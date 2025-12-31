The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of the capital punishment against three citizens: Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Hussein Al Abu Abdullah, Mousa bin Jaafar bin Abdullah Al Sukhman, and Rida bin Ali bin Mahdi Al Ammar (Saudi nationals) for committing terrorist crimes that involved shooting at security personnel, vehicles, and security facilities, manufacturing explosives, and possessing weapons for terrorist purposes, as well as joining a foreign terrorist organization that aims to harm the security and safety of the Kingdom.

Thanks to God, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned individuals, and the investigation with them led to charges being filed against them for committing those crimes. They were referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to capital punishment. The ruling became final after being upheld by its authority, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The capital punishment was carried out today, Wednesday, 11 / 07 / 1447 AH, corresponding to 31 / 12 / 2025, in the Eastern Province.

The Ministry of Interior, in announcing this, reaffirms the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing the provisions of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe and violates their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who might contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.