدانها ومساراتها هي الأمم التي تدرك أن الشرعية ليست ماضيًا يُستعاد، بل معنى يُمارس.

‏رمضان إذن ليس فقط شهر المغفرة، بل شهر الوفاء. ووفاء الدولة يبدأ من صيانة رموزها، ومن إبقاء الطريق الذي مشى فيه المؤسس ظاهرًا لا محجوبًا، مُشهَرًا لا مهمّشًا. لا تُحوِّلوا طريق المؤسس عنه، بل امشوا فيه؛ لأن الخطوة التي بدأت بها الدولة تستحق أن تبقى حيّة في ضمير الأمة كما بقي أثرها في التاريخ

