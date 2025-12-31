أصدرت وزارة الداخلية اليوم بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا بثلاثة مواطنين هم أحمد بن محمد بن حسين آل أبو عبدالله وموسى بن جعفر بن عبدالله الصخمان ورضا بن علي بن مهدي آل عمار (سعوديي الجنسية) لإقدامهم على ارتكاب جرائم إرهابية تمثلت في إطلاق النار على رجال الأمن والمركبات والمقار الأمنية، وصناعة المتفجرات وحيازة الأسلحة لأغراض إرهابية، والانضمام إلى تنظيم إرهابي خارجي يستهدف الإضرار بأمن وسلامة المملكة.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهم عن توجيه الاتهام إليهم بارتكاب تلك الجرائم، وبإحالتهم إلى المحكمة المختصة صدر بحقهم حُكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليهم وقتلهم تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد تأييده من مرجعه، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل اليوم الأربعاء 11 / 07 / 1447هـ الموافق 31 / 12 / 2025 بالمنطقة الشرقية.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن عن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.