Countries are not merely texts written in history books; they are moments that manifest in a living action, which can be summarized in a single step. In the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the pledge of allegiance from the people of Jeddah in 1344 AH was a moment of completeness in the meaning of the state, not as a political dominance, but as a social contract established on consent and covenant. At that moment, the founder, King Abdulaziz – may God have mercy on him – was not so much establishing authority as he was establishing an era, and this was embodied in his walk through historic Jeddah after receiving the pledge, on a specific path that we have documented with evidence and testimonies, until it was officially recognized in 1439 AH with the participation of multiple entities, making the path an accredited witness to the moment of establishment.

The act of walking is not a fleeting detail in the scene; it is a political and moral message. A leader who walks among the people declares that the state is not above them but with them, and that legitimacy is not a static document but a living relationship experienced in the streets as it is proclaimed in councils. From here, documenting the "Path of the Founder" is an act that transcends mere naming to preserve national memory, for if geography is not read, it is lost, and if it is not named, it dissolves in the silence of modern cities.

Ramadan comes, the month of forgiveness and renewal of covenants, to give this symbolism a deeper dimension. In Ramadan, the nation reviews itself, recalls its foundational values, and returns to the essence of meaning. It is not faithful to celebrate the Day of Foundation in discourse, then obscure the impact of his step in reality. True fidelity is to proclaim the path of the founder, to restore his symbolic and actual presence, and to practice walking on it as he did, not to divert from the path or dilute its meaning in the bustle of temporary organizations.

Walking on the Path of the Founder in Ramadan is not a fleeting activity; it is a revival of the meaning of the first pledge in a spiritual and worshipful context. Just as the fasting person renews their intention every day, the nation renews its covenant with the values of its foundation. The road that witnessed the completion of unity should not become a marginal memory but a vibrant path that is visited, narrated, and lived. Nations that preserve the steps of their founders in their consciousness and paths are the nations that understand that legitimacy is not a past to be reclaimed, but a meaning to be practiced.

Thus, Ramadan is not only a month of forgiveness but a month of fidelity. The fidelity of the state begins with preserving its symbols and keeping the path that the founder walked visible, not obscured, proclaimed, not marginalized. Do not divert from the path of the founder; walk on it, for the step with which the state began deserves to remain alive in the conscience of the nation as its impact remains in history.

