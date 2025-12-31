According to "Okaz," the Ministry of Justice has completed the arrangements for hearing cases to establish marriage contracts before personal status courts, to rectify marriage situations that were concluded without the permission of the competent authority where such permission is required.

According to sources, marriage contracts between a Saudi and a foreigner that were made without obtaining a permit will be addressed before personal status courts, and the Ministry of Justice has opened the door to rectify marriage contracts.

The decision aims to stabilize families and address some cases and issues related to the spouses, in addition to officially documenting marriage cases, and the consequences that arise therefrom according to the mechanisms established by the Ministry of Justice, in accordance with the personal status law. "Okaz" publishes the new rectification mechanism, and below are the details of the regulations regarding the marriage of a Saudi to a non-Saudi and a Saudi woman to a non-Saudi man, and the hearing of cases to establish marriage contracts that were concluded without the permission of the competent authority.

Article One:

The following terms - wherever they appear in these arrangements - shall have the meanings specified before each:

System: The personal status law.

Regulation: The regulation for the marriage of a Saudi to a non-Saudi and a Saudi woman to a non-Saudi man.

Article Two:

Without prejudice to the relevant statutory provisions, these arrangements apply to cases for establishing marriage contracts that were concluded in violation of the provisions of the regulation and the instructions issued regarding it.

Article Three:

For a case to establish a marriage contract that was concluded in violation of the provisions of the regulation to be accepted, it is required that a permit for its documentation be issued in accordance with the statutory provisions.

Article Four:

A case to establish a marriage contract shall not be accepted if one of the parties to the case belongs to the categories mentioned in Article One of the regulation, without providing proof of the issuance of acceptance to complete the procedures in accordance with the provisions of the regulation.

Article Five:

A case to establish a marriage contract shall not be accepted if one of the parties to the case is included under the provisions of Articles Nine and Eleven of the system.

Article Six:

Without prejudice to what is stated in Articles Four and Five of these arrangements, the competent administration at the Ministry of Justice shall be informed of the request to establish a marriage contract, and the Ministry of Interior shall be corresponded with to take whatever action it deems appropriate regarding this request.

Article Seven:

If the Ministry of Interior indicates the approval of the authorized person to document the marriage contract, the request shall be referred to the court to consider the case and decide it in accordance with the relevant statutory provisions.

Article Eight:

If the Ministry of Interior indicates that the authorized person did not approve the documentation of the marriage contract, the court shall rule that the case is not accepted, and a request to complete the procedures in accordance with the provisions of the regulation shall not be accepted.

Article Nine:

1- The provisions contained in these arrangements do not prejudice the hearing of cases related to rights arising from the marriage contract, whether between one spouse and the other or between one or both of them and others, including cases of alimony, divorce, inheritance, lineage, and others.

2- The judgments issued in the cases mentioned in paragraph (1) of this article shall not be considered as evidence in establishing the marriage contract.