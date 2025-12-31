توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الأربعاء)، رياحًا نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، الرياض، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، الشرقية، ونجران تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشرقية من مرتفعات جنوب غرب المملكة.

ووفقًا للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الشمالي وشمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.

وعلى الخليج العربي ستكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية بسرعة 25-50 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج.