The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Wednesday) active winds that stir up dust and sand, limiting horizontal visibility in parts of the Makkah, Riyadh, Madinah, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, Northern Borders, Eastern Province, and Najran regions, extending to the eastern parts of the southwestern highlands of the Kingdom.

According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to southwesterly in the northern part and northerly to northwesterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of 15-30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds will be northwesterly at a speed of 25-50 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one and a half meters to two and a half meters, and the sea condition will be moderate to rough.